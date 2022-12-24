ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
La Marque, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thepostnewspaper.net

Friendswood track and field stars Albert Orta and Alex Mabe

Friendswood track and field stars Albert Orta and Alex Mabe both signed letters of commitment on National Signing Day. Orta will be attending Texas State University in San Marcos while Mabe will stay nearby after committing to Houston’s St. Thomas University. Brandon C. Williams, The Post Newspaper's editor, has...
FRIENDSWOOD, TX
thepostnewspaper.net

Kid Fish event at Carver Park Pond

Be sure to save the date, January 28, 2023 for the Kid Fish event at Carver Park Pond, located at 6415 Carver Park Ave. in Texas City. This is a free event for children to learn how to fish. We will provide fishing rods/reels and free hot dogs for the first 150 people. Children need to be accompanied by adults. Hope to see you there!! For more information, call 409-948-3111.
TEXAS CITY, TX
thepostnewspaper.net

SPECKS FOR CHRISTMAS

‘Tis the time for trout on Galveston Island State Park’s flats. GALVESTON ISLAND STATE PARK offers the perfect hotspot for spotted seatrout (also called speckled trout or specks) in December. There’s a plethora of access points for a variety of techniques. The beach side of the park has recently reopened after two years of renovations, but it’s the calmer water of the bay side that’s the perfect place to wade or kayak in the grassy flats. 
GALVESTON, TX
marinelink.com

Callan Marine Wins Contract to Dredge Houston Ship Channel

Galveston, Texas-based dredging contractor Callan Marine has been awarded a contract from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers for pipeline deep-draft dredging of the Houston Ship Channel. Callan beat our four other bidders for the project to win the $13,845,450 firm-fixed-price contract. Work will be performed in Houston, Texas, with...
HOUSTON, TX
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Burger Places in Texas

Photo byPhoto by Eaters Collective on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Texas and you love eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Texas that are highly praised by local people for their food and service, so if you have never tried their food, pay them a visit next time you are around.
TEXAS STATE
Fox Sports 1510 KMND

2 Texas Casinos You Can Hit Up This New Year’s Eve!

Usually, when you think of Casinos here in the United States you think of Las Vegas, New Mexico, and Atlantic City for starters. You probably don't think of Texas since Texas law currently prohibits casino gambling. But wait, there are actually 2 locations in Texas that have casino gambling according to this website I came across. AND YES, you can hit one up just in time for New Year's Eve!
EAGLE PASS, TX
Houston Chronicle

'Houston is an hour from Houston': Comedian breaks down H-Town commuting

It's common knowledge that Houston is one of the largest cities in the country, boasting a total area of 665 square miles. But is it too big? During a recent trip to the Bayou City, comedian Kevin "Kevonstage" Fredericks was so overwhelmed by the city's size that on Monday he tweeted: "Houston is ridiculously big. Houston is an hour from Houston."
HOUSTON, TX
a-z-animals.com

The Best Swimming Holes Near Houston

When the heat arrives in Texas, the urge to drive around the Lone Star State’s backroads grows. Locals and tourists are on a quest for some sweet, sweet respite from the unrelenting southern sun. You’re in luck since Texas is brimming with amazing swimming holes. These locations are...
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

Patrick Clark's bond to remain at $1 million in TakeOff shooting death

HOUSTON — A judge on Wednesday ordered Patrick Clark's bond to remain at $1 million after his attorneys were hoping to get his bond reduced. Patrick Clark is accused of killing Migos rapper TakeOff. His attorneys were fighting to get his bond reduced to $300,000 after arguing he was not a flight risk and he did not have the assets to cover a $1 million bond.
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

Arctic blast causes issues at Houston senior living facility

HOUSTON — An upscale senior living facility in west Houston has been dealing with pipes that burst and power problems over the weekend in the wake of the arctic blast. It was happening at The Tradition-Woodway. We talk to concerned relatives of the residents. They started having issues on...
HOUSTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy