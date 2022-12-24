Read full article on original website
Illinois Business Journal
ICC: Low-income discount rates for electric, natural gas residential customers ‘appropriate’
Comprehensive report includes recommendations for implementation. Pursuant to a provision of the Climate and Equitable Jobs Act, a comprehensive study by the Illinois Commerce Commission (“Commission” or “ICC”) has concluded that low-income discount rates for electric and natural gas customers are appropriate for Illinois. On Dec....
Illinois Business Journal
Illinois loses more residents in 2022 than any year on record
U.S. Census Bureau data shows worst outmigration in Illinois’ history is driving record population decline. Illinois experienced its largest population decline since the state started shrinking nine years ago. According to data released by the U.S. Census Bureau on Dec. 22, 2022, Illinois’ population declined by a record 104,437 residents from July 2021 to July 2022.
Illinois Business Journal
Illinois Cyber Security Commission extends executive order
Governor JB Pritzker has extended the Illinois Cyber Security Commission’s executive order to support a strong coordination effort across all levels of government to enhance cyber security. The Commission will continue working to develop recommendations for protecting valuable information by identifying and disrupting cyber-attacks, developing cross-sector and community training exercises for critical infrastructure partners, and supporting regional critical infrastructure cyber response teams.
Illinois Business Journal
ImpactLife, hospitals urge donors to give blood during Christmas, New Year weeks
“Our patients really do rely on your gift of life”. Citing projections of a 20 percent decrease in donations during the weeks of Christmas and New Year’s, ImpactLife urges all eligible donors to schedule an appointment to give blood and help avoid critically low blood inventories in the days ahead.
