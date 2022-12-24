ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

ICC: Low-income discount rates for electric, natural gas residential customers ‘appropriate’

Comprehensive report includes recommendations for implementation. Pursuant to a provision of the Climate and Equitable Jobs Act, a comprehensive study by the Illinois Commerce Commission (“Commission” or “ICC”) has concluded that low-income discount rates for electric and natural gas customers are appropriate for Illinois. On Dec....
Illinois loses more residents in 2022 than any year on record

U.S. Census Bureau data shows worst outmigration in Illinois’ history is driving record population decline. Illinois experienced its largest population decline since the state started shrinking nine years ago. According to data released by the U.S. Census Bureau on Dec. 22, 2022, Illinois’ population declined by a record 104,437 residents from July 2021 to July 2022.
Illinois Cyber Security Commission extends executive order

Governor JB Pritzker has extended the Illinois Cyber Security Commission’s executive order to support a strong coordination effort across all levels of government to enhance cyber security. The Commission will continue working to develop recommendations for protecting valuable information by identifying and disrupting cyber-attacks, developing cross-sector and community training exercises for critical infrastructure partners, and supporting regional critical infrastructure cyber response teams.
