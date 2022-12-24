Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
Sandringham church at Christmas: 'Different vibe' for Royal watchers
The Royal Family has renewed its decades-long tradition of congregating at St Mary Magdalene Church on the Sandringham Estate in Norfolk on Christmas Day. A lot has changed since their last festive gathering there in 2019, not least the passing of the country's longest-reigning monarch, so how did this year compare for the spectators?
BBC
Boscombe White Christmas Dip: Hundreds join in fancy dress swim
Hundreds of outdoor swimmers braved the temperatures for a Christmas dip on the Dorset coast. The annual White Christmas Dip, in aid of Macmillan Caring Locally, took place at Boscombe Pier. The event began in 2008 when the White family decided to wear fancy dress while joining a local swimming...
BBC
Bristol's van dwellers suffer as cost of living bites
Van dwellers have revealed how the cost of living crisis is hitting their seemingly low-cost lifestyle. With everything from the price of food to fuel going up, several people living in vehicles around Bristol have explained how it has affected their lives. Joshua Lane has lived in a van for...
BBC
John Bird: Actor and comedian dies aged 86
Actor and comedian John Bird has died aged 86, his representatives have confirmed. Bird was part of the TV satire boom of the 1960s, and well known for his many appearances opposite John Fortune. The pair memorably appeared alongside Rory Bremner in the Channel 4 TV series Bremner, Bird and...
BBC
Deborah Steel: Sister of missing landlady vows to find truth
A sister of a pub landlady who went missing 25 years ago has vowed to carry on the family's search for answers. Police believe Deborah Steel, 37, was murdered after a shift at the Royal Standard in Ely, Cambridgeshire, in 1997, but no-one has ever been charged. Gini Secker, who...
Comments / 0