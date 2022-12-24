Mark Stone on His Game-Winning Shootout Goal Against the Blues

Vegas Golden Knights captain Mark Stone was the hero of the night on Friday, scoring the game-winning shootout goal to down the St. Louis Blues.

For the second game in a row, Vegas Golden Knights captain Mark Stone was the man who got things done.

Following his two-goal performance in Vegas' win over the Arizona Coyotes, Stone scored a goal once again on Friday night, and ultimately, found the back of the net for the game-winning goal in the shootout.

Shootouts aren't particularly Stone's cup of tea, but as a captain, he'll do whatever is asked of him if it means helping his team win.

"I try to hide on the bench, but Butch [Golden Knights coach Bruce Cassidy] kind of looked at me and asked me how I was feeling," Stone told the media after Friday's 5-4 victory . "Makes it a lot easier when you're going out there with a chance to win, though. I kind of saw Stevie's [Chandler Stephenson] actually and kind of saw the way he dipped his right leg, and [I] went in there with a plan and happy it worked."

Cassidy confirmed that Stone was not exactly jumping out of his skates to be the one to seal the deal.

"He basically said, 'Alright, I'll do whatever,'" Cassidy said. "Didn't sound like 'Yeah, I got one in me, coach.' But they had the hot hand, that line. So we decided to go with them. I mean, Smitty [Reilly Smith] has been good at it, and Nic Roy is always a guy we'll use. A guy that would have been our so-called Paul Cotter is [Pavel] Dorofeyev. ... So he was going to be on the list as well. I just thought at home, game on the line, that's a lot to ask a young guy. But good for Stoney. I mean, they obviously found a move that got [Jordan] Binnington over-committed and a little kind of against-the-grain type of move, both him and Stevie. So I don't know if they talked about it, but at the end of the day, they found a way to score."

The Golden Knights will head out for a two-game road trip before finishing 2022 with one final home game on New Year's Eve.

For all VGK Today news, follow @HondoCarpenter and @champion_aidan on Twitter.

Please make sure you tell us your thoughts in our Facebook group WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE .