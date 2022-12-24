MARSHALL COUNTY. W.Va. (WTRF)–The Wheeling Park girls basketball team faced John Marshall. The Patriots got the lead quickly. At halftime Park was up 40-19. Alexis Bordas and Natalie Daugherty led the Patriots with twenty-three points each. Wheeling Park pulled ahead in the second half of the game. The final score was 79-34 Wheeling Park.

WHEELING, WV ・ 21 MINUTES AGO