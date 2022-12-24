Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KPBS
At long last, Petco Park will host the Holiday Bowl
After two years, the Holiday Bowl is back and some would say better than ever. KPBS reporter Kitty Alvarado shows us the where the long awaited college football showdown between Oregon and North Carolina will take place, and it took a big transformation. Petco Park is ready for some football....
eastvillagetimes.com
Mr. Garrison’s SDSU Aztecs grades: Hawai’i Bowl
The Aztecs started their current bowl streak in 2010. In every full year since they have competed in the postseason. During the twelve-season run, the program has only had a 7-6 record three times: 2014, 2018, and 2022. Every four seasons, the program built on player development hits a reset....
5 Best Seafood Restaurants in San Diego
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: TripAdvisor and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
36 years have passed since San Diego State student Cara Knott was killed by a CHP officer
SAN DIEGO — It was 36 years ago, when a CHP officer killed San Diego State Student Cara Knott. Cara Knott’s body was found in a deserted area off the Old Highway 395 bridge. The 20 year old had called her parents saying she was leaving her boyfriend’s house in Escondido. She stopped to put gas in her car then drove on I-15 toward her home in El Cajon. But she never made it.
matadornetwork.com
This Twice-a-Year Phenomenon Might Be the Best Sunset in California
If you’ve always wanted to see the iconic, once-per-year, framed sunrise at Stonehenge, England, but have never managed to make it across the pond for the summer solstice, know that there may be a similar celestial event closer to home that you could attend: the sunset at La Jolla.
San Diego news anchor, Marcella Lee, left abandoned by Southwest Airlines
SAN DIEGO — Travelers from far and wide ticketed for their holiday destinations with Southwest Airlines were left without a plane to board - including CBS 8 San Diego's very own anchor, Marcella Lee. Marcella Lee and her family set off for San Diego International Airport Monday, December 26,...
Wet weather ahead for San Diego County
Parts of North County are starting to see sprinkles as a band of light to moderate rain will move down the coast Tuesday evening and overnight.
NBC San Diego
End of Year Storms Bring Much-Needed Rain to San Diego. Here's Rainfall Totals, So Far
A dry Southern California is soaking up rain from a series of storms that has, so far, brought a half-inch to more than an inch of rain to parts of San Diego County. The first storm reached the northern parts of the county Tuesday evening and swept southeast overnight before making its way south by Wednesday morning. A few lingering clouds could bring the occasional shower through the work-week but it's not likely to be much, NBC 7 Meteorologist Sheena Parveen said.
Rental car lines packed after flight cancelations at San Diego airport
After Southwest Airlines canceled the remainder of its flights in and out of San Diego International Airport Monday afternoon, travelers decided to ditch the planes and book a rental car to drive to their destination.
Six Hillcrest Football Players Signed NLI’s
The fantastic adventure that six young men will undertake began Wednesday when the Hillcrest Patriots had six players sign their National Letter of Intent to play football at the collegiate level. The early National Signing Day was held at Hillcrest High School Auditorium where Patriots' Ethan Crawford, Braylon Howard, Corr'yon Watson, Jayden Hobson, and Kendrick Davis signed their NLI's to play college football. This was an incredible occasion for these guys to have in front of family, friends, and coaches.
San Diego weekly Reader
Dim sum closer to home at Diamond Palace
People get attached to their favorite dim sum. That’s certainly one reason many San Diegans who seek out the dim sum experience are happy to drive to the Convoy District to seek out their favorite. Of course, another likely reason is that Convoy is home to most of our region’s dim sum spots, so it’s either that, or drive deep into Mira Mesa.
California woman wins jackpot at Pechanga Resort Casino
Before heading back to the North Pole, Santa stopped by the Pechanga Resort Casino to drop a Christmas present off to a lucky guest.
spectrumnews1.com
Founder of Beer Thug Brewing says beer saved his life
BELL, Calif. — The founder of Beer Thug Brewing, Edgar Preciado, was once a gang member in his hometown of Compton, and serving time in both state and federal prison. But today, Preciado’s life looks very different. He operates his beer brand out of the Border X Brewery in Bell and San Diego, but hopes to raise enough money to open his own Beer Thug Brewing space in Compton to give back to the community that made him who he is today.
theregistrysocal.com
36,161 SQFT Retail Center in San Diego Placed Up for Sale With $16.9MM Asking Price
Across Southern California, retail assets continue to be in high demand. Continuing to test the strength in the market, investors have placed a number of retail properties on the market in recent months. One property that was recently placed up for sale is the Heritage Towne Center in Chula Vista,...
KPBS
San Diego’s free e-bike program has low participation. Now it’s getting $10 million to expand statewide
A relatively new San Diego nonprofit is set to oversee a $10 million project distributing electric bicycles across the state, but its own local program has struggled with low participation and served participants who made more than the income threshold that officials claim to prioritize. Launched in 2020, the countywide...
KPBS
California weather expected to take a turn for the worse
Blue skies and warm temperatures are expected to turn to rain and snow in much of California this week. Then, a local restaurant is the first eatery in the region to earn a coveted Michelin three-star designation. Next, we revisit a segment with San Diego author Madhushree Ghosh who talks about her book “Khabaar” and how food helps her stay connected to her Indian heritage and culture. And, KQED’s Silicon Valley reporter Adhiti Bandlamudi takes us on a food origin story journey that leads across the world and then back to California. Next, Ensenada is the birthplace of Mexican surfing. It has a rich history that many people don’t know about. Earlier this year, KPBS Border Reporter Gustavo Solis talked with two local surfers trying to preserve and spread that history. Finally, KPBS arts reporter Beth Accomando says there are only a few weeks left to visit the Spiderman exhibit at the San Diego Comic Con Museum.
California woman hits monster casino jackpot on Christmas
Before heading back to the North Pole, Santa stopped by Pechanga Resort Casino in Temecula, California to deliver a Christmas gift to a lucky gambler. A woman from Baldwin Park, just east of Los Angeles, hit a $300,000 jackpot on a slot machine Christmas morning, the casino announced. The woman, who did not want her […]
pacificsandiego.com
Here’s what happened when I went on a beer walk in Imperial Beach
On these cool winter days, there’s nothing like a long walk along the coast, especially if there’s a great pint waiting at your destination. Or destinations. Inspired by the November opening of Novo Brazil’s 7,500-square-foot bayside restaurant and nano-brewery, I recently set out on a refreshing trek through Imperial Beach.
4 Amazing Burger Places in California
If you live in California and you like eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four good burger places in California that will keep you coming back for more, once your get to taste their delicious food.
San Diego weekly Reader
365-day Licenses go into effect on New Year’s Day
Submit your best fishing photo and every 2 weeks we’ll pick our favorite and run it in this column. Winner will also receive 2 half-day passes plus rod and reel rental ($65–$75 value each) for a sport fishing trip courtesy of the San Diego Sportfishing Council. Dock Totals...
Comments / 0