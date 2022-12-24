It’s the most wonderful time of the year, but it somehow goes too quickly, and before you know it, it’s time to pack all of the Christmas decorations away until next year. If you’re anything like us, you’ll already have a date for when the Christmas trees and decorations will go up in 2023, ready for next Christmas. But now is a great time to consider the theme of next year’s Christmas tree. Do you have the same theme every year? Are you looking for a new theme beginning next year?

3 DAYS AGO