Concern for Missing Thirteen-Year-Old
Gaithersburg, MD - Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Special Victims Investigations Division (SVID) are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing 13-year-old from Gaithersburg. Laron Scarlett was last seen on Sunday, December 25, 2022, at approximately 4 p.m., in the 19500 block...
Detectives Arrest and Charge Three Suspects for Armed Robbery and Shooting
Gaithersburg, MD - Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – 3rd District Investigative Section have arrested and charged 21-year-old Nathan Elijah Barnes, of Washington, DC, 19-year-old Brian Odell Bowen, of Suitland, and 21-year-old Demonte Martez Hewitt, of Washington, DC, for an armed robbery and a separate shooting incident that occurred in June 2022 in Silver Spring.
Concern for Missing Twelve-Year-Old (LOCATED)
Update: Elmer Alexis Guzman Osorio was located safe and unharmed. ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Gaithersburg, MD – Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Special Victims Investigations Division (SVID) are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing 12-year-old from Silver Spring. Elmer Alexis Guzman Osorio was...
2022 Holiday Alcohol Task Force Enforcement – Week Six
Members of the Montgomery County Police Alcohol Holiday Task Force will be devoting their full time and attention to detecting alcohol-related offenses this holiday season. During the week of December 14, 15, 16, 17 and 18, task force officers arrested 37 people for driving under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs (DUI).
Weekly Media Briefing with Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich and Other County Officials Set for Wednesday, Dec. 28, at 12:30 p.m.
Reporters interested in asking Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich questions will have the opportunity during this week’s virtual media briefing starting at 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 28. The County Executive will be joined by Health Officer Dr. Kisha Davis, Office of Public Health Emergency Preparedness and Response Program Manager Sean O’Donnell and other public officials.
