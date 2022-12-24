Both the Acorn Tigers and Lady Tigers earned Top 10 rankings in the 2A classification by the Arkansas High School Sports Network. The Lady Tigers come in at #6, ahead of Parkers Chapel (seven), Rector (eight), Fordyce (nine), and Marmaduke (ten). Mount Vernon Enola holds the #1 spot in the rankings this week, leading Riverside (two), Mansfield (three), England (four), and Quitman (five).

