Read full article on original website
Related
heavenerledger.com
LeFlore County calendar 12-26-2022
The calendar of events lists the upcoming events in the area. This is a free service, so if you or your group have an event coming up and would like it added to the calendar, please email craig@heavenerledger.com or text (918) 649-4712. Tuesday. County commissioners meet 9 a.m. Poteau Evening...
heavenerledger.com
Commissioners’ agenda 12-27-2022
The LeFlore County commissioners will meet in a regular business meeting 9 a.m. Tuesday in the office of the board of county commissioners. Minutes of previous meetings. Transfer of appropriations. Blanket purchase orders. New business. Current bridge and road projects. Contract labor/service agreements. Burn ban. Conser Road projects. Tabled from...
Comments / 0