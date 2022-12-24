Read full article on original website
Related
thingstodopost.org
The 6 best hotels in Gioiosa Ionica, Italy
Discover the best hotels in Gioiosa Ionica, Province of Reggio Calabria, Calabria including Bed & Breakfast Palazzo Mantegna, B&B La Vecchia Stazione, Agriturismo La Pietra Bianca, Gioiosa, B&B Al Palazzo, U Bellomu. 1. Bed & Breakfast Palazzo Mantegna. Via Giannone 7, 89042 Gioiosa Ionica Italy. Excellent. 67%. Good. 22%. Satisfactory.
thingstodopost.org
Top 6 hotels in Sao Goncalo do Abaete, Brazil
Br 040 Entre os Km 270 e 269, Sao Goncalo do Abaete, State of Minas Gerais 38790-000 Brazil. The Hotel Tia Dora is located in a farby the BR 040 between the Kms 270-269 just about 300 hundred meters from the highway. Although we have 5 different types of rooms, we recommend the ones by the pool: . Standard by the restaurant and reception; . Standard with a porch by the garden, air conditioner, a minibar and a TV; . Standard with a porch by the garden, air conditioner, a minibar and a TV, (wheelchair adapted); . Pool view, Split air conditioner, a porch, a minibar and a TV; . VIP with a pool view, a porch, minibar and TV with Premium channels. Most of our rooms have air conditioner, minibar, TV, a double bed and a twin bad (if travelling with your family, please check on room availability and family bed set up before booking). It has a restaurant with a delicious gourmet Menu chosen by Tia Dora. There is also a pool, a Brunswick and a ping-pong table. And the farm has about 100 hectares for jogging, running or walking. Fishing is optional by the river.
thingstodopost.org
The 6 best hotels in Botiza, Romania
Discover the best hotels in Botiza, Maramures County, Northwest Romania, Transylvania including Pensiunea Grosan, Pensiunea Cretuca, Casele de Vacanta Luca & Vicentiu, Casa Poienar, Pensiunea Ioana Mariana, Pensiunea Suci. 1. Pensiunea Grosan. Botiza nr 431, Botiza 437065 Romania. Excellent. 93%. Good. 7%. Satisfactory. 0%. Poor. 0%. Terrible. 0%. Overall Ratings.
thingstodopost.org
Arkoudi Hotels | Places to Stay in Arkoudi
Αυτό το ξενοδοχείο δεν είναι απλά ένα (****) αλλά (*****)! Πεντακάθαρα τα δωμάτια,το προσωπικό πολύ ευγενικό.Ειναι μια όμορφη οικογενειακή επιχείρηση!!! Καθίσαμε 4 μέρες και περάσαμε φανταστικά!!! Σίγουρα θα ξανά έρθουμε του χρόνου και το συνιστούμε ανεπιφύλακτα!!
thingstodopost.org
10 hotels in Piliyandala: Best hotel deals for 2023
Discover the best hotels in Piliyandala, Western Province including Spring of Life - Ayurveda Hotel, Castle Colombo, Temple Pond Villa Colombo, Grand 7 Hotel, Dampe Village Hotel, Bloomsbury Holiday Resort, The Domain, Blue Lotus Garden Hotel, Lanka Lake Villa, Bolgoda, Bloomsbury Bungalow. 1. Spring of Life - Ayurveda Hotel. 57...
thingstodopost.org
6 Top-Rated Hotels in Ponta das Canas, Florianopolis, State of Santa Catarina
Avenida Luiz Boiteux Piazza 5880 Norte da Ilha, Ponta das Canas, Florianopolis, State of Santa Catarina 88056-682 Brazil. There are twenty chalets within the gated community Romantic Chalets Ponta das Canas. Why stay in a hotel room when you can have an entire chalet for you and your family and friends? The Romantic Chalet is very complete, offering a small patio for you to enjoy a private barbecue during the day and a small porch for you to sip a caipirinha in the evening. With a full kitchen, you do not need to worry about restaurant reservations, instead saving money and eating in peace. The Romantic Chalets also offers hundreds of meters of green area for your children to run around and play. Come visit this paradise!
thingstodopost.org
Boljevac Hotels | Places to Stay in Boljevac
Discover the best hotels in Boljevac, Central Serbia including Etno Kuca Stanojevic, Pansion Radgost, Etno Hotel Rtanj Balasevic, Konak Ljubica, Rtanjska Bajka, Rtanjski Dvori, Rtanjski Konak, Apartmani LazaDora, Motel Panorama. 1. Etno Kuca Stanojevic. Prvomajska br.19, Boljevac 19370 Serbia. Excellent. 63%. Good. 38%. Satisfactory. 0%. Poor. 0%. Terrible. 0%. Overall...
thingstodopost.org
5 Top-Rated Hotels in Beius, Bihor County, Northwest Romania, Transylvania
Discover the best hotels in Beius, Bihor County, Northwest Romania, Transylvania including Pensiunea Principesa Margareta, Hotel Regal, Pensiune Mario, Hostel Maria, Trefois Olivier. 1. Pensiunea Principesa Margareta. Str. Vasile Lucaciu nr 5, Beius 415200 Romania. Excellent. 100%. Good. 0%. Satisfactory. 0%. Poor. 0%. Terrible. 0%. Overall Ratings. 5 based on...
thingstodopost.org
8 hotels in Agios Andreas: Best hotel deals for 2023
Discover the best hotels in Agios Andreas, Messenia Region, Peloponnese including Akroyali Hotel, Restaurant & Villas, Aggelos Hotel, Lena Mare, Guest House Angelika, Drakopanagiotaki Rooms, Athina Rooms, Marietta's Apartments, Villa Ganios. 1. Akroyali Hotel, Restaurant & Villas. Agios Andreas 24010 Greece. Excellent. 81%. Good. 8%. Satisfactory. 7%. Poor. 0%. Terrible.
thingstodopost.org
10 Top-Rated Hotels in Ostruzna, Olomouc Region, Moravia
Discover the best hotels in Ostruzna, Olomouc Region, Moravia including Hotel Park, Hotel Andromeda, Penzion Haltmar, Horsky Hotel Skiland, Chata Ramzovske Sedlo, Jonas Park Ostruzna, Theresian Apartments, Penzion Neubauer, Apartment Ostruzna, Penzion Geppert. 1. Hotel Park. Ostruzna 133, Ostruzna 788 25 Czech Republic. Excellent. 86%. Good. 14%. Satisfactory. 0%. Poor.
thingstodopost.org
The best available hotels & places to stay near Chateauroux-les-Alpes
Discover the best hotels in Chateauroux-les-Alpes, Hautes-Alpes, Provence-Alpes-Cote d'Azur including La Ferme de Beaute, Les Peschiers, Camping New Rabioux, Gite Auberge les Pinees, Maison Cimarron. 1. La Ferme de Beaute. Lieu Dit Saint Etienne, 05380 Chateauroux-les-Alpes France. Excellent. 70%. Good. 17%. Satisfactory. 8%. Poor. 4%. Terrible. 2%. Overall Ratings. 4.5...
thingstodopost.org
The best available hotels & places to stay near Castro Laboreiro
Parque Nacional da Peneda-Geres, Castro Laboreiro, Melgaco 4960-061 Portugal. Peneda-Geres is the only National Park in existence in Portugal. The mountainous protected area is located in the north part of Portugal and it is a transboundary protected area with Xures Nature Park, Spain. Founded in 1971, it covers an area of 72,000 hectares and has an extraordinary diversity of climate, environments and scenery. Having once been the home of the brown bear and the mountain goat, Peneda-Geres is today one of the last refuges of the great predators, such as the wolf and the royal eagle. The magnificent Peneda-Geres National Park is a wild and dramatic place consisting of two main mountain ranges Peneda and Geres with rural villages scattered around. An important feature of the landscape is the constant presence of water because of proximity Atlantic Ocean. Brooks and waterfalls are common at every mountain slope and the park is crossed by several rivers. The PGNP is situated in a rough mountain region usually above 700 metres high, going over 1500 metres high in Nevosa (Serra do Geres). The predominance of granite rocks accounts for both the rough relief and the bare character of the hills, as seen in the cliffs, troughs, blocks and ball shaped granite rocks. Whether you want to relax in the clean mountain air, take in the wide range of flora and fauna or take part in extreme activities, Peneda-Geres National Park is an amazing place to visit.
thingstodopost.org
The 5 best hotels in Lac-Bouchette, Canada
Discover the best hotels in Lac-Bouchette, Saguenay–Lac-Saint-Jean Region, Quebec including Ermitage Saint-Antoine de Lac-Bouchette, Auberge Motel Panorama, Ermitage Saint-Antoine de Lac-Bouchette, Auberge Eva, Motel Christine. 1. Ermitage Saint-Antoine de Lac-Bouchette. 250, route de l'Ermitage, Lac-Bouchette, Quebec G0W 1V0 Canada. Excellent. 65%. Good. 27%. Satisfactory. 5%. Poor. 2%. Terrible. 1%
thingstodopost.org
The 5 best hotels in Psarou, Greece
Discover the best hotels in Psarou, Zakynthos, Ionian Islands including Kavos Psarou Studios & Apartments, Psarou Studios, Pansion Mary Studios, Pansion Tonia, Blue Lagoon. If you are looking for a vacation by the sea in Zakynthos Island, in a big estate (Biskinis estate since 1888) with 260 meters front to the sea and a \"private\" - secluded beach,away from the crowds then \"Kavos Psarou\" is the right place for you! It is built with respect for the local architecture, resembling old Zakynthian mansions. The Kavos Psarou complex offers 8 studios and 2 apartments, all with nice sea views, only 40 meters from the sea and the beach. As it is built in a tranquil, refreshing, green, Mediterranean environment, you will enjoy true relaxation and the authentic Greek hospitality of Biskinis family. The growth of our land provides convenience and calmness making \"Kavos Psarou\" also ideal for families.
thingstodopost.org
8 hotels in Thermi: Best hotel deals for 2023
Discover the best hotels in Thermi, Thessaloniki Region, Central Macedonia including Hotel Nikopolis Thessaloniki, Hyatt Regency Thessaloniki, Avalon Hotel, City Gate Hotel, Iris Hotel, City Gate Hotel, Ask Cozy Rooms, Athina Airport Hotel. 1. Hotel Nikopolis Thessaloniki. 16-18 Asklipiou St, Thermi 570 01 Greece. Excellent. 62%. Good. 27%. Satisfactory. 5%
Comments / 0