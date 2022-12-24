Parque Nacional da Peneda-Geres, Castro Laboreiro, Melgaco 4960-061 Portugal. Peneda-Geres is the only National Park in existence in Portugal. The mountainous protected area is located in the north part of Portugal and it is a transboundary protected area with Xures Nature Park, Spain. Founded in 1971, it covers an area of 72,000 hectares and has an extraordinary diversity of climate, environments and scenery. Having once been the home of the brown bear and the mountain goat, Peneda-Geres is today one of the last refuges of the great predators, such as the wolf and the royal eagle. The magnificent Peneda-Geres National Park is a wild and dramatic place consisting of two main mountain ranges Peneda and Geres with rural villages scattered around. An important feature of the landscape is the constant presence of water because of proximity Atlantic Ocean. Brooks and waterfalls are common at every mountain slope and the park is crossed by several rivers. The PGNP is situated in a rough mountain region usually above 700 metres high, going over 1500 metres high in Nevosa (Serra do Geres). The predominance of granite rocks accounts for both the rough relief and the bare character of the hills, as seen in the cliffs, troughs, blocks and ball shaped granite rocks. Whether you want to relax in the clean mountain air, take in the wide range of flora and fauna or take part in extreme activities, Peneda-Geres National Park is an amazing place to visit.

2 DAYS AGO