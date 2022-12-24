Read full article on original website
Shots fired at Alamosa Wal-Mart on Christmas Eve
(ALAMOSA, Colo.) — A man is in the hospital after an altercation at a Wal-Mart parking lot led to a stabbing and shots fired. According to Alamosa Police Department (APD) officers were called to Walmart for a possible shooting at around 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 24. When officers arrived they did not find a […]
Hiker calls for help after spotting mountain lion on Colorado peak
On Christmas night, search and rescue teams deployed into Colorado's rugged Sangre de Cristo mountain range after nightfall to find a hiker who was concerned a predator may be lurking. According to Custer County Search and Rescue, their team was called out to assist in the mission at about 9:30...
Alamosa Valley Courier
Cactus Hill Farm keeps sheepherding tradition alive
CAPULIN — Elena Miller-ter Kuile, owner of Cactus Hill Farm, comes from a lengthy line of sheep herders. Originally from Espinola, N.M., through six generations, the family settled in Capulin. At one time, her great-great-grandfather had thousands of sheep and was considered a wealthy man. Kuile also has strong...
See inside the Curious World of Colorado’s Amish
When you think of the Amish, you see images of long, bushy beards, suspenders, horse-drawn buggies, etc. However, as far as geographic areas in which the Amish are most well-known, Colorado is far from the first place you think of. However, it may surprise you that Colorado does, in fact,...
Alamosa Valley Courier
Falcons boys hold off Mustangs
LA JARA — The Centauri High School varsity boys basketball team held on for a 51-45 victory at home over rival Sanford. The Falcons improved to 7-1 on the season heading into their winter break thanks to balanced scoring against the Mustangs (3-3) in the non-league contest played in front of a raucous stand-room-only crowd. CHS has won four straight.
