The 8 best hotels in Ivaylovgrad, Bulgaria
We built eight apartments in Bukor Shtepi Magnolia. Cozy and comfort at two floors. There are fully equipped kitchens with cutlery, appliances and etc. in every apartment for maximal comfort and complete holiday of our guests. There are comfortable sofas with a mechanism for stretching and conversion in comfortable bed and coffee tables in every apartment...
The best available hotels & places to stay near Finikas
Discover the best hotels in Finikas, Syros, Cyclades, South Aegean including Olympia Hotel, Cyclades Hotel, Olympia Hotel, Hotel Smaragdi Apartments, Hotel Brazzera, Seaview Studios, Plagia Villas, Syros Wellness Luxury Suites, Go2Ioannas-Apartments. 1. Olympia Hotel. Finikas Beach, Finikas 841 00 Greece. Excellent. 50%. Good. 13%. Satisfactory. 13%. Poor. 8%. Terrible. 17%
Top 5 hotels in Kryzhanovka, Ukraine
Everyone needs a place to lay their weary head. For travelers visiting Kryzhanovka, Morskaya Zhemchuzhina is an excellent choice for rest and rejuvenation. Well-known for its proximity to great attractions, Morskaya Zhemchuzhina makes it easy to enjoy the best of Kryzhanovka. Free wifi is offered to guests, and rooms at Morskaya Zhemchuzhina offer a kitchenette, air conditioning, and a mosquito net. During your stay, take advantage of some of the amenities offered, including room service. Guests of Morskaya Zhemchuzhina are also welcome to enjoy a lounge, located on site. Looking for something to do in Kryzhanovka? Church of the Holy Martyr Martyr Cyprian and Justina (0.6 mi) is a popular attraction that is within walking distance of Morskaya Zhemchuzhina. Morskaya Zhemchuzhina is sure to make your visit to Kryzhanovka one worth remembering.
8 hotels in Thermi: Best hotel deals for 2023
Discover the best hotels in Thermi, Thessaloniki Region, Central Macedonia including Hotel Nikopolis Thessaloniki, Hyatt Regency Thessaloniki, Avalon Hotel, City Gate Hotel, Iris Hotel, City Gate Hotel, Ask Cozy Rooms, Athina Airport Hotel. 1. Hotel Nikopolis Thessaloniki. 16-18 Asklipiou St, Thermi 570 01 Greece. Excellent. 62%. Good. 27%. Satisfactory. 5%
Arkoudi Hotels | Places to Stay in Arkoudi
Αυτό το ξενοδοχείο δεν είναι απλά ένα (****) αλλά (*****)! Πεντακάθαρα τα δωμάτια,το προσωπικό πολύ ευγενικό.Ειναι μια όμορφη οικογενειακή επιχείρηση!!! Καθίσαμε 4 μέρες και περάσαμε φανταστικά!!! Σίγουρα θα ξανά έρθουμε του χρόνου και το συνιστούμε ανεπιφύλακτα!!
Boljevac Hotels | Places to Stay in Boljevac
Discover the best hotels in Boljevac, Central Serbia including Etno Kuca Stanojevic, Pansion Radgost, Etno Hotel Rtanj Balasevic, Konak Ljubica, Rtanjska Bajka, Rtanjski Dvori, Rtanjski Konak, Apartmani LazaDora, Motel Panorama. 1. Etno Kuca Stanojevic. Prvomajska br.19, Boljevac 19370 Serbia. Excellent. 63%. Good. 38%. Satisfactory. 0%. Poor. 0%. Terrible. 0%. Overall...
The 6 best hotels in Botiza, Romania
Discover the best hotels in Botiza, Maramures County, Northwest Romania, Transylvania including Pensiunea Grosan, Pensiunea Cretuca, Casele de Vacanta Luca & Vicentiu, Casa Poienar, Pensiunea Ioana Mariana, Pensiunea Suci. 1. Pensiunea Grosan. Botiza nr 431, Botiza 437065 Romania. Excellent. 93%. Good. 7%. Satisfactory. 0%. Poor. 0%. Terrible. 0%. Overall Ratings.
10 hotels in Piliyandala: Best hotel deals for 2023
Discover the best hotels in Piliyandala, Western Province including Spring of Life - Ayurveda Hotel, Castle Colombo, Temple Pond Villa Colombo, Grand 7 Hotel, Dampe Village Hotel, Bloomsbury Holiday Resort, The Domain, Blue Lotus Garden Hotel, Lanka Lake Villa, Bolgoda, Bloomsbury Bungalow. 1. Spring of Life - Ayurveda Hotel. 57...
Carabao Island Hotels | Places to Stay in Carabao Island
Discover the best hotels in Carabao Island, Romblon Province, Mimaropa including Ocean's Edge Resort, The Beach House, Lanas Beach Resort, Nipa Hauz Beach Resort, Carabao Backpackers & Guesthouse, Lola Gloria's Kubo. 1. Ocean's Edge Resort. Inihawan Brgy. Lanas San Jose, Carabao Island 5510 Philippines. Excellent. 78%. Good. 6%. Satisfactory. 6%
Top 6 hotels in Sao Goncalo do Abaete, Brazil
Br 040 Entre os Km 270 e 269, Sao Goncalo do Abaete, State of Minas Gerais 38790-000 Brazil. The Hotel Tia Dora is located in a farby the BR 040 between the Kms 270-269 just about 300 hundred meters from the highway. Although we have 5 different types of rooms, we recommend the ones by the pool: . Standard by the restaurant and reception; . Standard with a porch by the garden, air conditioner, a minibar and a TV; . Standard with a porch by the garden, air conditioner, a minibar and a TV, (wheelchair adapted); . Pool view, Split air conditioner, a porch, a minibar and a TV; . VIP with a pool view, a porch, minibar and TV with Premium channels. Most of our rooms have air conditioner, minibar, TV, a double bed and a twin bad (if travelling with your family, please check on room availability and family bed set up before booking). It has a restaurant with a delicious gourmet Menu chosen by Tia Dora. There is also a pool, a Brunswick and a ping-pong table. And the farm has about 100 hectares for jogging, running or walking. Fishing is optional by the river.
Bern Mittelland District Hotels | Places to Stay in Bern Mittelland District
Discover the best hotels in Bern Mittelland District, Canton of Bern including Swissotel Kursaal Bern, Hotel Baren am Bundesplatz, Hotel Savoy, Swissotel Kursaal Bern, Novotel Bern Expo, Hotel Jardin Bern, The Bristol, Best Western Plus Hotel Bern, Kreuz Bern Modern City Hotel, Bern Backpackers - Hotel Glocke. 1. Swissotel Kursaal...
5 Top-Rated Hotels in Beius, Bihor County, Northwest Romania, Transylvania
Discover the best hotels in Beius, Bihor County, Northwest Romania, Transylvania including Pensiunea Principesa Margareta, Hotel Regal, Pensiune Mario, Hostel Maria, Trefois Olivier. 1. Pensiunea Principesa Margareta. Str. Vasile Lucaciu nr 5, Beius 415200 Romania. Excellent. 100%. Good. 0%. Satisfactory. 0%. Poor. 0%. Terrible. 0%. Overall Ratings. 5 based on...
10 Top-Rated Hotels in Ostruzna, Olomouc Region, Moravia
Discover the best hotels in Ostruzna, Olomouc Region, Moravia including Hotel Park, Hotel Andromeda, Penzion Haltmar, Horsky Hotel Skiland, Chata Ramzovske Sedlo, Jonas Park Ostruzna, Theresian Apartments, Penzion Neubauer, Apartment Ostruzna, Penzion Geppert. 1. Hotel Park. Ostruzna 133, Ostruzna 788 25 Czech Republic. Excellent. 86%. Good. 14%. Satisfactory. 0%. Poor.
