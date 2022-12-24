From the National Weather Service in Flagstaff: WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 5 AM MST THURSDAY ABOVE 6500 FEET… * WHAT…Snow expected above 6500 feet, with greatest accumulation between late Tuesday evening and early Wednesday morning. Total snow accumulations ranging from 3 to 10 inches. Winds gusting as high as 55 mph. * WHERE…Areas above 6500 feet near Buffalo Pass, Doney Park, Flagstaff, Forest Lakes, Heber-Overgaard, Williams and Window Rock. * WHEN…From 11 PM this evening to 5 AM MST Thursday. * IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. Strong winds could cause tree damage. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Snow levels will initially begin around 7500 feet but quickly fall below 7000 feet by Wednesday afternoon. Snow forecast from 11 PM Today to 5 AM Thursday: Buffalo Pass 11 to 17 inches Doney Park 1 to 2 inches Flagstaff 4 to 6 inches Forest Lakes 6 to 10 inches Heber-Overgaard 0 to 1 inches Williams 1 to 3 inches Window Rock 1 to 3 inches. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS… Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

FLAGSTAFF, AZ ・ 2 DAYS AGO