ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flagstaff, AZ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
theprescotttimes.com

Prescott Valley News – Off-Duty Prescott Valley Police Sergeant Arrested for Domestic Violence

Off-Duty Prescott Valley Police Sergeant Arrested for Domestic Violence at his Home. On December 22, 2022, at 1:45 PM Prescott Valley Police Officers were dispatched and responded to an off-duty police officer’s home in Prescott Valley due to the report of a domestic violence incident. Upon arrival, officers learned that a Prescott Valley Police Department employee was involved in the incident and immediately contacted the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office to investigate.
PRESCOTT VALLEY, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Train smashes car partially on railroad in Flagstaff, several people narrowly missed

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. - Several people narrowly escaped being hit by a train passing through Flagstaff on Christmas Eve, and the incident was caught on video. At around 1:45 p.m. near Route 66 and Ponderosa Parkway, a car was partially stopped on the railroad tracks as the railroad crossing arms came down. The people inside the car saw the train headed toward them and walked away from the car.
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
Sedona.Biz

Arrest Made in Connection to the recent String of Burglaries in Yavapai County

Verde Valley News – On December 21, 2022, Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office Detectives with the help of Prescott Police Detectives arrested William Chandler (31) of Prescott in connection with the recent string of burglaries that took place throughout Yavapai County. In the early morning of 12/21/22, YCSO Deputies were alerted to another burglary in the [...] This post Arrest Made in Connection to the recent String of Burglaries in Yavapai County originally appeared on Sedona.Biz - The Voice of Sedona and The Verde Valley.
YAVAPAI COUNTY, AZ
flagscanner.com

PRIORITY ALERT: Attempt to Locate Runaway Juvenile

The Flagstaff Police Department is seeking any information from the public in the following investigation. On 12/15/22 at 7:59 PM, Michael Walden age 15 years old proceeded to run away from his residence in Flagstaff AZ. Michael was adopted at the age of 8 years old and has had contact with his biological family and has made statements that he is attempting to find a ride to be with his biological mother who resides in Roswell, New Mexico. He might be going by his original name of Michael Padilla.
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
flagscanner.com

Line Down and Major Power Outage in Flagstaff

11:29 am Flagstaff Police and Fire are responding to the Discount tire on Milton for a snapped power line laying in the middle of Milton. Power is also out in the area. Estimated Customers Impacted:4283. Estimated Restoration Time:12/28/2022 3:00 pm. Date & Time Off:12/28/2022 11:17 am. Cause:Service interruption to a...
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
AZFamily

Snowstorm leaves Flagstaff looking like a winter wonderland

Beltone West hearing specialist Dustin McMinn is in the studio to show us how to keep children's ears safe from those noisy Christmas toys. Valley hit with rain, just in time for the morning commute. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. A major winter storms is hitting the entire state on...
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
helihub.com

Native Air opens new base Yavapai County

Air Methods, the leading air medical service provider in the U.S., is ecstatic to announce a new Native Air emergency medical service location in Cottonwood, AZ. The opening of Native Air 83 will serve Yavapai County and beyond. Nestled along the Verde River, with wide-open ranges, Native Air 83 is...
YAVAPAI COUNTY, AZ
kjzz.org

Storm dumps heavy snow in northern Arizona, rain in desert

A winter storm dumped several inches of snow in Arizona's high country and rain in the deserts, with more precipitation on the way through the new year. Meteorologist Mark O’Malley with the National Weather Service in Phoenix says this type of weather in the winter is normal. “When it’s...
ARIZONA STATE
12news.com

How much snow has fallen in Arizona's High Country Wednesday?

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — The Valley may have gotten rain like it was Monsoon, but temperatures in Arizona's High Country were anything but summery! With some areas reporting over a foot of snow, winter weather is in full force up north. Much of Arizona's precipitation on Wednesday was driven by...
ARIZONA STATE
AZFamily

Flagstaff residents preparing for winter storm

It's a First Alert Weather Day on Wednesday as a winter storm moves into Arizona. First Alert Weather Day to come Wednesday, winter storm blasts US. Several winter storms are on their way to Arizona with a blast of cold air, rain and snow. How to make sure your car...
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
AZFamily

First Alert Weather Day: Winter storm brings widespread rain to Phoenix, snow in northern Arizona

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -It’s a First Alert Weather Day across Arizona as a winter storm moves in from the west. In the Valley, rain is underway and is expected to last through the early to mid-afternoon. A few scattered showers are also possible this evening. Temperatures are likely to stay in the 50s in the Valley all day. Up to ¾ of an inch of rain is possible.
PHOENIX, AZ
lakepowelllife.com

Coconino County Winter Storm Warning

WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 11 PM MST WEDNESDAY ABOVE 6500 FEET. Winter Storm Warning issued December 27 at 3:56AM MST until December 28 at 11:00PM MST by NWS Flagstaff AZ. * WHAT…Heavy snow expected above 6500 feet, with greatest accumulation between 11 PM...
COCONINO COUNTY, AZ
flagscanner.com

Winter Weather Alert

From the NWS in Flagstaff: Rain/snow showers start late Tuesday, increasing overnight into Wednesday. The heaviest snow and greatest travel impacts are expected Wednesday morning into the afternoon.
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
flagscanner.com

Priority Alert: Winter Weather Advisory in Effect

From the National Weather Service in Flagstaff: WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 5 AM MST THURSDAY ABOVE 6500 FEET… * WHAT…Snow expected above 6500 feet, with greatest accumulation between late Tuesday evening and early Wednesday morning. Total snow accumulations ranging from 3 to 10 inches. Winds gusting as high as 55 mph. * WHERE…Areas above 6500 feet near Buffalo Pass, Doney Park, Flagstaff, Forest Lakes, Heber-Overgaard, Williams and Window Rock. * WHEN…From 11 PM this evening to 5 AM MST Thursday. * IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. Strong winds could cause tree damage. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Snow levels will initially begin around 7500 feet but quickly fall below 7000 feet by Wednesday afternoon. Snow forecast from 11 PM Today to 5 AM Thursday: Buffalo Pass 11 to 17 inches Doney Park 1 to 2 inches Flagstaff 4 to 6 inches Forest Lakes 6 to 10 inches Heber-Overgaard 0 to 1 inches Williams 1 to 3 inches Window Rock 1 to 3 inches. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS… Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
FLAGSTAFF, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy