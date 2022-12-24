Read full article on original website
mlgw.com
MLGW to distribute water to customers Wednesday
(Corrected - December 27, 2022, 10:30 p.m.) – Memphis Light, Gas and Water is distributing water tomorrow, December 28, from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. (or whenever supplies are exhausted) at two locations:. First Baptist Church Broad, 2835 Broad Ave. Iglesia Nueva Vida, 1348 National. A precautionary boil water...
mlgw.com
Drought Management Plan Rescinded
(December 28, 2022—11 a.m.) – MLGW has lifted restrictions as detailed by its Drought Management Plan due to improved water pressure and volume in its water distribution system. Car washes can resume normal operations. Industrial customers can flush out their systems and are no longer asked to cut back to 75% water usage for producing goods and services. Nurseries and garden centers can also resume normal operations.
mlgw.com
MLGW Emergency Water Management
(December 26, 2022 - 3:45pm) - MLGW has initialized the Emergency Water Management Phase of the Drought Management Plan. All customers need to limit all non-essential water uses as MLGW works to find, fix or isolate main breaks and broken water services. All non-essential water uses such as washing cars is prohibited until further notice. All carwash facilities are being notified to cease operations effective immediately.
mlgw.com
MLGW Call Center answering emergency calls only
(December 27, 2022, 10 a.m.) – The Memphis Light, Gas and Water Call Center is handling emergency calls only at this time. Customers with non-emergenency, customer service questions, should speak to a Service Advisor at one of these MLGW Community Office locations:. 5131 Navy Road, Millington. 2935 Lamar Avenue.
mlgw.com
Statement from the President
December 28, 2022 – 6 p.m. By now, most of you already know the good news: our water system is well on its way to full recovery. For most of our system, customers are enjoying normal pressure and water availability. I anticipate that by the morning all our customers should be restored to normal pressures.
mlgw.com
“We are heading in the right direction.”
December 27, 2022 – 6 p.m., statement from the president. Thanks to the incredible efforts of MLGW crews and staff over the last 48 hours, and cooperation from our many partners, residents and businesses, we are heading in the right direction to recover from this water distribution crisis. Pressure is building throughout the system and soon areas without water should begin to see some flow, and areas experiencing low pressure should see increasing pressure with each passing hour. As water service returns, customers may see some discoloration (typically rust colored). Discolored water is the result of iron in the system, is not harmful, and can be used for showering/bathing, but shouldn’t be used for drinking. Wait until water runs clear before boiling and using for consumption. Until we fully recover the system, I’d ask everyone to curtail “nice to have” water use and keep consumption to just the essentials.
