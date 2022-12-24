December 27, 2022 – 6 p.m., statement from the president. Thanks to the incredible efforts of MLGW crews and staff over the last 48 hours, and cooperation from our many partners, residents and businesses, we are heading in the right direction to recover from this water distribution crisis. Pressure is building throughout the system and soon areas without water should begin to see some flow, and areas experiencing low pressure should see increasing pressure with each passing hour. As water service returns, customers may see some discoloration (typically rust colored). Discolored water is the result of iron in the system, is not harmful, and can be used for showering/bathing, but shouldn’t be used for drinking. Wait until water runs clear before boiling and using for consumption. Until we fully recover the system, I’d ask everyone to curtail “nice to have” water use and keep consumption to just the essentials.

SHELBY COUNTY, TN