Memphis, TN

Drought Management Plan Rescinded

(December 28, 2022—11 a.m.) – MLGW has lifted restrictions as detailed by its Drought Management Plan due to improved water pressure and volume in its water distribution system. Car washes can resume normal operations. Industrial customers can flush out their systems and are no longer asked to cut back to 75% water usage for producing goods and services. Nurseries and garden centers can also resume normal operations.
MLGW to distribute water to customers Wednesday

(December 27, 2022, 7 p.m.) – Memphis Light, Gas and Water is distributing water tomorrow, December 28, from noon to 2 p.m. (or whenever supplies are exhausted) at two locations:. First Baptist Church Broad, 2835 Broad Ave. Iglesia Nueva Vida, 3687 Macon Rd. A precautionary boil water advisory is...
MLGW Emergency Water Management

(December 26, 2022 - 3:45pm) - MLGW has initialized the Emergency Water Management Phase of the Drought Management Plan. All customers need to limit all non-essential water uses as MLGW works to find, fix or isolate main breaks and broken water services. All non-essential water uses such as washing cars is prohibited until further notice. All carwash facilities are being notified to cease operations effective immediately.
Statement from the President

December 28, 2022 – 6 p.m. By now, most of you already know the good news: our water system is well on its way to full recovery. For most of our system, customers are enjoying normal pressure and water availability. I anticipate that by the morning all our customers should be restored to normal pressures.
MLGW Call Center answering emergency calls only

(December 27, 2022, 10 a.m.) – The Memphis Light, Gas and Water Call Center is handling emergency calls only at this time. Customers with non-emergenency, customer service questions, should speak to a Service Advisor at one of these MLGW Community Office locations:. 5131 Navy Road, Millington. 2935 Lamar Avenue.
