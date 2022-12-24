Read full article on original website
Man arrested for domestic violence search warrant in Tiffin after police standoff Tuesday
TIFFIN, Ohio — A 42-year-old man was arrested in Tiffin Tuesday night for a domestic violence search warrant following a five-hour standoff with police. Curtis Elkins was arrested outside of an apartment at 40 W. Market St. just before 8:30 p.m. and turned over to the Fremont Police Department, Tiffin Police Department Chief David Pauly said.
ATTEMPT TO IDENTIFY: Photos show man accused of stealing credit cards
TOLEDO, Ohio — The Lucas County Sheriff's Office released photos Wednesday of a man accused of stealing credit cards among other criminal activities and are asking the public for assistance identifying him. In a Facebook post, the sheriff's office posted two images of a man who they say was...
WTOL-TV
Wanted man arrested following hours standoff
Curtis Elkins, 42, was hiding in an apartment on Market Street in Tiffin. He also had charges pending on two counts of felonious assault.
13abc.com
Toledo Police Department shares report on fights at Franklin Park Mall
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo police were on scene at the mall multiple times Monday after fights between teenagers broke out. A police report on one of the incidents gives a better idea of what happened. While officers received reports of teenagers fighting in the mall, officers said most of...
bgindependentmedia.org
BG Police arrest man after he reportedly stole his mom’s car
A Bowling Green man was arrested Tuesday after he reportedly stole his mother’s car from the 800 block of Napoleon Road on Monday. A license plate camera in Bowling Green hit on the stolen vehicle on East Wooster Street, Tuesday around 11 a.m. Dispatch then notified BGPD officers that...
Home of two charged with obstructing investigation into missing teens shot up
TOLEDO, Ohio — The south Toledo home of two people charged with interfering in the investigation into the kidnapping and killing of two teen boys was shot at Friday. Toledo police responded to the 500 block of Maumee Avenue just after 11 a.m. for a shots fired call. Officers discovered the home had been hit "numerous times," according to a police report.
peakofohio.com
Christmas Day dispute leads to multiple charges for Wapak man
Deputies from the Logan County Sheriff’s office responded to a rolling domestic dispute late Christmas Day. Deputies went to the area of County Road 37 near County Road 39, Huntsville, where two victims were standing outside their car. They reported they picked up Chrystyan Kline, 31, of Wapakoneta, in...
13abc.com
One hospitalized in Tuesday morning Holland shooting, suspect in custody
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Lucas County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating a shooting in Holland on Tuesday morning that left one person hospitalized. LCSO says crews responded to the Courtyard by Marriott Airport Holland, located at 1435 East Mall Drive, around 6:30 a.m. after receiving a 911 call reporting a person shot.
cleveland19.com
U.S. Marshals offer reward for fugitive wanted for several violent crimes
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The U.S. Marshals and Sandusky police are looking for a fugitive wanted for aggravated burglary and domestic violence. The Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force is offering a reward for information leading to the capture of James Price. According to the U.S. Marshals, Price forcefully entered...
Person shot at Holland hotel Tuesday morning
TOLEDO, Ohio — One person was shot at a hotel in Holland Tuesday morning. Toledo Police were dispatched around 6:30 a.m. to the Courtyard by Marriott hotel on East Mall Drive. Upon arrival, officers located a person suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. They were taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition.
13abc.com
TFRD: tampered ductwork found above female locker room at fire station
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police and Toledo Fire and Rescue have opened criminal and disciplinary investigations after finding a hole in the ductwork over a female locker room at a fire station, according to internal TFRD documents obtained by 13abc. A letter from Assistant Chief John Kaminski to TFRD...
WANE-TV
Ohio police looking for Bryan man missing since November; Family offers $3K reward
BRYAN, Ohio (WANE) — Police in Bryan, Ohio are asking for assistance in learning the whereabouts of a local man who has been missing for over a month. According to a Facebook post from the Bryan Police Department, 22-year-old Noah Johnson was last seen Nov. 18. A Facebook page...
Have you seen him? Family offering reward for information on man last seen at Fulton County park
FULTON COUNTY, OHIO, Ohio — Authorities in Fulton and Williams counties are seeking help from the public in locating a missing northwest Ohio man whose family is offering a reward to find him. Noah Johnson, from Bryan, has been missing since Nov. 18, 2022. Johnson's last known location was...
West Toledo carryout robbed late Christmas Day
TOLEDO, Ohio — A west Toledo convenience store was robbed on Christmas Day. Toledo Police were dispatched just after eight p.m. at the Stop & Go on the corner on Bennett Road and West Laskey Road. Upon arrival, officers spoke with an employee who was working during the robbery. She stated an unknown male entered the store threatening her and demanding money.
13abc.com
Toledo Fire and Rescue deputy chief recounts rescuing people during deadly Ohio Turnpike pile-up
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Fire and Rescue personnel were called to the turnpike Friday to help assist other agencies with the response to the 46-car pile-up. TFRD received a mutual aid call about two hours after the accident happened. Sandusky County needed resources from Toledo for an extrication. 12 firefighters then headed out in the white-out conditions determined to help however they could.
13abc.com
Fostoria police find body of woman, 92, reported missing from grounds of nursing home
FOSTORIA, Ohio (WTVG) - Police in Fostoria said they found the body of a 92-year-old woman who was reported missing on Christmas Eve. Officers began searching for Joan Bauders, 92, after they responded to a welfare check on the grounds of the Good Shepard Nursing Home in Fostoria, according to a news release. Officers found the door to her residence open with the lights on but she wasn’t inside, they said.
PHOTOS: Sandusky-area park vandalized
SANDUSKY, Ohio (WJW) — Perkins Township officials need the public’s help to catch those responsible for wrecking holiday displays at Strickfaden Park. Several of the park’s decorations were vandalized at about 2 a.m. Wednesday, according to a Facebook post. “Unfortunately our cameras did not show a clear picture of the individuals involved,” reads the post. […]
wtvbam.com
Five persons injured in Hillsdale County Christmas Day crash
MOSCOW TOWNSHIP, MI (WTVB) – Five persons were injured Christmas Day in a Hillsdale County crash. The Hillsdale County Sheriff’s Office says a two vehicle crash happened at about 2:45 p.m. on Combs Road near Sterling Road in Moscow Township. They report 32-year-old Tia Marie Kies of Jerome...
hometownstations.com
Lima police suggest you wait to put boxes from Christmas gifts out the day of trash pickup
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - So you may have been very good this year and gotten a new flat-screen TV, but don't let the thieves steal your Christmas soon after you got it. Law enforcement says the best way to avoid thieves from checking out your home, is not to advertise the gifts that you got by posting stuff on social media or by leaving their boxes out with the garbage. They suggest breaking down the large boxes and putting them in black garbage bags or just wait to put the boxes out.
13abc.com
Two Toledo council members convicted in bribery scheme officially resign
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Two Toledo City Council members recently convicted for their roles in a pay-to-play scheme who had previously been suspended have sent in their resignations to city officials. Julie Gibbons, the Assistant Clerk of Council, tells 13abc Yvonne Harper submitted her letter of resignation effective Dec. 21...
