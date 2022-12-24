LIMA, OH (WLIO) - So you may have been very good this year and gotten a new flat-screen TV, but don't let the thieves steal your Christmas soon after you got it. Law enforcement says the best way to avoid thieves from checking out your home, is not to advertise the gifts that you got by posting stuff on social media or by leaving their boxes out with the garbage. They suggest breaking down the large boxes and putting them in black garbage bags or just wait to put the boxes out.

LIMA, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO