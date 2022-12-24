To say the least, those three so-called kings had unsettling news. A star signifying the birth of a new king? Here, in Judea?. I had heard of the three travelers who came into my kingdom in search of some new king so I brought them to my court; I wanted to hear their news first-hand. They seemed to believe that this star that has been seen in the sky portends the birth of a Messiah, a new king of the Jews. But here me: there will be no new King of the Jews, The only king of the Jews is me, Herod the Great, anointed by Rome to rule over this holy land, the ancient kingdom of our ancestors: Saul, David, and Solomon. But now I am king here, the ruler who rebuilt the sacred Second Temple. I am the one who expanded the Temple Mount. I restored the Cave of Machpelah. All the religious authorities, the Pharisees and the Sadducees, answer to no one but me. This is my kingdom and no star or addled, gift-bearing wanderers can claim otherwise.

