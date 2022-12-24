Record number of apprehensions, gotaways in November

Texas Is the 2nd Least Popular Affordable State for Retirees. The Social Security Administration recently announced an 8.7% cost of living adjustment for beneficiaries in 2023, after a 5.9% adjustment in 2022—the highest since the 1980s. Critics have argued these adjustments are insufficient, however, given the pace of inflation and the high number of retirees who rely entirely or almost entirely on Social Security. While inflation and economic insecurity for the elderly are nationwide concerns, some parts of the U.S. host larger populations of older Americans while keeping cost of living relatively low. To determine the most popular affordable locations for retirees, researchers identified all locations with below-average cost of living, then calculated the percentage of the population 65 and over. Metros and states were ranked accordingly.
Comments / 0