Read full article on original website
Related
Federal prosecutors are probing Rep-elect George Santos' finances after he admitted to lying about some of his work and education history: reports
When Santos ran for Congress in 2020, he listed a salary of $55,000. His most recent financial disclosure shows a salary of $750,000.
Slipping over Mexico border, migrants get the jump on U.S. court ruling
CIUDAD JUAREZ, Mexico Dec 28 (Reuters) - Even before the U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday opted to keep in place a measure aimed at deterring border crossings, hundreds of migrants in northern Mexico were taking matters into their own hands to slip into the United States.
Comments / 0