Chance Encounter in Lower Gwynedd Leads Comcast Tech to His Late Father’s High School Coach
Tyler Vanderslice (left) and former Upper Dublin High School football coach John Pavlick.Photo byThe Philadelphia Inquirer. A routine service job in a Lower Gwynedd apartment for an older couple led Comcast technician Tyler Vanderslice back to his late father and his high school football coach, writes Rita Giordano for The Philadelphia Inquirer.
MaxPreps
High school basketball rankings: No. 2 Imhotep Charter, No. 6 Neumann-Goretti and No. 10 West Ranch ascend in MaxPreps Top 25
Plenty of movement was seen within the MaxPreps Top 25 this week as holiday tournaments continue to shake up the national rankings. No. 2 Imhotep Charter (Philadelphia) captured the City of Palms Classic title, No. 6 Neumann-Goretti (Philadelphia) took home the 'Iolani Classic title and No. 10 West Ranch (Valencia, Calif.) won the Tarkanian Classic last week.
This Bucks County College is Considered One of the Best for Retirees Looking to Learn New Skills
The college offers for-credit courses that teach a wide array of subjects.Photo byBucks County Community College. A popular college in Bucks County has been listed as one of the best schools for retirees who want to continue their own education. Staff writers for Report Wire wrote about the local school.
mainlinetoday.com
National Sports and Events Center to Be Built in Coatesville
Coatesville will soon be home to the National Sports and Events Center, set to include a velodrome, virtual reality gaming center and bistro. For 15 years, Crosby Wood has maintained his commitment to a “destination project with economic benefit” for beleaguered Coatesville, Chester County’s only city. Now it appears his persistence has paid off. With the necessary push provided by some much-needed state funding, International Development Group, a joint venture between Wood’s New Heritage Properties and a team of developers, is set to complete a 12-month due diligence period on the long-awaited National Sports and Events Center. “Full allocation is $9 million,” says Wood of the figure, which includes a $3.6 million grant and a $5.4 million loan, both for land development, through the state’s Business in Our Sites program.
The Philadelphia Citizen
Stop the Public Education Blame Game
In a Citizen guest commentary last week, retired Boys’ Latin founder David P. Hardy got a few things right. He says that Philly’s crime problem is “not just Larry Krasner’s fault.” What a relief! In contrast to what Republicans in the Pennsylvania legislature believe, impeaching Larry Krasner is not the only way to make crime disappear from Philadelphia streets.
Wall Street Journal: Students, Nuns Share Convent at Pennsylvania’s Neumann University
The exterior of the Our Lady of Angels Convent at Neumann, home to the Sisters of St. Francis of Philadelphia.Photo byNeumann University. Campuses around the country have struggled to find enough affordable housing for students but Neumann University in Aston, PA has found a unique solution to the problem.
getawaycouple.com
The Best Camping Near Philadelphia
For RVers who love visiting big cities may find it challenging to find campgrounds in easily accessible locations. Some RV parks sit too far off the interstate, while others require driving through narrow city streets. Owners of big rigs can find it especially difficult to find accommodating campsites near urban centers.
Rebellious suburban Philly residents take novel legal approach to thwart sewer system sale
An uprising by a Montgomery County, Pennsylvania, town’s residents who are unhappy about the privatization of their town’s sewer system moved into uncharted territory this month with the creation of a panel to rewrite the town’s governing charter to block the sale of the town’s wastewater utility.
5 Best Pizza Places in Philadelphia
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: TripAdvisor and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
Orthopedic Surgeon discusses Lane Johnson's injury
Dr. Dhanaraj specializes in sports medicine with a concentration in joint preservation and cartilage regeneration/repair. He joined the 94WIP Morning Show to discuss Lane Johnson’s injury.
A new major trail is opening in Montgomery County this winter — with other trail projects in the pipeline
Montgomery County officials are moving forward with two major trail projects that will make it easier for folks to travel through the county on foot or bicycle. “It really contributes to the quality of life for our residents, whether it’s in the form of recreation or as a commuting resource,” said Bill Hartman, the county’s trails and open space planning manager.
PhillyBite
Where Are the Best Cheesesteaks in Delaware
If you are a foodie looking for the best cheesesteaks in Delaware, you probably wonder where to go. Delaware has several cheesesteak joints, but only a handful rival Claymont Steak Shop. The cheesesteaks at Claymont are famous, and the steaks are huge! Try one at each location. You will probably be satisfied for days.
Philly Fighting Covid founder files lawsuit against Drexel University
The founder of Philly Fighting Covid, the organization contracted by the City of Philadelphia to run mass Covid-19 vaccination clinics before dissolving in a cloud of scandal, is suing Drexel University over his expulsion from the school. Following the startup’s collapse, founder Andrei Doroshin, an undergraduate alumnus of Drexel, was...
wdiy.org
Water Rates Will Increase in 2023 for Many in the Philadelphia Region
The new year will mean higher water bills for hundreds of thousands of residents in the Philadelphia region. WHYY’s Zoe Read reports on how customers can advocate for themselves. Read the full story here. (Original air-date: 12/22/22)
WFMZ-TV Online
Chester steak shop to rebrand and relocate to former site of Oley Turnpike Dairy
OLEY TWP., Pa. - A Chester County business is finalizing plans to move into a former Berks County ice cream shop. Penn Steak and Fries, a sandwich shop serving the Pottstown area for over 20 years, announced Monday plans to move from their longtime location at the Coventry Mall to the former site of the Oley Turnpike Dairy.
Trevose-Based Drug Manufacturer Restructuring, Shutting Down Two Philadelphia Research Facilities
A Bucks County manufacturer is restructuring their operations as the country’s current economy takes a toll on a major industry. John George wrote about the local company for the Philadelphia Business Journal. Lannett Company Inc., located at 1150 Northbrook Drive in Trevose, is closing their two Northeast Philadelphia research...
morethanthecurve.com
2022 business openings and closings in Conshohocken, West Conshohocken, Plymouth Meeting, and Lafayette Hill
What businesses opened locally in 2022 and which ones closed? We took a look at the coming and goings in Conshohocken, West Conshohocken, Plymouth Meeting, and Lafayette Hill. If we missed something, let us know in the comments. Opened in 2022. Daniel’s Restaurant + Bar (website) Our Daily Bread...
sanatogapost.com
Padre Pio Center in Barto Opens 2023 with State Grant
BARTO PA – The National Centre for Padre Pio Inc., an internationally recognized shrine built at 111 Barto Rd. to honor a Roman Catholic saint, will begin 2023 with the benefit of a $22,090 state grant to increase its security and help protect it from hate crimes. The funding...
morethanthecurve.com
The Philadelphia Inquirer has story of two Plymouth Whitemarsh graduates who refound each other later in life
The Philadelphia Inquirer has an article about two Plymouth Whitemarsh High School graduates, Carryl LaPrairie & Walt List III, who dated and got engaged early in life but decided against marriage. Life took them in different directions and now decades later they reconnected and married.
In one Philly neighborhood, a fight against gentrification — block by block
'How many life science centers do you need? How many research centers do you need? How many?' Rasheda Alexander asked. The post In one Philly neighborhood, a fight against gentrification — block by block appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
