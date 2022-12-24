ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Larry Brown Sports

Broncos potential head coach candidates revealed

The Denver Broncos are facing another head coaching search less than a year after concluding their previous one, and a list of potential candidates is already emerging. An initial list of potential candidates, via Josina Anderson of CBS Sports, includes frequent head coaching candidates, such as Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn and Kansas City... The post Broncos potential head coach candidates revealed appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
DENVER, CO
The Spun

What Josh Norman Was Doing Before Signing With Panthers

The Panthers signed a familiar face this week in cornerback Josh Norman. He'll try to help out their secondary for the final two weeks of the regular season. Norman played for the Panthers from 2012-2015. In his final season with the team, he had 56 tackles, 18 passes defended and four interceptions.
CHARLOTTE, NC
FanSided

Notre Dame vs. South Carolina prediction and odds for Gator Bowl (Good vibes keep rolling for Gamecocks)

South Carolina and Notre Dame meet in the Gator Bowl on Dec. 30 in hopes of capping off up-and-down seasons on a high note. Both South Carolina and Notre Dame have thrived as underdogs this season, including the Gamecocks past two games that played spoiler in the College Football Playoff race against Tennessee and Clemson. Meanwhile, Notre Dame also knocked off Clemson this season and competed with the likes of Ohio State and USC as well.
COLUMBIA, SC
The Spun

Football World Reacts To Major ACC Quarterback Transfer

A star college quarterback reportedly plans on transferring to a prestigious program. According to ESPN's Pete Thamel, Wake Forest's Sam Hartman intends to enter the transfer portal. Thamel called Notre Dame the "strong favorite" to land the 23-year-old. Hartman threw 38 touchdowns in his fifth season with the Demon Deacons,...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
The Spun

Panthers Star Makes His Head Coaching Preference Clear

The Panthers will have an important decision to make once this season is over. They can either stick with Steve Wilks as their head coach or move in a different direction. During an appearance on NFL Network's "Good Morning Football," Panthers defensive tackle Derrick Brown revealed his preference for the 2023 season.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Larry Brown Sports

Panthers reunite with former All-Pro for playoff push

The Carolina Panthers are bringing back a former All-Pro player as they try to make a push for the playoffs. The Panthers announced Monday that they have signed cornerback Josh Norman to the practice squad. The practice squad designation is largely a formality, as the Panthers will be able to elevate him to the active... The post Panthers reunite with former All-Pro for playoff push appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WTRF- 7News

The Patriots dominate the Monarchs

MARSHALL COUNTY. W.Va. (WTRF)–The Wheeling Park girls basketball team faced John Marshall.   The Patriots got the lead quickly. At halftime Park was up 40-19. Alexis Bordas and Natalie Daugherty led the Patriots with twenty-three points each. Wheeling Park pulled ahead in the second half of the game. The final score was 79-34 Wheeling Park.
WHEELING, WV
Detroit Sports Nation

Analyst rips Detroit Lions defense for debacle vs. Panthers

Heading into Saturday’s game, the hope was at the Detroit Lions would continue their winning ways by defeating the Carolina Panthers. With a win, the Lions would have moved to 8-7 on the season, and further increased their 2022 NFL playoff odds. Unfortunately, the Lions were completely steamrolled by the Panthers, and the media, both at the local and national levels, has not been too kind in the aftermath.
DETROIT, MI
On3.com

2024 Five-Star PG Boogie Fland recaps visit to UNC

Boogie Fland, a 6-foot-3, 175-pound point guard out of White Plains (NY) Archbishop Stepinac, ranks as the No. 9 overall prospect in the 2024 class, according to the On3 Consensus. He’s also ranked as the No. 1 point guard nationally. The On3 Consensus is the average ranking from all...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
The Blade

High school basketball: Whitmer boys hold off Anthony Wayne

At Whitmer, the Panthers had five players score in double figures, led by Devin Morgan’s 20 points, to top Anthony Wayne 85-76 in a high-scoring nonleague boys basketball contest on Wednesday. Morgan had 16 of his total in the first half as Whitmer led 45-28. Tamarrion Davis added 18 points, Antione West had 17 points, Deric Jaynes 11, and Pharrell House 10 for the Panthers (4-2). Parker Schofield scored a game-high 23 points, hitting 9 of 10 attempts at the free-throw line for the Generals (4-5). Griffin Pike had 14 points and Max Weston had 11 points (three 3-pointers). CENTRAL CATHOLIC 48, CENTRAL BUCKS EAST 46
TOLEDO, OH

