Broncos potential head coach candidates revealed
The Denver Broncos are facing another head coaching search less than a year after concluding their previous one, and a list of potential candidates is already emerging. An initial list of potential candidates, via Josina Anderson of CBS Sports, includes frequent head coaching candidates, such as Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn and Kansas City... The post Broncos potential head coach candidates revealed appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Former Vikings Starter Latches onto Teetering Bucs
The Tampa Bay Buccanneers have a grimy 7-8 record through 16 weeks but still lead the underwhelming NFC South. If Tom Brady and Co. maintain hold of the division lead, they’ll likely host the Dallas Cowboys in Round of 1 the postseason. And Tampa Bay bolstered its practice squad...
What Josh Norman Was Doing Before Signing With Panthers
The Panthers signed a familiar face this week in cornerback Josh Norman. He'll try to help out their secondary for the final two weeks of the regular season. Norman played for the Panthers from 2012-2015. In his final season with the team, he had 56 tackles, 18 passes defended and four interceptions.
TV broadcast map for Panthers vs. Buccaneers in Week 17
Even though the Carolina Panthers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers weren’t flexed to primetime, you still might be able to catch Week 17’s matchup right where you’re sitting. Let’s run down the television broadcast map for Sunday’s action. FOX. Red: Carolina Panthers vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers...
Notre Dame vs. South Carolina prediction and odds for Gator Bowl (Good vibes keep rolling for Gamecocks)
South Carolina and Notre Dame meet in the Gator Bowl on Dec. 30 in hopes of capping off up-and-down seasons on a high note. Both South Carolina and Notre Dame have thrived as underdogs this season, including the Gamecocks past two games that played spoiler in the College Football Playoff race against Tennessee and Clemson. Meanwhile, Notre Dame also knocked off Clemson this season and competed with the likes of Ohio State and USC as well.
Report reveals big reason behind Broncos’ Nathaniel Hackett decision
The Denver Broncos acted quickly Monday to fire head coach Nathaniel Hackett before he could even finish his first season. There was apparently one significant reason the Broncos acted now instead of waiting for the end of the season to make a change. As bad as the play on the...
Football World Reacts To Major ACC Quarterback Transfer
A star college quarterback reportedly plans on transferring to a prestigious program. According to ESPN's Pete Thamel, Wake Forest's Sam Hartman intends to enter the transfer portal. Thamel called Notre Dame the "strong favorite" to land the 23-year-old. Hartman threw 38 touchdowns in his fifth season with the Demon Deacons,...
How to Watch: No. 15 Oregon vs. North Carolina in Holiday Bowl matchup
The No. 15 Oregon Ducks (9-3, 7-2) play its first football game in over a month, heading down to Petco Park in San Diego to take on the North Carolina Tar Heels (9-4, 6-2) in the San Diego Credit Union Holiday Bowl starting on FOX at 5 PM PST. For...
UNC target, five-star guard set to make college decision
While all is quiet on the court as North Carolina is in the midst of an eight day hiatus, things are heating up for the Tar Heels on the recruiting trail. Five-star guard and UNC target Elliot Cadeau announced on Monday that he will be making his college decision on Dec. 28th.
Panthers Star Makes His Head Coaching Preference Clear
The Panthers will have an important decision to make once this season is over. They can either stick with Steve Wilks as their head coach or move in a different direction. During an appearance on NFL Network's "Good Morning Football," Panthers defensive tackle Derrick Brown revealed his preference for the 2023 season.
Panthers reunite with former All-Pro for playoff push
The Carolina Panthers are bringing back a former All-Pro player as they try to make a push for the playoffs. The Panthers announced Monday that they have signed cornerback Josh Norman to the practice squad. The practice squad designation is largely a formality, as the Panthers will be able to elevate him to the active... The post Panthers reunite with former All-Pro for playoff push appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
The Patriots dominate the Monarchs
MARSHALL COUNTY. W.Va. (WTRF)–The Wheeling Park girls basketball team faced John Marshall. The Patriots got the lead quickly. At halftime Park was up 40-19. Alexis Bordas and Natalie Daugherty led the Patriots with twenty-three points each. Wheeling Park pulled ahead in the second half of the game. The final score was 79-34 Wheeling Park.
Analyst rips Detroit Lions defense for debacle vs. Panthers
Heading into Saturday’s game, the hope was at the Detroit Lions would continue their winning ways by defeating the Carolina Panthers. With a win, the Lions would have moved to 8-7 on the season, and further increased their 2022 NFL playoff odds. Unfortunately, the Lions were completely steamrolled by the Panthers, and the media, both at the local and national levels, has not been too kind in the aftermath.
Duke basketball: Blue Devils slide again in AP poll
Because the Duke basketball team has played only one game in the past two weeks, the AP Top 25 voters had no choice but to base their updated assessment of the Blue Devils solely on their 81-70 loss to the unranked Wake Forest Demon Deacons (9-4, 1-1 ACC) last week.
In race for NFC South, Panthers remain in control entering Week 17
“Somehow, the Carolina Panthers remain in the playoff race” is seemingly something we get to say every week. Well . . . The Carolina Panthers remain in the playoff race after their Christmas Eve christening of the Detroit Lions. Oh, and they’re doing a little bit more than just remaining.
2024 Five-Star PG Boogie Fland recaps visit to UNC
Boogie Fland, a 6-foot-3, 175-pound point guard out of White Plains (NY) Archbishop Stepinac, ranks as the No. 9 overall prospect in the 2024 class, according to the On3 Consensus. He’s also ranked as the No. 1 point guard nationally. The On3 Consensus is the average ranking from all...
Bucs vs. Panthers injury report: Encouraging signs for Tampa Bay
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have released their initial injury report for Sunday’s game against the Carolina Panthers, and even though it’s a long list, there are some encouraging signs for the Bucs. In addition to the return of Pro Bowl center Ryan Jensen to practice, the Bucs saw...
High school basketball: Whitmer boys hold off Anthony Wayne
At Whitmer, the Panthers had five players score in double figures, led by Devin Morgan’s 20 points, to top Anthony Wayne 85-76 in a high-scoring nonleague boys basketball contest on Wednesday. Morgan had 16 of his total in the first half as Whitmer led 45-28. Tamarrion Davis added 18 points, Antione West had 17 points, Deric Jaynes 11, and Pharrell House 10 for the Panthers (4-2). Parker Schofield scored a game-high 23 points, hitting 9 of 10 attempts at the free-throw line for the Generals (4-5). Griffin Pike had 14 points and Max Weston had 11 points (three 3-pointers). CENTRAL CATHOLIC 48, CENTRAL BUCKS EAST 46
