Lakeland, FL

Lakeland Gazette

Lakeland Fire Station 2 had a furry rescue on Christmas Eve

Lakeland Fire Station 2 had a furry rescue Christmas Eve – Firefighter Clark rescued “Doodles,” the cat, who was about 20′ high, in a tree at High View Apartments. Now, typically cats come down by themselves, and we don’t need to get them, but the cold weather and freezing temperatures worried the owners, and they called #LFD. Firefighter Clark kept the cat calm and reunited it with its owners. #LakelandFD #firefighter #caturdayvibes.
WFLA

Deputies respond to serious crash in Polk County

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Authorities are investigating a serious crash on U.S. Highway 17 in Polk County. The crash, which involved two vehicles, happened Tuesday morning in the area of U.S. 17 and Windsor Reserve Drive. There is no word on what led to the crash or exactly how many people were injured, but at […]
The Free Press - TFP

Two Shot, One Killed In Lakeland

LAKELAND, Fla. – One man is dead, and another one is in critical condition after a shooting that happened on Monday in Lakeland. Police say on Monday, December 26, 2022, at approximately 5:26 p.m., Lakeland patrol officers responded to the Providence Reserve Apartments, located at
WFLA

Plant City man stabbed, killed during fight on Christmas morning

PLANT CITY, Fla. (WFLA) – A man has died and two others were injured following a fight on Christmas morning. According to the Plant City Police Department, around 3:45 a.m. on Sunday, multiple people were at a party located at 205 Waller Street when a fight broke out. Police stated that a 37-year-old man was […]
Lakeland Gazette

HOMICIDE INVESTIGATION UPDATE

On Monday, December 26, 2022, at approximately 5:26 p.m., uniform patrol officers responded to the Providence Reserve Apartments, located at Providence Reserve Loop, in reference to a shooting. On scene, officers found two adult males with gunshot wounds near the outdoor courtyard. Officers immediately began securing the location and rendering aid until emergency medical responders from Lakeland Fire Department and Polk County Fire Rescue arrived. Both victims were transported to Lakeland Regional Health with critical injuries.
mypulsenews.com

Polk County Sheriff’s Log

Deputies responded to a walk-in complainant in reference to a theft of property. Deputies were dispatched to a residence on Polk 21 near Cove in reference to a break-in. Deputies responded to a report of stolen property from an area on Ransom Road. Deputies responded to a report of stolen...
fox13news.com

Lakeland server gets massive $1,000 tip from local non-profit

LAKELAND, Fla. - Lakeland server Stacey White just got the biggest tip of her life because of a non-profit. White, who works at Reesecliff Family Diner on South Florida Avenue in Lakeland, is a single mother of three little kids, so every penny she brings home counts. A few days...
Lakeland Gazette

Lakeland Gazette

