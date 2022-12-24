Read full article on original website
Lakeland Fire Station 2 had a furry rescue on Christmas Eve
Lakeland Fire Station 2 had a furry rescue Christmas Eve – Firefighter Clark rescued “Doodles,” the cat, who was about 20′ high, in a tree at High View Apartments. Now, typically cats come down by themselves, and we don’t need to get them, but the cold weather and freezing temperatures worried the owners, and they called #LFD. Firefighter Clark kept the cat calm and reunited it with its owners. #LakelandFD #firefighter #caturdayvibes.
Deputies respond to serious crash in Polk County
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Authorities are investigating a serious crash on U.S. Highway 17 in Polk County. The crash, which involved two vehicles, happened Tuesday morning in the area of U.S. 17 and Windsor Reserve Drive. There is no word on what led to the crash or exactly how many people were injured, but at […]
Two Shot, One Killed In Lakeland
LAKELAND, Fla. – One man is dead, and another one is in critical condition after a shooting that happened on Monday in Lakeland. Police say on Monday, December 26, 2022, at approximately 5:26 p.m., Lakeland patrol officers responded to the Providence Reserve Apartments, located at
Polk County Sheriff Searching For Duo That Stole Cell Phone From Lakeland McDonald’s
LAKELAND, Fla. – Polk County Sheriff’s detectives are investigating a theft that occurred at the McDonald’s located at 6330 U.S. 98 North in Lakeland. According to deputies, around 7:00 p.m. on Christmas Day, December 25, 2022, the two suspects seen in the above photo went
Polk County Sheriff: Eagle Lake Crash Closes Portion Of US 17 On Tuesday
POLK COUNTY, Fla. – Polk County Sheriff’s deputies were on the scene of a two-vehicle crash in Eagle Lake on US Hwy 17 North at Windsor Reserve Drive. PCSO was asking motorists to seek alternate routes. Deputies said the northbound lanes of US Hwy 17
Deputies investigating Polk County homicide after man found dead on Christmas
Detectives are investigating a homicide after a man was found dead by his friend on Sunday. He had upper body trauma.
2 shot at Lakeland apartment complex, suspect at large
Two people were shot at a Lakeland apartment complex on Monday evening, police said. Officers were called to a reported shooting in an outdoor area at Providence Reserve Loop just after 5:35 p.m. Investigators said two adults were shot and taken to a hospital in critical condition. Police said the...
Plant City man stabbed, killed during fight on Christmas morning
PLANT CITY, Fla. (WFLA) – A man has died and two others were injured following a fight on Christmas morning. According to the Plant City Police Department, around 3:45 a.m. on Sunday, multiple people were at a party located at 205 Waller Street when a fight broke out. Police stated that a 37-year-old man was […]
Deputies: 1 vehicle involved in crash with train near Winter Haven
WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — One vehicle was involved in a crash with a train Monday night near the Winter Haven area, the Polk County Sheriff's Office said. Deputies said there were no serious injuries reported. No further information has been released at this time. Stay with 10 Tampa Bay...
HOMICIDE INVESTIGATION UPDATE
On Monday, December 26, 2022, at approximately 5:26 p.m., uniform patrol officers responded to the Providence Reserve Apartments, located at Providence Reserve Loop, in reference to a shooting. On scene, officers found two adult males with gunshot wounds near the outdoor courtyard. Officers immediately began securing the location and rendering aid until emergency medical responders from Lakeland Fire Department and Polk County Fire Rescue arrived. Both victims were transported to Lakeland Regional Health with critical injuries.
Safety Harbor community mourns loss of well-known restaurant owner
Business owners are raising money to donate to the Kinney family following the unexpected death of Whistle Top Grill and Bar owner Louis Kinney.
Woman with ‘significant’ head injury, road rash found along I-275 in Tampa
A woman is fighting for her life in the hospital after she was found with serious injuries along I-275 in Tampa on Sunday.
Polk County Sheriff’s Log
Deputies responded to a walk-in complainant in reference to a theft of property. Deputies were dispatched to a residence on Polk 21 near Cove in reference to a break-in. Deputies responded to a report of stolen property from an area on Ransom Road. Deputies responded to a report of stolen...
He was behind the scenes, seemingly everywhere, in Pasco County
Rudy Jones was the man who kept the county’s generators, alarm systems and elevators running. He would come to work early and stay late, as needed — to make sure that the daily business of government was not disrupted. He often worked behind the scenes, but his work...
Pasco County deputies searching for missing endangered man
The Pasco County Sheriff's office is searching for a missing endangered man after he was last seen on Sunday afternoon.
Family of Winter Haven woman killed by hit-and-run driver wants suspect caught
On December 3, Kelly Hagan was crossing the street, heading to the Winter Haven Christmas boat parade, when she was hit and killed.
It's been 5 years since Disney employee went missing: Here's what we know
LAKELAND, Fla. — Even as five years have passed, the search still continues for a missing Disney employee and Air Force veteran out of Lakeland. The last time anyone saw Brian Klecha was on this day exactly five years ago – Dec. 27, 2017. Investigators say they are not giving up.
Lakeland couple finds lost engagement ring in toilet after 21 years
"She came to me one day and said 'I think I lost my ring.' She said 'it was on the counter now it's gone and I think I may have flushed it down the toilet on accident.'" Nick recalled.
Lakeland server gets massive $1,000 tip from local non-profit
LAKELAND, Fla. - Lakeland server Stacey White just got the biggest tip of her life because of a non-profit. White, who works at Reesecliff Family Diner on South Florida Avenue in Lakeland, is a single mother of three little kids, so every penny she brings home counts. A few days...
Which ‘Diners, Drive-Ins, And Dives’ restaurant is the best in Florida?
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — You’ve probably seen Guy Fieri’s show “Diners, Drive-Ins, And Dives” on the Food Network sometime in your life. The show has nearly 40 seasons, which means Fieri has visited more than 1,250 restaurants around the country. Mashed, a food news and recipe site, has compiled a list of the best diners, […]
