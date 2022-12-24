Lakeland Fire Station 2 had a furry rescue Christmas Eve – Firefighter Clark rescued “Doodles,” the cat, who was about 20′ high, in a tree at High View Apartments. Now, typically cats come down by themselves, and we don’t need to get them, but the cold weather and freezing temperatures worried the owners, and they called #LFD. Firefighter Clark kept the cat calm and reunited it with its owners. #LakelandFD #firefighter #caturdayvibes.

LAKELAND, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO