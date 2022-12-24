Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
1033theeagle.com
Tulsa man arrested on 6 assault charges, including strangulation
TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Fugitive Warrants Unit say they arrested a man wanted on numerous warrants for domestic assault and battery. Jonathan Warner faces six charges for assault and battery, one of those for strangulation. Warner also faces a resisting arrest charge. Tulsa officers say they worked with...
1033theeagle.com
Dunkin’ adds new location in south Tulsa
Dunkin’ (formerly known as Dunkin’ Donuts) is opening a new location in Tulsa. According to the company, the new ‘Next Generation’ Dunkin’ opens at 5am on December 30th near 71st and Lewis in south Tulsa. The company said the location includes new features designed to...
1033theeagle.com
Tulsa woman begins new career as flight attendant in her 70s
A Tulsa woman is going on adventures in her new career as a flight attendant in her 70s. Marolyn Allred loves taking in the scenery from Denver one day with stunning mountain views, to Des Moines the next, seeing the state capitol and other popular sites. “I may not be...
1033theeagle.com
Tulsa groups thank volunteers for helping the homeless find warm shelter during the winter storm
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Housing Solutions is thanking the community after they came together to help the homeless as temperatures dropped below freezing over Christmas weekend. FOX23 previously reported on local organizations’ efforts to help the homeless get out of the cold. As the temperatures dropped in Tulsa,...
1033theeagle.com
Tulsa Zoo celebrates elephant herd’s 50th birthday
TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Zoo is celebrating a big milestone for some of its biggest residents. The zoo said on social media that their elephant herd is turning 50 years old. The herd consists of three elephants, Sneezy, Booper and Sooky. Elephants are the largest land mammals on...
1033theeagle.com
Tulsa nonprofit helping more women get into construction industry
TULSA, Okla. — A new Tulsa nonprofit is trying to help more women get construction jobs. The group is called WANTT and is setting up a new training program so women can get the skills they need. Tracy Parker is in the Laborers Union and has worked in construction...
1033theeagle.com
Tulsa City-County Library celebrates millionth digital checkout
TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa City-County Library (TCCL) is wrapping up 2022 with a milestone: its one millionth digital checkout. The milestone highlights the trend of more libraries offering ebook, audiobook and other digital content rentals in addition to the traditional “checkouts”. The highest circulating title TCCL...
Comments / 1