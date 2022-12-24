Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Raiders Derek Carr is benched; Proof that why moving on from Carr is Best for BusinessJames PatrickLas Vegas, NV
5 Best Bars and Nightclubs in Las VegasBryan DijkhuizenLas Vegas, NV
UFC Star SuspendedNews Breaking LIVELas Vegas, NV
Opinion: Benching Derek Carr was the right call for the RaidersEugene AdamsLas Vegas, NV
Comedian Kevin Hart Playing Las Vegas New Year’s Eve On His North American "Reality Check" TourFlorence CarmelaLas Vegas, NV
Related
8newsnow.com
Jerry's Forecast: Wednesday, Dec. 28, 6:45 a.m.
Jerry’s Forecast: Wednesday, Dec. 28, 6:45 a.m. Jerry's Forecast: Wednesday, Dec. 28, 6:45 a.m. Mother of two details “painful” journey home after …. While thousands of Southwest Airlines customers remain stranded after the Christmas holiday, some have finally made it back home. However, the travel there was anything but a Christmas miracle.
8newsnow.com
Foothill High School students recognized
Two students are being recognized for their hard work in the community. Two students are being recognized for their hard work in the community. Mother of two details “painful” journey home after …. While thousands of Southwest Airlines customers remain stranded after the Christmas holiday, some have finally...
8newsnow.com
Southwest Airlines cancels more than 2,500 flights Wednesday creating another day of chaos for travelers
Southwest Airlines cancels more than 2,500 flights Wednesday creating another day of chaos for travelers. Southwest Airlines cancels more than 2,500 flights …. Southwest Airlines cancels more than 2,500 flights Wednesday creating another day of chaos for travelers. Mother of two details “painful” journey home after …. While...
8newsnow.com
Southwest fiasco creates chaos at airports including in Las Vegas
Https://www.8newsnow.com/news/local-news/southwest-fiasco-creates-chaos-at-airports-including-in-las-vegas/. Southwest fiasco creates chaos at airports including …. https://www.8newsnow.com/news/local-news/southwest-fiasco-creates-chaos-at-airports-including-in-las-vegas/. Demand for medicine grows, leaving empty shelves …. As respiratory illnesses are spreading, the growing demand for medications is leading to bare shelves around the Las Vegas valley. Tourists worry about refunds after canceled flights …. Las Vegas thrives on...
8newsnow.com
More than 400K expected to ring in 2023 for Las Vegas New Year's Eve celebration
Las Vegas will hold one of the most popular New Year's Eve celebrations in the country and it's expected to draw more than 400,000 revelers who will take over the Las Vegas Strip, Fremont Street, and pack into venues to celebrate New Year's Eve. More than 400K expected to ring...
8newsnow.com
7 injured after helicopter hard landing at Boulder City Airport
7 injured after helicopter hard landing at Boulder City Airport. 7 injured after helicopter hard landing at Boulder …. 7 injured after helicopter hard landing at Boulder City Airport. Mother of two details “painful” journey home after …. While thousands of Southwest Airlines customers remain stranded after the...
8newsnow.com
Tourists worry about refunds after canceled flights to Las Vegas
Las Vegas thrives on tourism, and there is no better way to end the year than to participate in America's party. However, now that so many people aren't coming into town, they aren't sure how to get their money back. Tourists worry about refunds after canceled flights …. Las Vegas...
8newsnow.com
Southwest Airlines dominant carrier in Las Vegas — and growing, 32% over 2021 levels
Southwest Airlines carries more than twice the number of passengers in and out of Harry Reid International Airport compared to any other airline. Southwest Airlines dominant carrier in Las Vegas …. Southwest Airlines carries more than twice the number of passengers in and out of Harry Reid International Airport compared...
8newsnow.com
Mystery swirls: 'It'-themed escape room set for December opening in Las Vegas
An ominous sign on the building and social media posts have ignited curiosity about a new escape room that could be opening soon. Mystery swirls: ‘It’-themed escape room set for December …. An ominous sign on the building and social media posts have ignited curiosity about a new...
8newsnow.com
Southwest Airline chaos continues
Travelers voice their concerns following airline troubles over the holiday break. Travelers voice their concerns following airline troubles over the holiday break. Mother of two details “painful” journey home after …. While thousands of Southwest Airlines customers remain stranded after the Christmas holiday, some have finally made it...
8newsnow.com
Tedd's Weather Forecast: Dec. 27, 2022
Tedd's Weather Forecast: Dec. 27, 2022 6:45 p.m. Mother of two details “painful” journey home after …. While thousands of Southwest Airlines customers remain stranded after the Christmas holiday, some have finally made it back home. However, the travel there was anything but a Christmas miracle. ‘Las Vegas...
8newsnow.com
Las Vegas woman accused of stabbing husband on Christmas told officers she smokes meth several times a day: police
A Las Vegas woman accused of stabbing her husband in a Christmas Day attempted murder told police she smokes methamphetamine several times a day, documents the 8 News Now Investigators obtained said. Las Vegas woman accused of stabbing husband on Christmas …. A Las Vegas woman accused of stabbing her...
8newsnow.com
Road closures, lane restrictions in northwest Las Vegas valley to last until end of January
There will be lane restrictions and road closures at a northwest Las Vegas valley intersection due to construction related to the Las Vegas Valley Water District Centennial Reservoir. Road closures, lane restrictions in northwest Las …. There will be lane restrictions and road closures at a northwest Las Vegas valley...
8newsnow.com
‘I’m so eager to be home,’ Stranded Henderson couple tries to find way home amid major flight cancellations
A Henderson couple who traveled 2,000 miles away for the holidays is like many Southwest Airlines travelers this time of year attempting to get home amid flight cancellations. ‘I’m so eager to be home,’ Stranded Henderson couple …. A Henderson couple who traveled 2,000 miles away for the...
8newsnow.com
Harvey Blankfeld’s Las Vegas Real Estate in Review 2022
Las Vegas real estate expert Harvey Blankfeld looks back at the highlights of the market in 2022. https://www.blankfeldgroup.com/
8newsnow.com
2 suspects accused of battery, numerous robberies, Las Vegas police say
Https://www.8newsnow.com/news/local-news/2-suspects-accused-of-battery-numerous-robberies-las-vegas-police-say/. 2 suspects accused of battery, numerous robberies, …. https://www.8newsnow.com/news/local-news/2-suspects-accused-of-battery-numerous-robberies-las-vegas-police-say/. Demand for medicine grows, leaving empty shelves …. As respiratory illnesses are spreading, the growing demand for medications is leading to bare shelves around the Las Vegas valley. Tourists worry about refunds after canceled flights …. Las Vegas thrives on...
8newsnow.com
Dead man found in apartment on Paradise Road
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas police are investigating the death of a man whose body was discovered in an apartment Tuesday morning. According to Las Vegas Metropolitan police, there was a call just before 10 a.m. to report an unresponsive man in an apartment in the 3500 block of Paradise Road near Sierra Vista Drive.
8newsnow.com
2 men, teenager arrested for catalytic converter thefts: Henderson police
Henderson police arrested two men and a teenage boy who allegedly stole catalytic converters from cars in a parking lot, according to a Tuesday news release. 2 men, teenager arrested for catalytic converter …. Henderson police arrested two men and a teenage boy who allegedly stole catalytic converters from cars...
8newsnow.com
Nate's Forecast: Monday, Dec. 26, 12:20 p.m.
Nate’s Forecast: Monday, Dec. 26, 12:20 p.m. Nate's Forecast: Monday, Dec. 26, 12:20 p.m. Southwest fiasco creates chaos at airports including …. Southwest fiasco creates chaos at airports including in Las Vegas. ‘A Christmas miracle’: Driver saved after car impaled. It's Christmas Eve and a Stark County man...
8newsnow.com
Radiation detection flights over Las Vegas Strip happening soon
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — With New Year’s Eve just days away, the government is ramping up its security footprint around the valley. This includes what is commonly known as radiation flights over the Strip. The U.S. Department of Energy’s National Nuclear Security Administration (NNSA) will be flying a...
Comments / 0