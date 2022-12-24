Read full article on original website
Related
ringsidenews.com
WWE Confirms Special Match For 2023 Royal Rumble Event
WWE Royal Rumble will be the first pay-per-view of the new year, officially kicking off the road to WrestleMania 39 in 2023. The event itself is known for surprise appearances by former WWE superstars and legends during the name-sake match. However, this year, a new match type has been confirmed to take place.
PWMania
Monday’s WWE Live Event Reported to Be a ‘Logistical Mess’
Monday marked the beginning of WWE’s post-Christmas tour, which will run through Thursday and will begin with live events at Madison Square Garden and in Columbus, Ohio. However, travel problems were faced by WWE talent. Talent traveling to MSG for the SmackDown event had to deal with delayed flights.
ewrestlingnews.com
Results From WWE Live Event In Columbus, OH: Steel Cage Headliner
WWE held a live event on Monday night from the Nationwide Arena in Columbus, OH. You can check out the results below, courtesy of WrestlingBodySlam.com:. The Street Profits (Montez Ford & Angelo Dawkins) defeated Alpha Academy (Chad Gable & Otis) RAW Women’s Championship: Bianca Belair (c) def. Bayley. Steel...
ewrestlingnews.com
AEW Dark: Elevation Results – Episode 95
The following are the results from episode 95 of AEW Dark: Elevation, which aired on December 26, 2022. Nyla Rose & Marina Shafir def. Leva Bates & Karizma. Ruby Soho & Willow Nightingale def. Madi Wrenkowski & Vertvixen. ROH Women’s World Championship: Athena (c) def. Kiera Hogan. Dralistico (w/Jose...
wrestletalk.com
NWA Star Confirms Interest From WWE & AEW
Kerry Morton has commented on his new deal with NWA, revealing that WWE and AEW both previously showed interest in signing him. The son of WWE Hall of Famer Ricky Morton recently confirmed that he and NWA have agreed upon the terms of his new deal. Speaking on the Matthew...
ringsidenews.com
Sami Zayn Drops Bizarre Tweet Ahead Of Huge Match On WWE SmackDown
Sami Zayn undoubtedly has the Midas touch when it comes to any gimmick given to him in WWE. Zayn has managed to elevate himself with every gimmick given to him, especially his current one. Zayn is set to have a huge match soon, so it seems he decided to drop a bizarre tweet just before that, so fans could get excited about the match.
ringsidenews.com
Charlotte Flair Responds To Jade Cargill Wanting A Match With Her
Charlotte Flair’s booking in WWE was one of the most controversial topics in the company, as fans were absolutely tired of seeing her in the main event title picture all the time. Due to her in-ring skills, Flair remains one of the most sought-after stars in pro wrestling. In fact, even Jade Cargill recently wanted a match with her. Now it seems Flair has decided to respond to Jade Cargill.
wrestlingrumors.net
VIDEO: WWE Star Possibly Injured At Live Event, Helped From Ring
It can happen at any time. Wrestlers can get injured in any match on any night and there is no way to guarantee someone’s safety. That is the kind of thing that you never want to see unfortunately there are some matches that make getting injured even more possible than others. Unfortunately that seems to be the case again, as a wrestler had to be helped to the back after some issues.
wrestletalk.com
Brock Lesnar Next WWE Opponent Revealed?
A potential opponent for Brock Lesnar at the upcoming Royal Rumble 2023 premium live event has been revealed. It is unclear when exactly The Beast will return to action, ahead of a potential match at WrestleMania 39 in April. Lesnar was reportedly set to wrestle at January’s Day 1 event,...
wrestlinginc.com
Former WWE Star Afa Anoa'i Jr. Comments On Sami Zayn's Inclusion In The Bloodline
The Head of the Table might have accepted Sami Zayn as an "Honorary Uce," but one member of the famed Anoa'i professional wrestling family is warning the WWE star to watch himself and not cross any lines. During a recent interview with Sportskeeda's Bill Apter, Afa Anoa'i Jr. said he's...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Jim Ross Names Former World Champion As One Of The Worst-Booked Talent In WWE History
Jim Ross recently talked about a wide range of topics on his Grilling JR podcast. During it, the WWE Hall Of Famer talked about The Big Show’s booking in WWE as he believes The Big Show was one of the worst-booked talents in WWE history. “You just cannot overexpose...
wrestlinginc.com
Tony Schiavone Names AEW Star The Company Believes In
Tony Schiavone thinks AEW has a huge star on their hands. "I think you're going to see a lot more Ricky Starks in featured events," Schiavone said on an on demand episode of "What Happened When" on AdFreeShows. "I think the company believes in him." Schiavone went on to list...
Mia Yim Responding To Article On Her Saying Nice Things About Shelton: "Now This Don't Have To Be An Article"
Everything can be an article. To celebrate Shelton Benjamin's 20-year anniversary with WWE, the company uploaded a video of his highlights throughout the years along with comments from his peers including Shawn Michaels, Kurt Angle, and Mia Yim. Yim and Benjamin have a long-standing rivalry, but Yim, potentially against her...
ewrestlingnews.com
Several Superstars Missed Last Night’s WWE RAW Brand Event In Columbus, OH
On Monday, WWE held a RAW house show in Columbus, Ohio as part of their ongoing Holiday Tour. According to a report from Pwinsider, several top Superstars missed the live event due to travel issues. Seth Rollins, Bobby Lashley, Becky Lynch, and Alexa Bliss failed to make it to the WWE Holiday Tour event.
ewrestlingnews.com
Bobby Lashley Returns To In-Ring Action At WWE Live Event
Bobby Lashley returned to in-ring competition last night at WWE’s live event from Atlanta, Georgia. Lashley took on Omos in a singles match inside the State Farm Arena. Lashley got quite the reaction from the crowd, picking up the win when it was all said and done. Lashley has been off of television for the past few weeks after Adam Pearce storyline fired Lashley from WWE.
ewrestlingnews.com
Backstage Update On AEW House Shows
During the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer provided some details on the backstage talks in AEW regarding doing house shows. “AEW’s talking about doing more house shows. It’s a tough one because house shows with underneath AEW talent will not draw and will not be profitable,” said Meltzer.
wrestlinginc.com
Jake Roberts Calls Infamous Wrestling Promoter An 'Ugly, Racist Bully'
Jake "The Snake" Roberts has no shortage of things to say about the notorious wrestling promoter Bill Watts, and very little is positive. Speaking on his "Snake Pit with Jake Roberts" podcast, the WWE Hall of Famer acknowledged there was a modicum of praise that he could bestow on Watts, with whom he worked in Mid-South Wrestling during the 1980s.
ewrestlingnews.com
WWE Raw Ratings For 12/26/22
This week’s episode of WWE RAW drew 1,075,000 viewers on the USA Network. This is down from the 1,705,000 viewers the show did last week. ShowBuzz Daily reported the numbers. The key 18-49 demo was a 0.27 rating, down from last week’s 0.43 rating. The first hour did...
ewrestlingnews.com
Tony Khan Hits Back At “Fake” Criticism That AEW Lacks Storytelling
AEW President Tony Khan is open to admitting that there is room for improvement in his company, but the claim that there is little to no storytelling isn’t one of them. AEW has often been criticized by fans who have suggested that the company forgets about vital storytelling in favor of flashy spots and moves.
wrestlinginc.com
Lucha Star Bolts For WWE After Ending FTR Title Reign
Dragon Lee, last seen on American television as part of La Faccion Ingobernable on the August 17 episode of "AEW Dynamite." is reportedly WWE-bound on the same night that he and his brother Dralistico defeated FTR to win the AAA World Tag Team Titles, which means that he's also vacating them.
Comments / 0