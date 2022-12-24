The U of R medical campus north of the Highway on Call Parkway has had to shut down for the rest of the week as several pipes froze and burst. The pipes are being repaired but a lot of water did flood the building according to Kim Hally Hettrick. Patients will be directed to go to LeRoy, Brockport or Brighton for services. Frozen pipes are nothing new in Upstate and Western NY. The week before Christmas a water main burst in Rochester and flooded several street and caused water to be shut off for nearly half the city and another burst at Strong in their Medical Research building causing extensive damage across 5 floors.

BUFFALO, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO