Ellicottville man faces DWI after Cattaraugus County crash
An Ellicottville man is facing DWI and other charges after a rollover crash on Route 242 in the town of Mansfield early Wednesday morning. Cattaraugus County Sheriff's deputies say an investigation into the crash that occurred around 3 am led to the arrest of the driver, 31-year-old Curtis Boza. He was treated and released by EMS from Ellicottville and Great Valley Fire Departments. Boza was then transported back to the Cattaraugus County Sheriff's Office for processing. He was later released on an appearance ticket and multiple uniform traffic tickets for return to Mansfield Town Court at a later date.
MCSO: Deputy pulled by car while struggling to arrest larceny suspect
The other fleeing suspect was arrested, according to MCSO.
Heat gun leads to house fire in Ontario County
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — An Ontario County home was severely damaged Christmas evening, when investigators say the homeowner attempted to thaw pipes with a heat gun. According to the Ontario County Sheriff’s Office, the owner of the home on East Lake Road in the Town of Gorham was able to put the fire out initially, […]
More than 3 dozen people confirmed dead in Western New York after snowstorm
Buffalo, NY — As the dig-out continues in Buffalo, the death toll keeps rising. Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz tweeted late Wednesday evening that the medical examiner's office confirmed 3 additional deaths from the blizzard, bringing the Erie County death toll to 37. This is in addition to a death in Niagara County, and one other death being reported in Western New York.
Multiple highways reopen as driving ban ends in most of Erie County
Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz announced the driving ban ended for some areas of the county starting at 7 a.m. Monday.
Five people arrested for entering abandoned hotel in Rochester after viral video
The hotel was closed after it was determined to be unfit for residents. The building was marked and secured by a gate.
Afternoon News Brief
18-year-old Raul Cruz of Warsaw has been indicted by a Genesee County Grand Jury, for felony promoting prison contraband. He’s accused of knowingly and unlawfully making two shanks while confined at the Genesee County Jail. Cruz also unlawfully made a long, plastic housing for a ‘Bic’ type pen. Cruz along with Prince N.K. Wilson of Albion were each charged last March for the murder of two farm workers in Alexander. Cruz accepted a plea deal in October and will be sentenced next month.
Driver killed in I-490 rollover crash Tuesday
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A driver who was hospitalized after a rollover crash on I-490 Tuesday has since died. According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, a pick-up truck was on the ramp to 531 westbound from I-490 east when it left the road around 4:00 Tuesday afternoon. The driver was ejected and sustained “serious […]
Chautauqua County ready to assist Buffalo area with dig out
As the Buffalo area digs out from the "blizzard of the century", Chautauqua County is providing assistance to its neighbor to the north. County Executive P-J Wendel says several fire departments are ready to assist, including four members from the Forestville Fire Department's Rescue and ATV units. Wendel says he's been in touch with Erie County officials and is ready to assist if needed...
New York State Thruway, major highways, reopens after closure from storm
The highways reopening include the New York State Thruway, border crossings, I-290, I-990, and Routes 400 and 219 are now re-opened.
Allegany County first responders are in Erie County, listen to audio
Wellsville, Friendship and Bolivar volunteers deploy with NYS Troopers to the Buffalo area. Michael T. Baldwin Reports, photo from National Weather Service. As disaster conditions continue today in Erie County and the Buffalo area from an historic blizzard, volunteers from Allegany County are once again sending help. On Christmas night, crews and equipment from Wellsville and Bolivar fire departed to provide much needed assistance to the Buffalo area to relieve weary first responders there.
Snowmobile club members get essential workers to hospitals during blizzard
When essential workers needed to get to their jobs during the blizzard, members of the Northern Erie Sno-Seekers Snowmobile Club stepped up.
New York State Police confirm reports of 2 looting incidents
BUFFALO, N.Y. — New York State Police on Sunday responded to claims across social media that there's been looting in the City of Buffalo during the winter storm that's shut down Western New York this weekend. One viewer sent 2 On Your Side videos near Grant and West Ferry...
Thruway, and some other roads in Western NY have reopened
The NYS Thruway reopened Tuesday after having been closed to all traffic going westbound from Henrietta to the PA state line since last Friday due to the blowing and drifting snow.
Morning News Brief
The U of R medical campus north of the Highway on Call Parkway has had to shut down for the rest of the week as several pipes froze and burst. The pipes are being repaired but a lot of water did flood the building according to Kim Hally Hettrick. Patients will be directed to go to LeRoy, Brockport or Brighton for services. Frozen pipes are nothing new in Upstate and Western NY. The week before Christmas a water main burst in Rochester and flooded several street and caused water to be shut off for nearly half the city and another burst at Strong in their Medical Research building causing extensive damage across 5 floors.
Multiple people arrested for looting during deadly snowstorm
BUFFALO, NY – Multiple people have been arrested for looting during the deadly snowstorm in the city of Buffalo. Multiple arrests have been made after looters struck during a powerful blizzard that buried Buffalo, N.Y., over the weekend, authorities said. “I don’t know how these people can even live...
Western NY About to Get Hit with Snowstorm, Again
Western New York State is about to get walloped again with another whopping snowstorm. Meteorologists are forecasting another six to twelve inches of the white stuff for the area, coming on the heels of one of the worst storms in memory. At least 30 people died in the lake effect...
Lakeshore houses in Crystal Beach are completely covered in ice
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Houses along the shore of Lake Erie in Crystal Beach, Ontario, are completely covered in ice. This is a result of freezing spray coming from those massive waves that Western New York has seen all weekend. 2 On Your Side received pictures and video are from a viewer who lives in a housing complex that has been covered with ice, and officials there are hoping for a thaw soon.
27-year-old man dies of carbon monoxide poisoning in Lockport
LOCKPORT, N.Y. — One person died from carbon monoxide poisoning in Lockport on Christmas Day. The Niagara County Sheriff's Office says they got a 911 call reporting two people who were unconscious at a home on Dogwood Drive in the Town of Lockport. When first responders arrived, they found two people overcome by carbon monoxide.
Video: Second WNY golf dome collapses in storm
TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — New photos and videos show that a second golf dome in Western New York has collapsed as a result of this weekend’s blizzard. The Town of Tonawanda said Sunday night that the Paddock Chevrolet Golf Dome on Brompton Road in Tonawanda collapsed. The dome in Tonawanda is the second area golf […]
