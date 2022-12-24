LUBBOCK, Texas – Texas Tech senior Kevin Obanor scored 24 points with five 3-pointers to help lead the Red Raiders to a 110-71 win over South Carolina State on Tuesday at the United Supermarkets Arena. The Red Raiders (10-2) made a season-high 14 3-pointers in their final tune-up before starting Big 12 play this weekend, extended their home winning streak to 29 games, are now 8-0 at home this season, and scored over 100 points for the third straight game for the first time since 1966.

LUBBOCK, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO