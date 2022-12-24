ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

RECAP: Tech tops 100 points for third straight game

LUBBOCK, Texas – Texas Tech senior Kevin Obanor scored 24 points with five 3-pointers to help lead the Red Raiders to a 110-71 win over South Carolina State on Tuesday at the United Supermarkets Arena. The Red Raiders (10-2) made a season-high 14 3-pointers in their final tune-up before starting Big 12 play this weekend, extended their home winning streak to 29 games, are now 8-0 at home this season, and scored over 100 points for the third straight game for the first time since 1966.
LUBBOCK, TX
texastech.com

Defensive effort powers Tech to 11th straight

LUBBOCK, Texas – Behind a strong defensive effort that included four players reaching double-figures, the Texas Tech Lady Raiders closed out non-conference play with a wire-to-wire 68-45 victory over Mississippi Valley State Tuesday afternoon at United Supermarkets Arena. In what turned out to be its 11th straight victory, Texas...
LUBBOCK, TX

