You learn a lot when the temperature drops 42 degrees in a couple of hours and then continues to bounce between -2 and 2 for a day or so. For example, I learned that, while all the other water lines in my house are tucked cozily into the middle, the water to my kitchen sink, dishwasher and refrigerator has to go through my unheated garage and then up an exterior wall. Guess who had no water in her kitchen for two days, despite trying to blow warmer air into the garage with a box fan at the top of the steps.

BOONE COUNTY, WV ・ 2 DAYS AGO