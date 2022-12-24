Read full article on original website
Related
Woman receives nothing but coal for Christmas from her in-laws
Getting coal for Christmas is a long-standing tradition for those who misbehaved throughout the year. Legends of naughty children receiving coal date back as far as the 18th century.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
The reason for the season
At this time of year, the world focuses tremendous attention on Santa Claus and the many gifts they want. Kids and adults enjoy talking about Santa, about being good, and what they want for Christmas. However, if the truth is to be known, it is a deliberate attempt of the...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Pets feeling winter’s chill
You learn a lot when the temperature drops 42 degrees in a couple of hours and then continues to bounce between -2 and 2 for a day or so. For example, I learned that, while all the other water lines in my house are tucked cozily into the middle, the water to my kitchen sink, dishwasher and refrigerator has to go through my unheated garage and then up an exterior wall. Guess who had no water in her kitchen for two days, despite trying to blow warmer air into the garage with a box fan at the top of the steps.
Comments / 0