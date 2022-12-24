Read full article on original website
Website: Ames Department Stores may return in 2023
A popular discount department store chain could soon make a comeback.
Crews respond to Providence rollover
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — An investigation is underway following a rollover crash Tuesday morning in Providence. Crews responded to the corner of Eddy and Blackstone streets around 9 a.m. and found the car on its roof. No word on any injuries at this time. It’s unclear what led up to the crash. This is a […]
WCVB
Popular holiday store in Massachusetts closes for good on Christmas Eve
ABINGTON, Mass. — A popular holiday store that is known as "the largest Christmas experience in New England" has closed for good. The Christmas Place on Bedford Street (Route 18) in Abington announced on its Facebook page last month that its owners have decided to retire and will soon be closing the holiday shop and the adjoining swimming pool supply store, The Pool Place.
GoLocalProv
Wayland Bakery Closing—East Side Institution Since 1928
Wayland Bakery is closing after nearly 100 years. Known for its classic cakes and desserts, the shop has been one of the East Side’s longest-standing businesses. It opened in 1928. It will cease operations on Saturday. GoLocal spoke with former owner Anthony “Buzz” Basilico, whose family owned the bakery...
Critically ill North Kingstown teen defies odds just in time for Christmas
The 17-year-old North Kingstown girl has spent the last few weeks battling pneumonia and the flu at Rhode Island Hospital.
1 dead in Richmond house fire
One person died in a house fire in Richmond Christmas night, according to the town's fire chief.
Woman hit by car while crossing street in Warwick
Police are investigating after a woman was hit by a car in Warwick Wednesday evening.
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Brockton
Brockton might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Brockton.
Turnto10.com
Woman killed in Scituate crash Christmas morning
SCITUATE, R.I. (WJAR) — Owners of a nearby property say a woman is dead after a crash in Scituate Christmas morning. The single vehicle crash happened off Hartford Pike around 7:30 a.m. "It's bit of a shock," said Antonio Bianco of Scituate. He said first responders told him that...
'One Of The Last Gay Bars' In Boston Closing, May Become Weed Dispensary
An eight-year-old gay sports bar and pub is shutting down, according to a post in the South End Community Board Facebook group page. The closing of Cathedral Station, located at 1222 Washington Street in Boston, was confirmed by Leslie Seaton Fine, President of the Eas…
GoLocalProv
People on the Move: Sophia Academy Names New Head, Dubés Retire, St. Elizabeth Award
GoLocal's People on the Move is an update on new hires and promotions across southern New England. If your organization has an announcement, email it to us at [email protected]. Sophia Academy Names New Head. Sophia Academy, an independent all-girls middle school in Providence (grades 5-8), recently announced Marie D....
‘I did not understand the offensiveness’: Mayor speaks after Fitchburg flies ‘nuclear family’ flag
FITCHBURG, Ma — The mayor of Fitchburg shared some regrets Friday, less than 48 hours after he agreed to fly a “nuclear family” flag on public property. Stephen DiNatale first agreed to fly the flag on Wednesday, according to a post on his Facebook page. The mayor stated that the flag would fly for one week at Riverfront Park in the name of equality.
NECN
Major Flooding Up New England's Coast as Storm Brings Walloping Waves
From Connecticut up to Maine, high tides and a powerful storm surge brought coastal flooding Friday, shutting down major roads. Friday's storm was bringing a potent mix of powerful winds -- in some places reaching hurricane force -- and heavy rain. Stretches of Rhode Island's Atlantic coast were seeing heavy...
GoLocalProv
“It’s About Tradition” - Why This RI Couple Bakes Hundreds of Ricotta Cookies Each Year
Rich Pezzillo and his husband Michael DeGrandpre made a lot of ricotta cookies this year — 628 to be exact. This week, Pezzillo shared a photo of the results of hours — and days of work in the couple’s kitchen in Warwick — and the response was enormous.
BPD warns of scam that cost 93-year-old nearly $10,000
BOSTON, Mass. (WPRI) — Boston police are warning people about a phone extortion scam that recently cost a man nearly $10,000. Boston police say that on Friday a 93-year-old man reported that he was scammed out of $9,500. The victim said someone called him on Thursday claiming to be a lawyer and was told that […]
theweektoday.com
Dartmouth resident killed in Acushnet crash
DARTMOUTH – A 27-year-old Dartmouth man was killed in an Acushnet bicycle crash Dec. 22, according to social media reports. James Leandre was killed when the bicycle he was riding collided with a large truck, according to The Bristol County District Attorney’s Office. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
GoLocalProv
EDITORIAL: Departure of Police Chief Clements Is a Big Loss for City
Hugh Clements took over as Police Chief in Providence in July of 2011. He was first named acting chief after a GoLocal exposé uncovered former Police Chief Dean Esserman had hosted a party at his home, allowing high school students to drink and more. Clements was first named acting...
GoLocalProv
PHOTO: Before and After
Heavy rain and high winds overnight into Friday have wreaked havoc in low-lying areas in Rhode Island. At Changing Tides Gift Shop in Warwick, it was the most flooding owner Judy Hummel said she has seen in her almost 25 years of owning the store. “It’s definitely the highest since...
GoLocalProv
Man Charged With Kidnapping Mother and Daughter in Providence
A 27-year-old man is facing felony kidnapping charges after breaking into a residence in Providence — and holding a mother and her daughter against their will. As GoLocal previously reported, Brian Medina, age 27, was arrested last Friday after he flipped the Mercedes SUV he was driving on Route 10 fleeing from police — and then fled on foot into the adjacent neighborhood.
fallriverreporter.com
Leader of Massachusetts drug trafficking operation that reached across the Commonwealth sentenced to prison
BOSTON – A Massachusetts man was sentenced this week in federal court in Boston for his role leading a wide-ranging drug trafficking conspiracy reaching from Boston to Brockton to Cape Cod. According to the Massachusetts Department of Justice, 36-year-old Djuna Goncalves was sentenced by U.S. District Court Judge Nathaniel...
