Ohio State

NBC4 Columbus

How LGBTQ+ rights changed across Ohio in 2022

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — LGBTQ+ rights were contested across Ohio in 2022, manifested in several failed Statehouse bills, an adopted resolution by the state’s board of education, and a new federal law sponsored by an Ohio senator. The discourse was a nationwide trend as anti-LGBTQ+ incidents more than tripled in 2022 and state legislatures introduced […]
spectrumnews1.com

Ohio Gov. DeWine signs legislation into law

COLUMBUS, Ohio — As 2022 comes to a close, Gov. Mike DeWine is tying up a few loose legislative ends, reviewing bills that to either veto or sign into law. He already signed two bills into law last week, prior to the holiday break. One of them is Senate Bill 210, which allows married couples to draw up post-nuptial agreements and change or cancel the terms of pre-nuptial agreements. The bill also provides domestic violence protection orders in a dating relationship.
WLWT 5

New laws, ordinances, changes coming to Ohio in 2023

The year 2023 will bring about several changes across the Cincinnati region and Ohio. Below is a working list of new and notable laws, ordinances and changes coming to the state in 2023. Did we miss something? Email us at web@wlwt.com. A NEW MINIMUM WAGE. Ohio's minimum wage is about...
lovelandmagazine.com

What will DeWine sign? Lawmakers passed more than 30 bills on last day of session

Barring an emergency, Ohio’s lawmakers have headed home for the holidays. That puts the ball in Gov. Mike DeWine’s court to sign or veto the final burst of legislation passed in the Statehouse. If the governor does nothing, legislation will take effect without his signature. But he has ten days after receiving the bills — not counting Sundays — to take action if he chooses.
columbusfreepress.com

Ohio Republicans squash "life-saving" common sense gun ordinances

On a warm night in October, a small parade of all colors and ages worked their way down a Sullivant Avenue sidewalk on the west side of Columbus in the setting sunlight. At the lead was a young girl, holding up a cardboard placard with the smiling picture of James Johnson III. In 2020, the 29-year-old was ambushed by gunfire as he walked out of a nearby gas station. His murder remains unsolved and his mother is unwavering for answers.
unioncountydailydigital.com

Farmers And Deer Hunters Encouraged By ODNR TO Feed The Hungry In Ohio

COLUMBUS – The Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Wildlife has contributed $25,000 in a grant to Farmers and Hunters Feeding the Hungry (FHFH) to support local food banks with donated venison. The organization will use the funding to pay for white-tailed deer harvested by hunters to be processed and distributed to charitable organizations in Ohio. Additional funding will be secured by the organization with a goal to match or exceed the amount provided by the grant. Farmers and Hunters Feeding the Hungry, assisted by the Division of Wildlife’s grant, covers the processing cost for deer donated by hunters for the program. FHFH expects to pay the processing cost for 350 deer with this grant alone, each of which yields approximately 50 pounds of venison and 200 meals.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

W.Va. Public Broadcasting reporter released after DHHR pressure

CHARLESTON — West Virginia Public Broadcasting has parted ways with one of its reporters after alleged retaliation from WVPB operational management and pressure from the Department of Health and Human Services. According to Amelia Knisely, a part-time reporter whose beat included public health, WVPB told her that her services...
Cleveland Jewish News

State training requirements set for armed guards in schools

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced on Dec. 12 that the Ohio School Safety Center has finalized state training requirements for school staff members authorized by their districts to be armed on school grounds. The OSSC’s Armed School Staff Essential Training curriculum was developed to meet the requirements outlined in House...
NBC4 Columbus

Donations come through for Thomas family with Kyair, Kason both with family

Members of the community gathered Saturday afternoon for a drive through donation to support the family ahead of Christmas. At All Nations Worship Assembly in east Columbus, volunteers gathered to collect supplies for the fully reunited Thomas family. Donations come through for Thomas family with Kyair, …. Members of the...
Ironton Tribune

DeWine expanded access to teen driver training

COLUMBUS — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced on Wednesday expanded access to teen driver training for low-income Ohio families through the new “Drive to Succeed” scholarship program. Administered by the Ohio Traffic Safety Office (OTSO) and available via grants to local governmental agencies, teens selected for a...
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Ohio Department of Insurance urges residents to review insurance coverage

COLUMBUS, Ohio – Winter can put a financial chill up your spine if you decide to skip your seasonal insurance review assuming you have adequate insurance protection. “Insurance serves as a financial safety net and without appropriate coverage, the financial repercussions can be severe,” Ohio Department of Insurance director Judith L. French said. “Ohioans should review their insurance needs, levels of coverage, and deductible amounts with an insurance agent.”
