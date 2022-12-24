Read full article on original website
How LGBTQ+ rights changed across Ohio in 2022
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — LGBTQ+ rights were contested across Ohio in 2022, manifested in several failed Statehouse bills, an adopted resolution by the state’s board of education, and a new federal law sponsored by an Ohio senator. The discourse was a nationwide trend as anti-LGBTQ+ incidents more than tripled in 2022 and state legislatures introduced […]
spectrumnews1.com
Ohio Gov. DeWine signs legislation into law
COLUMBUS, Ohio — As 2022 comes to a close, Gov. Mike DeWine is tying up a few loose legislative ends, reviewing bills that to either veto or sign into law. He already signed two bills into law last week, prior to the holiday break. One of them is Senate Bill 210, which allows married couples to draw up post-nuptial agreements and change or cancel the terms of pre-nuptial agreements. The bill also provides domestic violence protection orders in a dating relationship.
WLWT 5
New laws, ordinances, changes coming to Ohio in 2023
The year 2023 will bring about several changes across the Cincinnati region and Ohio. Below is a working list of new and notable laws, ordinances and changes coming to the state in 2023. Did we miss something? Email us at web@wlwt.com. A NEW MINIMUM WAGE. Ohio's minimum wage is about...
orangeandbluepress.com
$161 Million Rental Assistance Will Be Given To Residents in Ohio, Lawmakers Say
The State of Ohio’s lawmakers recently approved $161 million for rental assistance. However, the groups that provide this cash claim that it won’t be of any use unless Gov. Mike DeWine vetoes the state statute that it is part of. Ohio Lawmaker’s New Bill. House Bill 45...
lovelandmagazine.com
What will DeWine sign? Lawmakers passed more than 30 bills on last day of session
Barring an emergency, Ohio’s lawmakers have headed home for the holidays. That puts the ball in Gov. Mike DeWine’s court to sign or veto the final burst of legislation passed in the Statehouse. If the governor does nothing, legislation will take effect without his signature. But he has ten days after receiving the bills — not counting Sundays — to take action if he chooses.
Developers press DeWine to veto legislation that would hike costs for affordable housing
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Gov. Mike DeWine must soon decide whether to sign legislation that could hike tax rates and raise development costs for affordable housing units in the state. A coalition of developers, advocates, and the Ohio Chamber of Commerce penned a formal request last week urging DeWine to...
Disregard for the public’s wishes by GOP legislators leaves Ohioans feeling powerless
The Plain Dealer reports that most Ohioans strongly support restrictive gun laws, including banning AR 15-style semi-automatic rifles, expanding background checks, and enacting red-flag laws. Unfortunately, even such strong support will mean nothing to our Republican legislators. This year we have seen them, on more than one occasion, flagrantly thumb...
Bob and Michele Lepore-Hagan discuss Republican dominance in Ohio
Sitting in the living room of their Youngstown home, the Hagans -- both Democrats -- talked about the current Republican dominance of politics in Ohio.
WKYC
2022 marks 20 years since Ohio's Universal Newborn Hearing Screening became law. Meet the family who helped inspire the legislation
NORTH CANTON, Ohio — If you had a child in the last two decades in Ohio, you are familiar with the Universal Newborn Hearing Screening. It’s mandated by state law, thanks to legislation passed in 2002 and implemented in 2004, requiring babies born in hospitals and birthing facilities to be tested for hearing loss.
columbusfreepress.com
Ohio Republicans squash "life-saving" common sense gun ordinances
On a warm night in October, a small parade of all colors and ages worked their way down a Sullivant Avenue sidewalk on the west side of Columbus in the setting sunlight. At the lead was a young girl, holding up a cardboard placard with the smiling picture of James Johnson III. In 2020, the 29-year-old was ambushed by gunfire as he walked out of a nearby gas station. His murder remains unsolved and his mother is unwavering for answers.
Thousands in Ohio receive Christmas dinner from Meals on Wheels
Their work doesn’t stop there. The organization is in need of volunteers for this final week of 2022, especially after the winter weather stopped them from delivering.
Report: Ohio’s CEOs take home nearly 400 times typical employee
The CEOs of some of Ohio’s biggest companies saw big paydays, much bigger than their employees, according to a report by an Ohio-based think tank.
unioncountydailydigital.com
Farmers And Deer Hunters Encouraged By ODNR TO Feed The Hungry In Ohio
COLUMBUS – The Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Wildlife has contributed $25,000 in a grant to Farmers and Hunters Feeding the Hungry (FHFH) to support local food banks with donated venison. The organization will use the funding to pay for white-tailed deer harvested by hunters to be processed and distributed to charitable organizations in Ohio. Additional funding will be secured by the organization with a goal to match or exceed the amount provided by the grant. Farmers and Hunters Feeding the Hungry, assisted by the Division of Wildlife’s grant, covers the processing cost for deer donated by hunters for the program. FHFH expects to pay the processing cost for 350 deer with this grant alone, each of which yields approximately 50 pounds of venison and 200 meals.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
W.Va. Public Broadcasting reporter released after DHHR pressure
CHARLESTON — West Virginia Public Broadcasting has parted ways with one of its reporters after alleged retaliation from WVPB operational management and pressure from the Department of Health and Human Services. According to Amelia Knisely, a part-time reporter whose beat included public health, WVPB told her that her services...
Cleveland Jewish News
State training requirements set for armed guards in schools
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced on Dec. 12 that the Ohio School Safety Center has finalized state training requirements for school staff members authorized by their districts to be armed on school grounds. The OSSC’s Armed School Staff Essential Training curriculum was developed to meet the requirements outlined in House...
Infant formula shortage returns; exchange program seeks to distribute donated formula
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Just when this year’s shortage of baby formula seemed to be fixed, parents are again scrambling to feed their infants. Since fall, formula supplies have been scanty in some parts of the country and northern Ohio. “I just had a big uptick in terms of...
NBC4 Columbus
Donations come through for Thomas family with Kyair, Kason both with family
Members of the community gathered Saturday afternoon for a drive through donation to support the family ahead of Christmas. At All Nations Worship Assembly in east Columbus, volunteers gathered to collect supplies for the fully reunited Thomas family. Donations come through for Thomas family with Kyair, …. Members of the...
‘A lifetime of victims’: U.S. Marshal reflects on 20 years of chasing Northeast Ohio fugitives
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Scavenging through garbage on a tree lawn, U.S. Marshals picked through scraps of paper that had been put through a shredder. After months of connecting the puzzle of pieces of paper, officers found an email written on a snippet of a document that allowed them to track down their suspect.
Ironton Tribune
DeWine expanded access to teen driver training
COLUMBUS — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced on Wednesday expanded access to teen driver training for low-income Ohio families through the new “Drive to Succeed” scholarship program. Administered by the Ohio Traffic Safety Office (OTSO) and available via grants to local governmental agencies, teens selected for a...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Ohio Department of Insurance urges residents to review insurance coverage
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Winter can put a financial chill up your spine if you decide to skip your seasonal insurance review assuming you have adequate insurance protection. “Insurance serves as a financial safety net and without appropriate coverage, the financial repercussions can be severe,” Ohio Department of Insurance director Judith L. French said. “Ohioans should review their insurance needs, levels of coverage, and deductible amounts with an insurance agent.”
