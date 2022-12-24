ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Loudoun County, VA

DC News Now

Fire in former church turned home in Loudoun County

HILLSBORO, Va. (DC News Now) — After a fire in a fomer church in Hillsboro on Tuesday morning, two people were evaluated for injuries and the building’s roof sustained damage. Firefighters from Loudoun Heights, Purcellville, Round Hill, Hamilton, Leesburg and Lovettsville responded to the fire in the 36900 block of Charlestown Pike just after 9:30 […]
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
QSR magazine

Marco's Pizza Signs 8-Unit Deal in Northern Virginia

Marco’s Pizza, the nation’s fastest-growing pizza brand, announces a multi-unit signed agreement that will bring eight new stores to Northern Virginia by the end of 2025. Marco’s remains on the fast-track for growth with multi-unit expansion continuing to play a key role in its overall development strategy. The news comes on the heels development and sales milestones with the opening of its 1100th store and surpassing $1B in annual systemwide sales.
VIRGINIA STATE
theburn.com

Scenthound dog grooming in the works for Lansdowne

It looks like Lansdowne area residents will soon have a new spot to get their dogs groomed after a day playing at the nearby dog park. A vacant space in the Lansdowne Town Center is earmarked for a company called Scenthound. The grooming salon should be coming to the roughly...
LANSDOWNE, VA
tysonsreporter.com

FCPD tells officers to watch out for ‘swatting,’ as Virginia considers bill making it a crime

The Fairfax County Police Department has revised how its officers respond to “swatting” after seeing a noticeable uptick in such incidents in recent years. “Swatting” is a form of harassment involving false 911 calls that are intended to draw a heavy law enforcement response, such as a SWAT team, putting the target in a potentially life-threatening situation.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
Inside Nova

Two-way tolling on I-95 picks up steam

Momentum is picking up in certain corners for expanding the tolled express lanes on Interstate 95 to allow for all-day, bidirectional access. But some in Richmond and around the region are saying “not so fast” and calling the idea undercooked or even wrong-headed at present. The most recent...
RICHMOND, VA
WUSA9

66-year-old man facing 3 felony charges after hostage, barricade situation in Herndon, Virginia

HERNDON, Va. — A barricade situation involving a 66-year-old man and another person in Herndon, Virginia ended Wednesday morning after a nearly 12-hour standoff with police. Officers with the Herndon Police Department responded to Hemlock Court, off of Herndon Parkway, around 9:16 p.m. on Tuesday after someone inside a home called them saying someone else inside had fired a gun.
HERNDON, VA
a-z-animals.com

The Best Swimming Holes Near Washington

Within an hour or two of Washington, DC, there are numerous picturesque lakes and watering holes that are ideal for a summer day trip. These swimming holes are your greatest option for summertime entertainment in socially isolating times. Even if you want to swing on a rope like Tarzan in Maryland, swim around in a freshwater lake, or get wet beneath a hidden waterfall in Virginia.
WASHINGTON, DC
Wbaltv.com

$690K jackpot-winning Multi-Match ticket sold in Frederick County

MOUNT AIRY, Md. — A $690,000 jackpot-winning Multi-Match ticket was sold in Frederick County for Monday's drawing. Video above: Maryland Lottery explains what's new with digital drawings. The winner, who is the sixth player to hit a Multi-Match jackpot in 2022, can choose between the $690,000 annuity paid over...
FREDERICK COUNTY, MD
WJLA

Here are 7News' top stories from 2022 that will make you smile

WASHINGTON (7News) — We often hear from viewers that they would like to see more positive, and inspiring stories amid the other news featured across the DMV. So, we picked some fan-favorite stories from across Virginia, Maryland, and D.C. Here's a look back at stories featuring people doing good...
WASHINGTON, DC
Daily Voice

US Marshals Capture Trio In Silver Spring Parking Garage Gunpoint Robbery

Montgomery County Police have arrested and charged three suspects accused of an armed robbery and separate shooting incident that occurred back in June 2022, authorities say. Nathan Elijah Barnes, 21, of Washington DC, Brian Odell Brown, 19, of Suitland, and Demonte Martez Hewitt, 21, of Washington DC are accused of being involved in an armed robbery and separate shooting that occurred within a week in June 2022 in the Montgomery County area, according to Montgomery County police.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
cardinalnews.org

Eight things to know about the growth of Virginia’s immigrant community

First of a three-part series. Craig County is different from Northern Virginia in so many ways that they are hard to count, but here’s the one we’ll deal with today. Northern Virginia has the state’s highest population of immigrants. In Manassas Park, the foreign-born population constitutes 36.1% of the city’s population. In Fairfax County, 31.1%. They are the two most immigrant-heavy localities in Virginia. Craig County is the least – at 0.2% of the population.
VIRGINIA STATE
WUSA9

Fairfax County's top prosecutor pushes back on Youngkin’s 15-week abortion ban proposal

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — Fairfax County's top prosecutor is pushing back on Gov. Glenn Youngkin's proposed budget that would further limit abortions in Virginia. In a video posted to his Twitter account, Fairfax Commonwealth's Attorney Steve Descano said, "I don't know what is happening at the General Assembly, but I do know one thing, as long as I am your Commonwealth's attorney, no woman in Fairfax County is going to be prosecuted for making her own healthcare decision."
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA

