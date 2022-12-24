Read full article on original website
Fire in former church turned home in Loudoun County
HILLSBORO, Va. (DC News Now) — After a fire in a fomer church in Hillsboro on Tuesday morning, two people were evaluated for injuries and the building’s roof sustained damage. Firefighters from Loudoun Heights, Purcellville, Round Hill, Hamilton, Leesburg and Lovettsville responded to the fire in the 36900 block of Charlestown Pike just after 9:30 […]
QSR magazine
Marco's Pizza Signs 8-Unit Deal in Northern Virginia
Marco’s Pizza, the nation’s fastest-growing pizza brand, announces a multi-unit signed agreement that will bring eight new stores to Northern Virginia by the end of 2025. Marco’s remains on the fast-track for growth with multi-unit expansion continuing to play a key role in its overall development strategy. The news comes on the heels development and sales milestones with the opening of its 1100th store and surpassing $1B in annual systemwide sales.
SWAT team aids in hostage rescue at Virginia residence
Herndon Police are negotiating a barricade situation at a Hemlock Court apartment.
WUSA
Barricade situation going on for over 8 hours in Herndon, Virginia
A police spokesperson said a dad was holding his son hostage. WUSA9 was told the son is now out of the house and safe.
theburn.com
Scenthound dog grooming in the works for Lansdowne
It looks like Lansdowne area residents will soon have a new spot to get their dogs groomed after a day playing at the nearby dog park. A vacant space in the Lansdowne Town Center is earmarked for a company called Scenthound. The grooming salon should be coming to the roughly...
NBC Washington
Woman Killed in Fairfax County House Fire Described as ‘Inferno' By Neighbors
The person reported missing after a fire destroyed a home in Fairfax, Virginia, was killed in that fire, authorities say. The fire happened in the area of Goodview Court off Prosperity Avenue on Monday evening, Fairfax County Fire and Rescue said. Firefighters said the flames were so intense that when...
tysonsreporter.com
FCPD tells officers to watch out for ‘swatting,’ as Virginia considers bill making it a crime
The Fairfax County Police Department has revised how its officers respond to “swatting” after seeing a noticeable uptick in such incidents in recent years. “Swatting” is a form of harassment involving false 911 calls that are intended to draw a heavy law enforcement response, such as a SWAT team, putting the target in a potentially life-threatening situation.
Blood Found In Abandoned Vehicle Of Missing Virginia Dad: Report
Police are desperately searching for an endangered missing Virginia father after blood was found in his abandoned vehicle, reports NBC4 Washington. Jose Guerrero, 20, was last seen leaving his residence on Lynn Street in the Woodbridge area on Wednesday, Dec. 21 around 8 p.m. to run some erran…
Inside Nova
Two-way tolling on I-95 picks up steam
Momentum is picking up in certain corners for expanding the tolled express lanes on Interstate 95 to allow for all-day, bidirectional access. But some in Richmond and around the region are saying “not so fast” and calling the idea undercooked or even wrong-headed at present. The most recent...
66-year-old man facing 3 felony charges after hostage, barricade situation in Herndon, Virginia
HERNDON, Va. — A barricade situation involving a 66-year-old man and another person in Herndon, Virginia ended Wednesday morning after a nearly 12-hour standoff with police. Officers with the Herndon Police Department responded to Hemlock Court, off of Herndon Parkway, around 9:16 p.m. on Tuesday after someone inside a home called them saying someone else inside had fired a gun.
a-z-animals.com
The Best Swimming Holes Near Washington
Within an hour or two of Washington, DC, there are numerous picturesque lakes and watering holes that are ideal for a summer day trip. These swimming holes are your greatest option for summertime entertainment in socially isolating times. Even if you want to swing on a rope like Tarzan in Maryland, swim around in a freshwater lake, or get wet beneath a hidden waterfall in Virginia.
Wbaltv.com
$690K jackpot-winning Multi-Match ticket sold in Frederick County
MOUNT AIRY, Md. — A $690,000 jackpot-winning Multi-Match ticket was sold in Frederick County for Monday's drawing. Video above: Maryland Lottery explains what's new with digital drawings. The winner, who is the sixth player to hit a Multi-Match jackpot in 2022, can choose between the $690,000 annuity paid over...
WJLA
Here are 7News' top stories from 2022 that will make you smile
WASHINGTON (7News) — We often hear from viewers that they would like to see more positive, and inspiring stories amid the other news featured across the DMV. So, we picked some fan-favorite stories from across Virginia, Maryland, and D.C. Here's a look back at stories featuring people doing good...
US Marshals Capture Trio In Silver Spring Parking Garage Gunpoint Robbery
Montgomery County Police have arrested and charged three suspects accused of an armed robbery and separate shooting incident that occurred back in June 2022, authorities say. Nathan Elijah Barnes, 21, of Washington DC, Brian Odell Brown, 19, of Suitland, and Demonte Martez Hewitt, 21, of Washington DC are accused of being involved in an armed robbery and separate shooting that occurred within a week in June 2022 in the Montgomery County area, according to Montgomery County police.
Residents of Virginia city to receive $500 every month for two years
A relatively small number of residents in Alexandria, Virginia, have been selected for a program that will give them $500 every month over the course of two years.
fox5dc.com
Top-ranked Virginia high school accused of depriving students of merit awards
ALEXANDRIA, Va. - One of the top high schools in Northern Virginia deprived students of the national merit recognition they earned, according to a parent whose son was affected. Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology parents are demanding administrators be held accountable. Can you imagine earning a prestigious...
cardinalnews.org
Eight things to know about the growth of Virginia’s immigrant community
First of a three-part series. Craig County is different from Northern Virginia in so many ways that they are hard to count, but here’s the one we’ll deal with today. Northern Virginia has the state’s highest population of immigrants. In Manassas Park, the foreign-born population constitutes 36.1% of the city’s population. In Fairfax County, 31.1%. They are the two most immigrant-heavy localities in Virginia. Craig County is the least – at 0.2% of the population.
fox5dc.com
Parents of man shot and killed at Hangar Club speak out
Christopher Earl Wilson, a 26-year-old from Capitol Heights, was shot and killed one week ago at the Hangar Club on Old Branch Avenue in Prince George's County. Wilson's parents spoke with FOX 5 about their son's legacy.
Police ID Body Of Charred DC Teen Found Shot, Burned To Death In Laurel Field
Police have identified the teenager whose charred remains were found inside a burning vehicle in Anne Arundel County earlier this year. On Tuesday, Dec. 27, the Anne Arundel County Police Department announced that 16-year-old Washington, DC resident Marquette Knight’s body was found in a burning vehicle in Maryland in September.
Fairfax County's top prosecutor pushes back on Youngkin’s 15-week abortion ban proposal
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — Fairfax County's top prosecutor is pushing back on Gov. Glenn Youngkin's proposed budget that would further limit abortions in Virginia. In a video posted to his Twitter account, Fairfax Commonwealth's Attorney Steve Descano said, "I don't know what is happening at the General Assembly, but I do know one thing, as long as I am your Commonwealth's attorney, no woman in Fairfax County is going to be prosecuted for making her own healthcare decision."
