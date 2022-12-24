“I didn’t realize when I met (writer-director) Damien (Chazelle) what a huge undertaking this was going to be,” admits “Babylon” makeup department dead Heba Thorisdottir. “I didn’t know he wanted 750 backgrounds to go through hair and makeup. I told him I didn’t want to go through it if he wanted it all pristine. But when we sat down, the first thing our of his mouth was, ‘I don’t want it to be pristine. I want it all dirty and gritty. I think that was the bonding moment.” Good thing, because one day the film had 800 background people, and everybody had to go through hair and makeup. Added hair department head Jaime Leigh McIntosh: “I just think it was a complete beast. I’m honestly baffled how we got through it. We’re just so proud of everything that wound up onscreen.” Watch our exclusive video interview above.

1 DAY AGO