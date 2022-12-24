Read full article on original website
Bella Thorne Says She Lost a Role at 10 After Director Claimed She ‘Flirted’ with Him
Bella Thorne shared a story of being sexualized at 10 years old by a casting director December 26. The 25-year-old actress made the claim during a guest appearance on Emily Ratajkowski‘s podcast “High Low With EmRata.” During the discussion, Thorne alleged that at 10, she was denied an acting job after the director, whom she opted not to name, claimed she “flirted” with him during her audition. “I had a director give me feedback once, and I was 10,” Throne said on the podcast. “The casting director calls my agent, and the agent calls my mom, and they’re like, ‘So she’s not...
goldderby.com
Jonathan Pryce interview: ‘The Crown’
“I had the same preconceptions that many people have,” admits Oscar and Emmy nominee and double Tony and Olivier winner Sir Jonathan Pryce about portraying the late Prince Philip in Season 5 of the Emmy-winning “The Crown.” For our recent webchat he adds, “He didn’t have a lot to say for himself and whenever he did, he would put his foot in his mouth and say some off-color comment. Since doing a lot of reading about him and watching a lot of video and talking to people who knew him and worked with him, I got a completely different picture of the man.” Watch our exclusive video interview above.
goldderby.com
Jaime Leigh McIntosh, Heba Thorisdottir interview: ‘Babylon’ hair and makeup
“I didn’t realize when I met (writer-director) Damien (Chazelle) what a huge undertaking this was going to be,” admits “Babylon” makeup department dead Heba Thorisdottir. “I didn’t know he wanted 750 backgrounds to go through hair and makeup. I told him I didn’t want to go through it if he wanted it all pristine. But when we sat down, the first thing our of his mouth was, ‘I don’t want it to be pristine. I want it all dirty and gritty. I think that was the bonding moment.” Good thing, because one day the film had 800 background people, and everybody had to go through hair and makeup. Added hair department head Jaime Leigh McIntosh: “I just think it was a complete beast. I’m honestly baffled how we got through it. We’re just so proud of everything that wound up onscreen.” Watch our exclusive video interview above.
