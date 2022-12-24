Hope you had a merry Christmas. Hope you’ll have a happy New Year. After a week with no Bladen County sports teams playing the break is over. The Bladen Offroad Christmas Tournament opens Wednesday afternoon at West Bladen High School with Scotland (6-1) playing North Brunswick (5-5) at 2 p.m. That will be followed by Dillon Christian (5-3) playing St. Pauls (3-5) at 4 p.m. Wilmington Laney (10-0) will meet Whiteville (0-6) at 6 p.m. The host Knights (8-1) will cap the first round against Pamlico (3-6) at 8 p.m.

BLADEN COUNTY, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO