ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
dallasexpress.com

When Americans Outlawed Christmas

Although many consider Christmas and American culture to go hand in hand, early American colonists considered Christmas a controversial celebration. In fact, the city of Boston outlawed all Christmas celebrations for nearly two decades. So, what spurred the early colonists’ Scrooge-like disposition? Puritan beliefs prohibited them from celebrating Christmas or...
NEW BOSTON, TX
whereverfamily.com

3 Tips for Discovering the Wonders of Chichén Itzá

Chichén Itzá isn’t just one of the Seven Wonders of the Modern World, it is one of the most culturally significant sites in Mexico. Believed to date back to 600 A.D., the site was home to a great Maya civilization and includes impressively well-preserved structures such as the Kukulkan Pyramid, the Great Ball Court, an observatory and several smaller structures. As the most-visited cultural site in Mexico, Chichén Itzá should be on every family traveler’s bucket list, so read on to make the most of your experience.
New York Post

Inside Skinwalker Ranch: Touring The Most Haunted Place on Earth | The Basement Office

Allegedly one of the most haunted places on Earth, Skinwalker Ranch spans 500 eerie acres across eastern Utah. And while stories of paranormal activity at the property are in no short supply, hard evidence has eluded experts. Real estate millionaire Brandon Fugal acquired the land back in 2016, and ever since has been eager to prove that the legends about the ranch are actually true. Having finally arrived in Utah, “The Basement Office” host and producer, Steven Greenstreet interviews owner Brandon Fugal and his team of investigators. Skeptical of past myths, but open minded to the possibility of new discoveries, Greenstreet sets out on a tour of the heavily surveilled property, combs through hours of video footage, and works with experts to try and find a glimmer of truth. [youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Q9Kwv_p2Cww?version=3&rel=1&showsearch=0&showinfo=1&iv_load_policy=1&fs=1&hl=en-US&autohide=2&wmode=transparent&w=640&h=360]
UTAH STATE
Salon

"Miracle on 34th Street" reminds us that home ownership was once an elusive dream for many Americans

"Miracle on 34th Street" is one of those distinctive holiday classics that also happens to be a good movie. The film is celebrating its 75th anniversary in 2022 and is remembered today for its obvious sentimentality and its half-hearted critique of the over-commercialization of Christmas. But one of the film's subplots reflected real anxieties about an issue that is just salient 75 years later – home ownership.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy