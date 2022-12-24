Allegedly one of the most haunted places on Earth, Skinwalker Ranch spans 500 eerie acres across eastern Utah. And while stories of paranormal activity at the property are in no short supply, hard evidence has eluded experts. Real estate millionaire Brandon Fugal acquired the land back in 2016, and ever since has been eager to prove that the legends about the ranch are actually true. Having finally arrived in Utah, “The Basement Office” host and producer, Steven Greenstreet interviews owner Brandon Fugal and his team of investigators. Skeptical of past myths, but open minded to the possibility of new discoveries, Greenstreet sets out on a tour of the heavily surveilled property, combs through hours of video footage, and works with experts to try and find a glimmer of truth. [youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Q9Kwv_p2Cww?version=3&rel=1&showsearch=0&showinfo=1&iv_load_policy=1&fs=1&hl=en-US&autohide=2&wmode=transparent&w=640&h=360]

UTAH STATE ・ 12 HOURS AGO