As the holiday season approaches and tens of millions of Americans gather to celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ and give thanks for their blessings, let us not forget the hungry. With 345 million people in immediate danger from global food security, my Christmas wish is that we help the 7.8 million Ukrainian refugees who have fled their homeland and the 6.5 million displaced women, children and the elderly in Ukraine. As the Prophet Joseph Smith tells us, we must give to “feed the poor when and how God requires.”

UTAH STATE ・ 5 DAYS AGO