Guest opinion: Let’s never forget those less fortunate – Fighting to feed millions of Ukrainian refugees
As the holiday season approaches and tens of millions of Americans gather to celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ and give thanks for their blessings, let us not forget the hungry. With 345 million people in immediate danger from global food security, my Christmas wish is that we help the 7.8 million Ukrainian refugees who have fled their homeland and the 6.5 million displaced women, children and the elderly in Ukraine. As the Prophet Joseph Smith tells us, we must give to “feed the poor when and how God requires.”
Barone: Three big surprises of 2022 — weakened Russia, weakened China, weakened American economy
2022 was a year full of surprises. Important things didn’t work out as many people had expected on just about every point on the political spectrum. The prime example: Ukraine. When Vladimir Putin’s Russian troops invaded on Feb. 24, it looked like an independent Ukraine was toast. Military experts on cable channels said Russia had overwhelming superiority. It would take Kyiv and occupy the whole country.
McCaughey: What’s Biden hiding?
2022 is about to end, and still no answer to the question: What caused the virus that’s killed 1,096,000 Americans so far?. The Washington Post asks, “What is China hiding?” The more answerable question is what is our own government hiding?. House Republicans are promising that when...
US Supreme Court keeps asylum limits in place for now
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court is keeping pandemic-era limits on asylum in place for now, dashing hopes of migrants who have been fleeing violence and inequality in Latin America and elsewhere to reach the United States. Tuesday’s ruling preserves a major Trump-era policy that was scheduled to expire...
Saudi-Iran talks said to have stalled over protests in Iran
BAGHDAD (AP) — Baghdad-mediated diplomatic talks between regional rivals Iran and Saudi Arabia have come to a halt, largely because of Tehran claims the Sunni kingdom has played a role in alleged foreign incitement of the mass anti-government protests underway in Iran, multiple Iraqi officials said. The talks had...
Netanyahu government: West Bank settlements top priority
JERUSALEM (AP) — Benjamin Netanyahu’s incoming hard-line Israeli government put West Bank settlement expansion at the top of its priority list on Wednesday, vowing to legalize dozens of illegally built outposts and annex the occupied territory as part of its coalition deal with ultranationalist allies. The coalition agreements,...
Stiehm: The mob came for me, thee and democracy – A vindication
Light sweet justice cascaded over me when the Jan. 6 House committee found former President Donald J. Trump the “central cause” and instigator of the deadly mob attack on the Capitol. This was personal for me and hundreds trapped inside the stone wall siege. Suddenly, we saw a...
Jan. 6 panel urges Trump prosecution with criminal referral
WASHINGTON (AP) — The House Jan. 6 committee urged the Justice Department on Monday to bring criminal charges against former President Donald Trump and his allies, wrapping up its investigation of the violent 2021 Capitol insurrection with what lawmakers called a “roadmap to justice.”. As they cap one...
Harrop: DeSantis passes the Kool-Aid … to Republicans
Ron DeSantis has earned some recent notoriety for casting doubt on the COVID-19 vaccines and attacking the experts who happen to know about them. “It seems like our medical establishment never wanted to be honest with people about the potential drawbacks,” the Florida governor said in his nasal whine. “So why can’t our medical establishment acknowledge that? Why the deception? Why have they continued to do this for two years?”
De Rugy: Congress has a fiscal road map – It just needs to use it
Dealing with high inflation and an increasingly shaky economy, Americans are forced to make tougher spending choices. With public debt at an all-time high, government should do the same. This feat isn’t that hard now that the Congressional Budget Office (CBO) has released a series of budget options showing Congress how to do it.
