“The city, I think that they need to pay more attention to the — well, the state does too — education for our kids. We have so many kids in Title 1 schools that it is just overloading the teachers amazingly awful. And for the county, the roads, please. You can add that with the city, too. In weather like this, they need a place to stay, and I don’t think that we have enough shelters for the homeless people. I think we need to have more places where they — especially families.” — Maggie Olson, Pleasant Grove.

PLEASANT GROVE, UT ・ 3 DAYS AGO