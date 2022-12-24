ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U-Talk: What would you like to see happen in your community in 2023?

“The city, I think that they need to pay more attention to the — well, the state does too — education for our kids. We have so many kids in Title 1 schools that it is just overloading the teachers amazingly awful. And for the county, the roads, please. You can add that with the city, too. In weather like this, they need a place to stay, and I don’t think that we have enough shelters for the homeless people. I think we need to have more places where they — especially families.” — Maggie Olson, Pleasant Grove.
This Utah LDS Church Is Now An Airbnb

Have you ever had so much fun at church that you felt like you wanted to stay there all week??. But after seeing this Airbnb in Eureka Utah that was converted from an old 1903 house of worship into a house of vacation fun, it makes us think that there’s a first time for everything!
Picturing 2022: The Deseret News' top images of the year

SALT LAKE CITY — For the Deseret News' talented team of photojournalists, 2022 was a busy year as we set out in a world getting back to normal. With the news cycle knowing no limits, we took our readers across the state and all around the world, with one of our main focuses this year trained on water in the Beehive State.
Candidate filing period opens for Utah House seat

With the announcement on Dec. 21 that Utah Rep. Adam Robertson, R-Provo, would be stepping down from office, focus turned to the future and who would sit in the seat going into the 2023 legislative general session. The Utah County Republican Party announced Monday their schedule of events, culminating with...
SWAT called after Orem man purposely damages his rented residence

OREM, Utah (KUTV) — A man was arrested on Christmas after SWAT was called to his residence, where officials reported finding intentional damage worth thousands of dollars. Kevin Whimpey, 32, reportedly caused over $10,000 in damages to the residence he rented in Orem on Sunday. The address of his residence was not initially specified.
Lucille Haight Tuttle

Lucille Haight Tuttle passed away December 21, 2022. Lu was born to Raymond Higbee Haight and Jennie Rogerson Haight on September 4, 1934 in Salt Lake City, Utah. She was a child during WWII. Her family spent as much time as they could at her uncle’s cabin up on the Weber River, and many of her fondest childhood memories are from those times at the cabin. She attended East High School in Salt Lake and the University of Utah, where she met Donald J Tuttle. They were married July 14, 1955.
Provo representative Robertson steps down from Utah House

Just weeks after earning reelection to the Utah House of Representatives, Provo’s Adam Robertson announced late Wednesday that he would be stepping down from the legislative body. “I will miss my association with my fellow legislators. We are lucky to have the caliber of individuals serving, on both sides...
Storm delays life-saving blood donations for West Jordan toddler

MURRAY, Utah — Winter weather is impacting more than just travel, it’s also impacting blood and platelet donations across the country. “The American Red Cross of Utah is urging residents to give blood to help ensure patients across the county have access to lifesaving blood as a massive winter storm battered much of the United States canceling more than 300 Red Cross blood drives over the past week and leaving about 9,000 potential donations going uncollected,” The American Red Cross said in a release issued Tuesday.
