Raising Cane's Is A Restaurant That Sells Chicken FingersS. F. MoriProvo, UT
The Happy Sumo Restaurant Is Located at The Shops at Riverwoods In Provo, UtahS. F. MoriProvo, UT
The Shops at Riverwoods in Provo is Decked Out For ChristmasS. F. MoriProvo, UT
4 Great Burger Places in UtahAlina AndrasUtah State
Utah witness says hovering sphere moved against strong windsRoger MarshProvo, UT
A Christmas Miracle: Layton teenager meets her biological family for the very first time
A Layton teenager, Dayana Upchurch, who has never met her biological parents, got to spend Christmas with them for the very first time this year. They’re calling it a Christmas miracle.
Utah mom helps others get access to children's medicine amid empty store shelves
SALT LAKE CITY — Anyone with a sick baby or child right now has probably experienced how hard it is to find medicine like Children's Tylenol or ibuprofen. And with holiday hours an extra hurdle, helping sick kids can become a hopeless hunt. "I know a lot of moms...
Mayoral year in review: Saratoga Springs celebrated 25 years with growth, major projects
Editor’s Note: As 2022 comes to an end, Utah County cities and officials are looking back on the year. The Daily Herald is conducting a review of 2022 with different mayors discussing their accomplishments and goals for 2023 — along with their holiday traditions and celebrations. Once known...
U-Talk: What would you like to see happen in your community in 2023?
“The city, I think that they need to pay more attention to the — well, the state does too — education for our kids. We have so many kids in Title 1 schools that it is just overloading the teachers amazingly awful. And for the county, the roads, please. You can add that with the city, too. In weather like this, they need a place to stay, and I don’t think that we have enough shelters for the homeless people. I think we need to have more places where they — especially families.” — Maggie Olson, Pleasant Grove.
This Utah LDS Church Is Now An Airbnb
Have you ever had so much fun at church that you felt like you wanted to stay there all week??. But after seeing this Airbnb in Eureka Utah that was converted from an old 1903 house of worship into a house of vacation fun, it makes us think that there’s a first time for everything!
Picturing 2022: The Deseret News' top images of the year
SALT LAKE CITY — For the Deseret News' talented team of photojournalists, 2022 was a busy year as we set out in a world getting back to normal. With the news cycle knowing no limits, we took our readers across the state and all around the world, with one of our main focuses this year trained on water in the Beehive State.
Candidate filing period opens for Utah House seat
With the announcement on Dec. 21 that Utah Rep. Adam Robertson, R-Provo, would be stepping down from office, focus turned to the future and who would sit in the seat going into the 2023 legislative general session. The Utah County Republican Party announced Monday their schedule of events, culminating with...
SWAT called after Orem man purposely damages his rented residence
OREM, Utah (KUTV) — A man was arrested on Christmas after SWAT was called to his residence, where officials reported finding intentional damage worth thousands of dollars. Kevin Whimpey, 32, reportedly caused over $10,000 in damages to the residence he rented in Orem on Sunday. The address of his residence was not initially specified.
Mayoral year in review: All-abilities park, library land approval highlight Lehi’s 2022 successes
Editor’s Note: As 2022 comes to an end, Utah County cities and officials are looking back on the year. The Daily Herald is conducting a review of 2022 with different mayors discussing their accomplishments and goals for 2023 — along with their holiday traditions and celebrations. Lehi is...
UTAH FORGE: New Renewable Energy Project in the Middle of Nowhere in Utah to Benefit the Entire World
MILFORD – Set your GPS for the middle of nowhere and you could easily end up in Beaver County ― a sprawling 444 square miles in west central Utah where roughly 7,249 people reside. Not far from the town of Milford (population 1500), Utah’s Renewable Energy Corridor stretches...
Utah couple takes 13-hour road trip home with 3 strangers after canceled flight
Widespread flight cancellations across the United States led one North Salt Lake couple to team up with some people they had never met to get home for the holidays.
‘I hope I don’t die’: Ice Climber recalls 40 foot fall at Finger of Fate near Bridal Veil Falls
29-year-old Tim Thompson is grateful to be alive after falling 40 feet and hitting a ledge in an ice climbing incident on Monday, Dec. 26.
Police share resources for victims as domestic violence calls spike during holiday season
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A spike in domestic violence calls are received during the holiday season, according to Salt Lake City police. There are a number of reasons for the increase — in the winter, people spend more time indoors with the added stress of kids being home from school and extended family coming to town.
Power pole fires forced thousands of Utahns in multiple cities into dark
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Electrical power pole fires sprang up in areas across the Wasatch Front putting people in the dark for hours on Tuesday night. Outages were reported in certain parts of Layton to Salt Lake and several power poles needed to be replaced. One utility worker...
Lucille Haight Tuttle
Lucille Haight Tuttle passed away December 21, 2022. Lu was born to Raymond Higbee Haight and Jennie Rogerson Haight on September 4, 1934 in Salt Lake City, Utah. She was a child during WWII. Her family spent as much time as they could at her uncle’s cabin up on the Weber River, and many of her fondest childhood memories are from those times at the cabin. She attended East High School in Salt Lake and the University of Utah, where she met Donald J Tuttle. They were married July 14, 1955.
Provo representative Robertson steps down from Utah House
Just weeks after earning reelection to the Utah House of Representatives, Provo’s Adam Robertson announced late Wednesday that he would be stepping down from the legislative body. “I will miss my association with my fellow legislators. We are lucky to have the caliber of individuals serving, on both sides...
Storm delays life-saving blood donations for West Jordan toddler
MURRAY, Utah — Winter weather is impacting more than just travel, it’s also impacting blood and platelet donations across the country. “The American Red Cross of Utah is urging residents to give blood to help ensure patients across the county have access to lifesaving blood as a massive winter storm battered much of the United States canceling more than 300 Red Cross blood drives over the past week and leaving about 9,000 potential donations going uncollected,” The American Red Cross said in a release issued Tuesday.
Utah AMBER Alert victim located in Nebraska, suspect in custody
A Utah AMBER Alert was canceled after a 13-year-old teenager from Layton who police believe was abducted by a 26-year-old non-relative was found in Nebraska.
This Is The Best Restaurant In Utah, According To Guy Fieri
This is the best restaurant in Utah featured on "Diners, Drive-Ins & Dives."
5 Mouthwatering Steakhouses in Salt Lake City
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: TripAdvisor and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
