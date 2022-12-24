Read full article on original website
Notre Dame football: Irish lose Braden Fiske to NIL
With the Notre Dame football program as the clear-cut top landing spot for DL Braden Fiske, he has chosen NIL and Florida State instead. When it came down to it, the best place for Fiske to prepare for the NFL after one more year in college was South Bend; when NIL got involved, everything changed.
Look: Notre Dame Football Getting Accused Of Tampering
Notre Dame is being accused of tampering with one of the best quarterbacks in the NCAA transfer portal. On Tuesday, ESPN's Pete Thamel said Wake Forest quarterback Sam Hartman intends to enter the NCAA portal. Notre Dame is expected to be his top landing spot. This has led to people...
Notre Dame Football: Transfer Portal updates for the Fighting Irish
As of Boxing Day, the Notre Dame Fighting Irish have secured three commitments from the transfer portal. Here are a few updates about a few of their top targets in the portal. Notre Dame had planned on dipping into the quarterback transfer portal for quite some, and because of that decision, Drew Pyne quit and transferred to Arizona State. I was told that Notre Dame’s target list of quarterbacks was pretty thin. One of the names brought up the most over the last few weeks was Hudson Card from the Texas Longhorns. While I don’t believe he was much of a target for Notre Dame and Tommy Rees — it doesn’t really matter now. Card is transferring to play for the Purdue Boilermakers.
WATCH: Notre Dame WR Jayden Thomas Mic'd Up
Notre Dame football receiver Jayden Thomas was mic'd up recently. In this 2-minute clip, you'll see Thomas and offensive tackle Blake Fisher teaming up for a fun, lighthearted competition. Then he compares himself to The Kardashians as he heads to a receiver meetings. You see some locker room footage of him and the other receivers hanging out. After that, you'll see some practice footage of him working out and talking with some of his teammates as well as receivers coach Chansi Stuckey. You get some great insight from Stuckey and how he coach's the position. Things wrap up with a kicking competition by the non-kickers on the roster, which is, well, something to see.
Three Michiana Companies named Best Places to Work in Manufacturing
Three companies in the Michiana region have been named in the Indiana Chamber’s first Best Places to Work in Manufacturing.. It’s the first list, with 14 companies being recognized. Locally, Wag’n Tails Mobile Conversions in Granger, MCP USA Inc, in Portage, and Lippert in Elkhart each earned a...
Winning $50,000 Powerball ticket sold in Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS — One Powerball ticket sold in the Hoosier state is worth $50,000. Hoosier Lottery officials confirmed a ticket matching four out of the five numbers and the Powerball was sold in Saturday night’s jackpot drawing worth $186 million. The $50,000 winning ticket was bought in Gary, Indiana at the Mr. Fuel at 2945 Burr […]
First Day Hike at Indiana Dunes State Park
As part of a 50-state initiative, America’s State Parks First Day Hikes offer individuals and families an opportunity to begin the New Year with a rejuvenating healthy hike connecting with the outdoors. At the Indiana Dunes State Park we invite you to strap on your hiking boots to start this adventure at the park’s Nature Center.
LaPorte strike ends as MonoSol union workers vote for new four-year contract
Workers voted to end a nearly month-long strike at packaging manufacturer MonoSol after receiving a new contract Wednesday, according to a company press release. They will return to work at the LaPorte plant Jan. 3 and will still receive holiday pay from the company for Christmas and New Year’s.
Chesterton Fatal Crash
The Chesterton Police Department is investigating a fatal accident that occurred Tuesday morning around 11 AM at the intersection of Indiana 49 and Indian Boundary Road. A Chevrolet sedan was southbound on 49 when it rear-ended a semi-tractor trailer stopped in traffic just north of Indian Boundary Road, according to Chesterton Police. The driver of the vehicle was pronounced deceased on the scene. The Porter County Coroner has identified the decedent as 24-year-old, Davion Anderson, of Detroit Michigan.
Churubusco Police seeking information about Christmas night vandalism
CHURUBUSCO, Ind. (WFFT) -- Churubusco Police are asking for the public's help determining who vandalized a local restaurant Christmas night. According to the police department's Facebook post, it happened at Brevins Downtown Eatery & Lounge on Sunday night. If you have any information, no matter how small, you can call...
One Shot In Merrillville Parking Lot Christmas Morning
On Sunday, 12/25/2022 at approximately 10:45 AM, Merrillville Police Officers were dispatched to the Meijer parking lot (611 W Lincoln Highway) in reference to a shooting incident, according to Merrillville Police. Patrol officers responded to the scene and were unable to locate anyone in the parking lot. A short time...
