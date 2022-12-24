Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
News 12
Officials: Bobcat attacks man in east Hartford town
A man was attacked by a bobcat in the town of Colombia, Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection officials say. The incident happened on Friday on Hunt Road while the man was walking. Colombia Animal Control responded to the area after the report, but was unable to locate the...
Eyewitness News
I-691 west in Southington reopens after serious crash
SOUTHINGTON, CT (WFSB) – Part of I-691 westbound is back open in Southington and Meriden after a serious crash Wednesday morning. The Connecticut Department of Transportation said the highway was closed between Exits 6 and 4. It has since reopened. Two vehicles were involved in the crash. State police...
Sally’s Apizza New Haven location to close for maintenance on Jan. 2
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Sally’s Apizza in New Haven is temporarily closing its doors for maintenance. Beginning on January 2, the pizza shop will close its doors for annual maintenance. There is no time frame on when the restaurant will reopen. While the New Haven restaurant is closed, customers can head to the Fairfield […]
Moosup Woman Wearing Dark Clothing Killed Crossing Killingly Roadway
A Connecticut woman was hit and killed crossing a Connecticut roadway. Windham County resident Amanda Bell, age 45, of the village of Moosup, was killed around 7:50 p.m., Tuesday, Dec. 27 on Route 101 in the town of Killingly. According to Connecticut State Police, Bell, who was wearing dark clothing...
Two injured in Chapel St. fire in Chicopee
Crews were called to a house fire on Chapel Street in Chicopee Sunday night.
I-95S in Waterford reopens following crash
WATERFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — I-95 South in Waterford is reopened following a two-car crash, according to the Connecticut DOT. The highway was closed between exits 83 and 82, and officials say the crash took place just before 7 a.m. Authorities have not released whether or not any injuries were reported from this incident. They have […]
NBC Connecticut
USPS Offers Up to $50K for Information in Connection to CT Robberies
The U.S. Postal Inspection Service is offering a reward of up to $50,000 for information leading to the arrest of whoever robbed several Connecticut mail carriers. Authorities said the robberies took place in West Haven, Hartford, Waterbury, Middletown, Greenwich and Stamford. The robberies started in Nov. 2021 and the most...
Connecticut cracking down on gas stations for high fuel prices
LITCHFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — A nearly nine-month investigation has resulted in fines and more for one Litchfield gas station. The attorney general is cracking down on owners around Connecticut that didn’t lower prices on fuel during the state’s gas tax holiday. Attorney General William Tong took swift action against a Litchfield Quick Mart gas station […]
Waterbury man faces charges in Southington
They were finally able to make contact with the driver, 35-year old Ricot Cassamajor. Police also secured two handguns he had in his vehicle. He’s scheduled to appear in New Britain Superior Court January sixth.
10 turtles saved from Glastonbury house fire
GLASTONBURY, Conn. — Ten turtles and four goldfish were saved from a house fire Sunday afternoon in Glastonbury, according to fire officials. Crews responded at about 3:40 p.m. after hearing that smoke was coming from a home at 145 Lancaster Road, according to authorities. It took firefighters 30 minutes to get the blaze under control. […]
valleypressextra.com
Canton community mourns death of CHS student
CANTON - The community is mourning the loss of Canton High School junior Raheim Nelson, who was killed – along with his mother - in a Christmas morning crash in West Hartford. “It is with great sadness that I inform you that Canton High School 11th grader, Raheim Dante...
3 injured in crash that involved Connecticut State Police trooper
CLINTON, Conn. (WTNH) — Three people, including a Connecticut State Police trooper, were taken to the hospital Sunday after a crash in Clinton, according to authorities. The crash happened at about 6 p.m. at the intersection of West Main Street and Hull Street, according to authorities. The trooper, who was driving a 2018 Ford Taurus, […]
Officials ID 32-year-old man killed in Waterbury double shooting
WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Officials have announced the name of a 32-year-old man who was shot and killed earlier this week in Waterbury. Dennis Rolon, of Waterbury, was killed after being shot Monday night while sitting in a parked vehicle outside of 264 Walnut St. A 22-year-old man in the vehicle was also shot, and […]
DoingItLocal
Norwalk News: Human Trafficking Arrests
#Norwalk CT–In January of 2021, the Department of Children and Families received an anonymous tip regarding the sex trafficking of juveniles in Norwalk. The Department of Children and Families notified the Special Victims Unit of the Norwalk Police Department and an investigation was launched by Detective Patrick English. After a lengthy and complex investigation, Detective English identified multiple victims and the two suspects, Teresa Martinez and Eugene Luini. On December 26, 2022, members of the Special Victims Unit arrested Martinez in the City of Bridgeport and Luini in the Town of Fairfield.
Firefighter Dies After Responding To Early Morning Blaze At North Haven House
A Connecticut firefighter has died from injuries he suffered responding to a house fire early in the morning. A 46-year-old North Haven firefighter died from injuries he sustained while responding to a blaze at a residence on Quinnipiac Avenue in North Haven on the morning of Monday, Dec. 26, WTNH reported. The firefighter's name has not been released yet, the news outlet reported.
Fire on Berkshire Ave in Springfield
The Springfield Fire Department went to a house on Berkshire Avenue for a kitchen fire.
Police ID man killed in Christmas Eve crash that sent car plunging into Bridgeport Harbor
Police say 33-year-old Jamal Gordon was killed early in the morning the day before Christmas after his car veered off the street and ended up in the water.
Firefighter found dead outside house fire in North Haven, CT
A long-time firefighter was found dead outside a multi-family home fire with critical injuries in Connecticut.
Bristol Press
Southington police looking to ID suspects they say stole energy drinks, diapers on Christmas Eve
SOUTHINGTON – Police are looking for two suspects in a Christmas Eve theft at a local retailer. Investigators have released photos of the males and have asked that anyone with information on their identities reach out to Officer Chad Michaud at 860-621-0101 or cmichaud@southingtonpolice.org. According to police, the suspects...
13 people evacuated during Rocky Hill condo fire
ROCKY HILL, Conn. (WTNH) — No one was injured Sunday after a fire broke out in the attic of a residential building in Rocky Hill, according to officials. Crews responded at about 12:30 p.m. to a structure fire at 202 Country Club Court. The fire was found in the attic and the second floor of […]
