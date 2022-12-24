ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canton, CT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
News 12

Officials: Bobcat attacks man in east Hartford town

A man was attacked by a bobcat in the town of Colombia, Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection officials say. The incident happened on Friday on Hunt Road while the man was walking. Colombia Animal Control responded to the area after the report, but was unable to locate the...
EAST HARTFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

I-691 west in Southington reopens after serious crash

SOUTHINGTON, CT (WFSB) – Part of I-691 westbound is back open in Southington and Meriden after a serious crash Wednesday morning. The Connecticut Department of Transportation said the highway was closed between Exits 6 and 4. It has since reopened. Two vehicles were involved in the crash. State police...
SOUTHINGTON, CT
WTNH

Sally’s Apizza New Haven location to close for maintenance on Jan. 2

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Sally’s Apizza in New Haven is temporarily closing its doors for maintenance. Beginning on January 2, the pizza shop will close its doors for annual maintenance. There is no time frame on when the restaurant will reopen. While the New Haven restaurant is closed, customers can head to the Fairfield […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
WTNH

I-95S in Waterford reopens following crash

WATERFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — I-95 South in Waterford is reopened following a two-car crash, according to the Connecticut DOT. The highway was closed between exits 83 and 82, and officials say the crash took place just before 7 a.m. Authorities have not released whether or not any injuries were reported from this incident. They have […]
WATERFORD, CT
NBC Connecticut

USPS Offers Up to $50K for Information in Connection to CT Robberies

The U.S. Postal Inspection Service is offering a reward of up to $50,000 for information leading to the arrest of whoever robbed several Connecticut mail carriers. Authorities said the robberies took place in West Haven, Hartford, Waterbury, Middletown, Greenwich and Stamford. The robberies started in Nov. 2021 and the most...
GREENWICH, CT
WTNH

Connecticut cracking down on gas stations for high fuel prices

LITCHFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — A nearly nine-month investigation has resulted in fines and more for one Litchfield gas station. The attorney general is cracking down on owners around Connecticut that didn’t lower prices on fuel during the state’s gas tax holiday. Attorney General William Tong took swift action against a Litchfield Quick Mart gas station […]
LITCHFIELD, CT
WTNH

10 turtles saved from Glastonbury house fire

GLASTONBURY, Conn. — Ten turtles and four goldfish were saved from a house fire Sunday afternoon in Glastonbury, according to fire officials. Crews responded at about 3:40 p.m. after hearing that smoke was coming from a home at 145 Lancaster Road, according to authorities. It took firefighters 30 minutes to get the blaze under control. […]
GLASTONBURY, CT
valleypressextra.com

Canton community mourns death of CHS student

CANTON - The community is mourning the loss of Canton High School junior Raheim Nelson, who was killed – along with his mother - in a Christmas morning crash in West Hartford. “It is with great sadness that I inform you that Canton High School 11th grader, Raheim Dante...
CANTON, CT
WTNH

3 injured in crash that involved Connecticut State Police trooper

CLINTON, Conn. (WTNH) — Three people, including a Connecticut State Police trooper, were taken to the hospital Sunday after a crash in Clinton, according to authorities. The crash happened at about 6 p.m. at the intersection of West Main Street and Hull Street, according to authorities. The trooper, who was driving a 2018 Ford Taurus, […]
CLINTON, CT
WTNH

Officials ID 32-year-old man killed in Waterbury double shooting

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Officials have announced the name of a 32-year-old man who was shot and killed earlier this week in Waterbury. Dennis Rolon, of Waterbury, was killed after being shot Monday night while sitting in a parked vehicle outside of 264 Walnut St. A 22-year-old man in the vehicle was also shot, and […]
WATERBURY, CT
DoingItLocal

Norwalk News: Human Trafficking Arrests

#Norwalk CT–In January of 2021, the Department of Children and Families received an anonymous tip regarding the sex trafficking of juveniles in Norwalk. The Department of Children and Families notified the Special Victims Unit of the Norwalk Police Department and an investigation was launched by Detective Patrick English. After a lengthy and complex investigation, Detective English identified multiple victims and the two suspects, Teresa Martinez and Eugene Luini. On December 26, 2022, members of the Special Victims Unit arrested Martinez in the City of Bridgeport and Luini in the Town of Fairfield.
NORWALK, CT
Daily Voice

Firefighter Dies After Responding To Early Morning Blaze At North Haven House

A Connecticut firefighter has died from injuries he suffered responding to a house fire early in the morning. A 46-year-old North Haven firefighter died from injuries he sustained while responding to a blaze at a residence on Quinnipiac Avenue in North Haven on the morning of Monday, Dec. 26, WTNH reported. The firefighter's name has not been released yet, the news outlet reported.
NORTH HAVEN, CT
WTNH

13 people evacuated during Rocky Hill condo fire

ROCKY HILL, Conn. (WTNH) — No one was injured Sunday after a fire broke out in the attic of a residential building in Rocky Hill, according to officials. Crews responded at about 12:30 p.m. to a structure fire at 202 Country Club Court. The fire was found in the attic and the second floor of […]
ROCKY HILL, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy