23 AI-Generated Tech Predictions for 2023
Predictions are a silly business: you either make completely obvious claims, or you end up being dead wrong before the year is over. I’ve always opted for the latter, as my 2022, 2021, 2020, 2019 and 2018 tech predictions prove. But, every year, companies and influencers alike insist on...
How to Build Tech with Less
As the co-founder and engineering lead of a fast-growth tech company, I’ve had no choice but to do a lot with a little. As layoffs and cutbacks continue to plague the tech universe, I’m sure many founders are in a position where they need to squeeze everything they can out of their engineering teams. I’m lucky enough to have these technical skills as a founder, but for those who aren’t as well-versed in the world of software development, here’s how I’ve crushed our growth with just a team of four.
What I Do with Notion as a Software Developer
I have spent a lot of time watching a lot of Notion content on Youtube and I even read a bit of the Notion API Documentation to see if there’s any way I can integrate Notion into my existing workflow. Ever since I discovered Notion, it has become a productive tool I use almost every day.
How I Made Programming Flashcards A Thing
Three years ago, one cold evening, I began to think that just programming and occasionally writing about it was not enough for me. I wanted to find an idea for a new project that would combine my two main passions: programming and writing about programming. I've been working as a programmer on a daily basis for sixteen years.
Data Loaders in a GraphQL Server
What is common between GraphQL and OOP design patterns? They seem pretty cool at first, but then you realise it’s an overkill most of the time. Other times - they will be a lifesaver. In order for GraphQL to be a lifesaver you really need to understand how to...
A Guide to Using the Permit Function of the DAI Stablecoin
You are already aware that executing transactions on the Ethereum network (including Polygon, Arbitrum and Optimism) requires #Gas fees. Now when the price of the Native Token is “affordable”, there is not much noise around gas fee; however, as soon as the price of the Native Token starts climbing your Twitter feeds will be filled with the high gas fee hue and cry. For obvious reasons.
10 Emerging Technology Trends in Healthcare for 2023 and Beyond
The healthcare industry, like many others, thrives on the use of new technologies. Admittedly, factors like COVID-19, lockdown measures, and even breakthroughs in adjacent or parallel industries have sped up revolutionary medical practices. While the emerging healthcare technology trends lay the groundwork for future developments, the growing preference for accessible, high-quality medical care drives their expansion. These trends also impact how we diagnose, prevent, and treat diseases. Hence, we must stay on top of them as we move forward. So, what are the current healthcare trends?
My Top 3 Regex Tools
A regular expression - short regex - is a sequence of characters that defines a search pattern. Regexes are commonly used to search for and manipulate text. For example, you can search for all the occurrences of a particular word in a document, or replace all the occurrences of a certain character with another character. The ability to search for patterns in text, rather than just fixed strings of characters, makes regex very useful for a wide variety of tasks, such as data validation and text processing.
Decoding Overflow And Underflow Vulnerability in Smart Contracts
We’ll understand overflow and underflow vulnerability of solidity by Solving Ethernaut’sTOKEN Challenge. If you haven’t solved the Ethernaut Challenges already, but are planning to try it out, this might be a spoiler. Come back after solving the Token Challenge. When it comes to smart contracts, even a...
Nufa Wants To Transform Your Body, Not Just Your Face, With Its AI Image App
Spotify's now ubiquitous "Wrapped" annual review isn't the only thing that filled social media feeds everywhere in 2022. Generative AI flooded our feeds on Instagram, TikTok, Twitter, and (even) LinkedIn, with art derived from text via apps like DALL-E and Wonder, and fantastical avatars produced from selfies created by the likes of Prequel and Lensa.
Navigating the Challenges of Learning OOPs Principles
Jay and Jane are college students and Jane is assigned as the programming mentor for some of the first year students by the Academics department. Jay has just joined the college and is struggling with his programming course, one day Jane finds Jay with frustration and starts a conversation. Jack...
The Noonification: The Ten Most Impressive One Person Companies (12/27/2022)
How are you, hacker? 🪐What's happening in tech this week: The Noonification by HackerNoon has got you covered with fresh content from our top 5 stories of the day, every day at noon your local time! Set email preference here. The Ten Most Impressive One Person Companies. By @techtweeter...
Even Disney is Investing in AI: A Look at Face Re-Aging for Visual Effects
Whether it be for fun in a Snapchat filter, for a movie, or even to remove a few riddles, we all have a utility in mind for being able to change our age in a picture. This is usually done by skilled artists using Photoshop or a similar tool to edit your pictures. Worst, in a video, they have to do this kind of manual editing for every frame! Just imagine the amount of work needed for that.
How Hackers Start Their Afternoons - HackerNoon is built for technologists to read, write, and publish. We are an open and international community of 12,000+ contributing writers publishing stories and expertise for millions of curious and insightful monthly readers.https://hackernoon.com/
