As the co-founder and engineering lead of a fast-growth tech company, I’ve had no choice but to do a lot with a little. As layoffs and cutbacks continue to plague the tech universe, I’m sure many founders are in a position where they need to squeeze everything they can out of their engineering teams. I’m lucky enough to have these technical skills as a founder, but for those who aren’t as well-versed in the world of software development, here’s how I’ve crushed our growth with just a team of four.

2 DAYS AGO