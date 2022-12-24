ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wanda Bell
3d ago

take all those whining babies back to their parents to learn to toughen up. Giving them participation awards hurts them more then learning to lose.

butlercountytimesgazette.com

BCC Recognizes Nursing Graduates

EL DORADO, KAN. – The City of Mulvane had a front seat during Butler Community College’s nurses pinning last week when two residents, Class President Jonathon Serrano-Ramsey and Class Vice President Garrett Schaar lead their fellow graduates onto the gym floor. Ramsey is a graduate of Mulvane High School, Schaar a graduate of Derby.
MULVANE, KS
Hutch Post

Family fighting cancer with help of Hutch businesses

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — A Hutchinson family, impacted by cancer, is raising funds with the help of their surrounding community. Daniel Moore is afflicted with stage four cancer. According to his wife, Jerica Moore, it has progressed very fast since they initially found out. “We believe that the symptoms started...
HUTCHINSON, KS
thesunflower.com

How the three WSU Senates worked together this semester

After meeting together for a mixer, Wichita State’s three Senates discovered many of the concerns they share overlap. Faculty, staff and student Senate are responsible for representing their fellows in academia. This is often achieved through legislation and communication that aims to improve the quality of jobs and education.
WICHITA, KS
KAKE TV

Teacher battles 8th grader in dance-off

(CNN) - Ever had a dance battle with your teacher? Well, these students at Sumner High School in Riverview, Florida challenged theirs to a dance-off between exams on December 23, and it sent them all screaming. A student went straight into attack mode, but their teacher, Yolanda Turner, brought her...
WICHITA, KS
Hutch Post

Central Kansas counties some of the most generous during pandemic

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — According to data analysis from SmartAsset, two central Kansas counties were among the most generous in charitable giving in the state in 2020. To find the most generous places, the website compared two factors in each county: the amount of money people donate as a percentage of their net income, and the proportion of people who made charitable donations.
RENO COUNTY, KS
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Burger Places in Kansas

Photo byPhoto by amirali mirhashemian on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Kansas and you love eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Kansas that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit soon.
KANSAS STATE
wichitabyeb.com

First Look at Fonda La Chona – An instant winner in my book

From the creators of Taqueria La Chona (who also happens to be one of my fav restaurants) comes their sister restaurant, which has taken over a former Jimmy’s Egg space at 1210 W. Pawnee. It’s the much anticipated Fonda La Chona, who recently opened in early December. ===========
WICHITA, KS
wichitabyeb.com

Korean hot dogs are back at Mochinut

Good news for foodies in town. When Mochinut opened in Wichita back in November, the chain based out of California featured mochi donuts, Korean hot dogs, boba and soft serve. Unfortunately, a supply chain issue caused them to be out of Korean hot dogs for a majority of the time they’ve been open. The popular Asian fusion treat is basically a hot dog, rice cake, or mozzarella cheese coated in batter which can be panko, french fry pieces, ramen, or hot Cheetos for example and then deep-fried.
WICHITA, KS
greatbendpost.com

Eugene 'Gene' Bugner, age 93

Eugene Herman “Gene” Bugner, 93 passed away on December 25, 2022, at Catholic Care Center in Wichita, KS. He was born on July 21, 1929 in Saint Joseph, KS to Mike and Rosa {Blasi} Bugner. On April 21, 1956 he married Darlene Davignon in Wichita, KS. A Great...
WICHITA, KS
Salina Post

Registered violent Kan. offender walks away from work release

TOPEKA—Law enforcement authorities are investigating after minimum-custody inmate Zachary H. Leis walked away from Wichita Work Release Facility, according to a media release from the Kansas Department of Corrections. Leis, a 28-year-old white male, was reported missing when he did not return to the facility after work. Leis is...
WICHITA, KS

