Hillsborough County Detention Deputy Under Investigation, Resigns After DUI Arrest
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. – A Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office detention deputy is facing charges of DUI and has resigned from his position. According to deputies, on Tuesday, December 27, 2022, just after 7:30 p.m., Deputy Morris Valenzuela, 38 years old, who was on administrative leave without pay
Polk County Sheriff Searching For Duo That Stole Cell Phone From Lakeland McDonald’s
LAKELAND, Fla. – Polk County Sheriff’s detectives are investigating a theft that occurred at the McDonald’s located at 6330 U.S. 98 North in Lakeland. According to deputies, around 7:00 p.m. on Christmas Day, December 25, 2022, the two suspects seen in the above photo went
Man charged with attempted homicide of officer following Pasco County shooting
NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. — The Pasco County Sheriff's Office said an investigation is ongoing after one of its deputies shot a suspected car thief overnight, causing non-life-threatening injuries. The shooting happened around 2:20 a.m. Wednesday in the area of Rowan Road and Trouble Creek Road in New Port...
Pasco deputies shoot, wound man suspected of stealing vehicle
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Authorities say a man was wounded in a shootout with deputies in New Port Richey early Wednesday morning. According to a news release from the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to reports of a stolen vehicle and found the vehicle and the suspect in the area of Rowan Road and […]
Christmas Eve homicide under investigation in Polk County
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide at the Enchanted Grove Mobile Home Park in Lake Wales. Authorities said the victim’s friend found him dead with upper body trauma on Christmas Day. Investigators suspect the man was killed sometime in the late hours of Christmas Eve. He was not […]
fox35orlando.com
Tampa police officer fired after being caught on video dragging woman at Orient Road Jail, officials say
TAMPA, Fla. - An officer with the Tampa Police Department was fired after he was seen on body camera and surveillance video dragging a woman during a jail booking, officials said. Gregory Damon, who has been with the department as a patrol officer since August 2016, was fired Tuesday for...
Lakeland Police officers issued body cameras before New Year
All 250 Lakeland police officers are getting body cameras starting with uniformed patrol officers on the streets. They’ll be outfitted by the end of this week.
Deputies investigating Polk County homicide after man found dead on Christmas
Detectives are investigating a homicide after a man was found dead by his friend on Sunday. He had upper body trauma.
Deputies respond to serious crash in Polk County
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Authorities are investigating a serious crash on U.S. Highway 17 in Polk County. The crash, which involved two vehicles, happened Tuesday morning in the area of U.S. 17 and Windsor Reserve Drive. There is no word on what led to the crash or exactly how many people were injured, but at […]
Deputies: Barricaded man sparks lockdown at Orlando VA after crashing stolen semi into cars
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A man who barricaded himself inside a stolen semitruck caused a police standoff at the Orlando Veterans Affairs Medical Center, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Deputies said a man in a stolen big rig,...
Pinellas Sheriff's Office adding patrols in 15 high crash areas
Driver, walkers, and bikers found violating traffic safety rules could a receive a pamphlet of information or even a citation.
WESH
Deputies: 16-year-old boy missing in Osceola County
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — The Osceola County Sheriff's Office is searching for a teenage boy reported missing. Deputies said Laderrian Frazier, 16, went missing from the area of Wispy Cypress in Kissimmee on Dec. 23. According to the sheriff's office, Frazier was last seen with his family on Thursday...
Two Shot, One Killed In Lakeland
LAKELAND, Fla. – One man is dead, and another one is in critical condition after a shooting that happened on Monday in Lakeland. Police say on Monday, December 26, 2022, at approximately 5:26 p.m., Lakeland patrol officers responded to the Providence Reserve Apartments, located at
Polk deputies: Man found dead inside home by friend on Christmas Day
LAKE WALES, Fla. — The Polk County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a man was reportedly found dead inside his home on Christmas Day. The Lake Wales man was found by a friend on Dec. 25 inside his home at the Enchanted Grove Mobile Home Park, located at 5137 North Scenic Highway.
“Drag Me!” Tampa Police Officer Terminated After Dragging Female Inmate Into Jail
TAMPA, Fla. – On Tuesday, December 27, 2022, the Tampa Police Department terminated an officer after an internal investigation determined he had violated multiple departmental policies while booking an inmate into the Orient Road Jail. Gregory Damon has been employed with the department as a
Florida Woman Accused of Helping Boyfriend in Attempted Murder
Deputies say she drove suspect around and let him hide at her home after a deadly shooting November 23rd
mypulsenews.com
Polk County Sheriff’s Log
Deputies responded to a walk-in complainant in reference to a theft of property. Deputies were dispatched to a residence on Polk 21 near Cove in reference to a break-in. Deputies responded to a report of stolen property from an area on Ransom Road. Deputies responded to a report of stolen...
Man dies after shooting at Lakeland apartments; shooter wanted
LAKELAND, Fla. — A man died from his injuries following a double shooting at a Lakeland apartment complex, police said in a new statement Tuesday morning. Authorities say the 38-year-old died following a shooting that is believed to have stemmed from a fight near the outdoor courtyard of the Providence Reserve Apartments.
St. Petersburg Man Killed In Zephyrhills Crash
ZEPHYRHILLS, Fla. – A 28-year-old St. Petersburg man was killed in a crash that happened around 5:10 am on Wednesday. According to Florida Highway Patrol, a 2020 Toyota Sienna minivan was traveling eastbound on CR-54, approaching 16th Street. Troopers say the St. Petersburg man was
HOMICIDE INVESTIGATION UPDATE
On Monday, December 26, 2022, at approximately 5:26 p.m., uniform patrol officers responded to the Providence Reserve Apartments, located at Providence Reserve Loop, in reference to a shooting. On scene, officers found two adult males with gunshot wounds near the outdoor courtyard. Officers immediately began securing the location and rendering aid until emergency medical responders from Lakeland Fire Department and Polk County Fire Rescue arrived. Both victims were transported to Lakeland Regional Health with critical injuries.
