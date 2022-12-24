Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wsplradio.com
Candle possible cause of early morning apartment fire in Ottawa
OTTAWA – An early morning fire in an apartment in Ottawa may have been caused by a candle. The Ottawa Fire Department were called just before 1 AM Tuesday to a building in the 2100 block of Somerset Drive and found heavy fire in an upstairs apartment. Multiple agencies were summoned to the scene and no injuries were reported. The Ottawa Fire Department investigators say the origin of the fire appears to be from a candle in a bedroom.
wsplradio.com
Victims of Christmas Eve Ottawa fire identified
OTTAWA – The mother and child who died in the fire on Christmas Eve in Ottawa have been identified. The LaSalle County Coroner’s Office say that 44-year-old Arthelia M. Brewer and her daughter, 3-year-old Melani A. Embry were found after the fire broke out in the 1500 block of Sycamore Street. A third resident, a teenage male who escaped the blaze, was taken to an area hospital for minor injuries and smoke inhalation. The cause of the fire is still under investigation, but according to Ottawa Fire Chief Brian Bressner, appears to be accidental in nature.
wsplradio.com
Cannabis dispensary license lottery to accept applications soon
CHICAGO – The Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation has announced the timeline for the next round of cannabis dispensary licenses. Applications for the lottery will be accepted starting in late January. Those interested in applying should review the rules and other relevant documents available on the Department’s Adult Use Cannabis program webpage. Potential business owners in Bureau, Putnam, LaSalle and five other counties will be applying for the opportunity to hold just one license that has been allotted to the region.
Comments / 0