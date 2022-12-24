OTTAWA – The mother and child who died in the fire on Christmas Eve in Ottawa have been identified. The LaSalle County Coroner’s Office say that 44-year-old Arthelia M. Brewer and her daughter, 3-year-old Melani A. Embry were found after the fire broke out in the 1500 block of Sycamore Street. A third resident, a teenage male who escaped the blaze, was taken to an area hospital for minor injuries and smoke inhalation. The cause of the fire is still under investigation, but according to Ottawa Fire Chief Brian Bressner, appears to be accidental in nature.

