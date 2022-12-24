Read full article on original website
Related
pa.gov
Lane Restrictions Tomorrow on Lewisburg Bridge in Union and Northumberland Counties
Montoursville, PA – Motorists are advised there will be lane restrictions on the Lewisburg River Bridge on Route 45 in Union County and at the intersection with Route 405 in West Chillisquaque Township, Northumberland County on Thursday, December 29. A Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) maintenance crew will be...
pa.gov
Route 199 Reconstruction Project Continues in Sayre and Athens, Bradford County
Montoursville, PA – A four-year reconstruction project continues this week on Route 199 in Sayre and Athens, Bradford County. The 2.6-mile project is located .44 miles north of the intersection with Route 1056 (Front Street) in Athens Borough to the intersection with Interstate 17 (Southern Tier Expressway) at the New York state line in Sayre Borough. The project begins at the New York state line and works south.
Comments / 0