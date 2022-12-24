Montoursville, PA – A four-year reconstruction project continues this week on Route 199 in Sayre and Athens, Bradford County. The 2.6-mile project is located .44 miles north of the intersection with Route 1056 (Front Street) in Athens Borough to the intersection with Interstate 17 (Southern Tier Expressway) at the New York state line in Sayre Borough. The project begins at the New York state line and works south.

BRADFORD COUNTY, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO