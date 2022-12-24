Read full article on original website
Speed Limits Restored, Restrictions Lifted on Interstates in the Northwest Region
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) has lifted the Tier 1 and right-lane-only commercial vehicle restrictions and restored speed limits on interstates in the northwest region. Due to the winter storm impacting the region starting Friday, speed limits were reduced to 45 mph on all interstates and Tier 1 restrictions...
Gov. Wolf Encourages Low-Income Households to Enroll in Affordable Connectivity Program
Lower monthly bills and one-time discount to help purchase computers or tablets for eligible Pennsylvanians. Harrisburg, PA – Governor Tom Wolf is reminding low-income Pennsylvanians to enroll in the Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP) to help reduce the cost of internet service. “The Affordable Connectivity Program is another opportunity to...
Wolf Administration Encourages Eastern PA Ag Businesses to Apply for Low-Interest Economic Recovery Loans Following Federal Disaster Declarations
Harrisburg, PA – Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding encouraged farmers, small agricultural cooperatives, aquaculture businesses and other small businesses and non-profits to apply for low-interest federal loans to help them recover from losses due to excessive heat and draught between June 18 and September 14 of 2022. Following U.S. Agriculture...
