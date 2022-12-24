Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From DelawareTed RiversDelaware State
5 Best Pizza Places in PhiladelphiaBryan DijkhuizenPhiladelphia, PA
7 Weird Facts That Prove Philadelphia is an Incredible CityTed RiversPhiladelphia, PA
Amina Restaurant Launches Wednesday Night Special to Benefit African American Museum of PhiladelphiaMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Formerly-Foreclosed Shopping Mall That Includes a Chick-fil-A and Outback Steakhouse Faces Uncertain FutureJoel EisenbergMontgomeryville, PA
Related
papreplive.com
Pennridge’s Anna Croyle is The Reporter/Times Herald/Montgomery Media 2022 Girls Soccer Player of the Year
Anna Croyle knows any mistake she makes on a soccer field is one people will remember, but it’s hard to remember any mistakes the Pennridge junior was actually responsible for. There’s no position Audrey Anderson values more than center back, so for her to put a freshman who had...
papreplive.com
The Reporter/Times Herald/Montgomery Media 2022 Girls Soccer All-Area Teams
A state finalist, a repeat PCL champion, District 1 finalists in 4A and 3A, a gritty underdog postseason run and league champions highlighted the team level. On an individual scale, there were highlight-reel goals, remarkable saves, gutsy defensive plays and some standout numbers to go with a slew of all-league and all-state nominations.
papreplive.com
Pennridge’s Shane Velez is The Reporter/Times Herald/Montgomery Media 2022 Boys Soccer Athlete of the Year
Shane Velez was intent on leaving the Pennridge boys soccer better than when he started. “Really, I wanted to put the focus on the team and just be a role model,” Velez said. “And someone that the freshmen and the sophomores could look up to and base how they want to lead the team the next few years.”
papreplive.com
Unionville’s Maddy Lowe is 2022 All-Area Girls Volleyball Player of the Year
East Marlborough >> Unionville senior outside hitter and captain Maddy Lowe, the Daily Local News Girls Volleyball Player of the Year, is the only player in the distinguished history of the Longhorns volleyball program to receive all-state honors three times. “Maddy has had a tremendous impact on the Unionville volleyball...
papreplive.com
The Reporter/Times Herald/Montgomery Media Roundup (Dec. 27): Methacton’s Mairi Smith posts 21 points, 19 boards and 7 blocks in win
Methacton 46, Berks Catholic 42: Mairi Smith scored 21 points, grabbed 19 rebounds and blocked seven shots to lead the Warriors to a win in the Wildwood Boardwalk Classic Tuesday. Cassidy Kropp added 13 points, 10 boards and six assists while Abby Arnold had 10 points. Boys basketball. Souderton 70,...
papreplive.com
Lapp scores 1,000th point, Dock Mennonite rolls past Owen J. Roberts
TOWAMENCIN >> Nathan Lapp came into Tuesday night 21 points shy of 1,000 for his career and after quarter against Owen J. Roberts the Dock Mennonite senior had pulled just three points closer. Lapp, however, was not feeling any pressure. “I just trusted my teammates to find me,” he said....
Chance Encounter in Lower Gwynedd Leads Comcast Tech to His Late Father’s High School Coach
Tyler Vanderslice (left) and former Upper Dublin High School football coach John Pavlick.Photo byThe Philadelphia Inquirer. A routine service job in a Lower Gwynedd apartment for an older couple led Comcast technician Tyler Vanderslice back to his late father and his high school football coach, writes Rita Giordano for The Philadelphia Inquirer.
papreplive.com
Mercury roundup (Dec. 27): Smith, Kropp double-doubles lift Methacton girls basketball over Berks Catholic
Highlights: Mairi Smith and Cassidy Kropp both had double-doubles in a win for Methacton over Berks Catholic in the Wildwood Boardwalk Classic in New Jersey. Smith scored 21 points with 19 rebounds and Kropp had 13 points with 10 rebounds. Smith made seven blocks and Kropp had six assists. Abby Arnold added 10 points for the Warriors and Madison Langdon led Berks Catholic with 12 points.
MaxPreps
High school basketball rankings: No. 2 Imhotep Charter, No. 6 Neumann-Goretti and No. 10 West Ranch ascend in MaxPreps Top 25
Plenty of movement was seen within the MaxPreps Top 25 this week as holiday tournaments continue to shake up the national rankings. No. 2 Imhotep Charter (Philadelphia) captured the City of Palms Classic title, No. 6 Neumann-Goretti (Philadelphia) took home the 'Iolani Classic title and No. 10 West Ranch (Valencia, Calif.) won the Tarkanian Classic last week.
Orthopedic Surgeon discusses Lane Johnson's injury
Dr. Dhanaraj specializes in sports medicine with a concentration in joint preservation and cartilage regeneration/repair. He joined the 94WIP Morning Show to discuss Lane Johnson’s injury.
mainlinetoday.com
National Sports and Events Center to Be Built in Coatesville
Coatesville will soon be home to the National Sports and Events Center, set to include a velodrome, virtual reality gaming center and bistro. For 15 years, Crosby Wood has maintained his commitment to a “destination project with economic benefit” for beleaguered Coatesville, Chester County’s only city. Now it appears his persistence has paid off. With the necessary push provided by some much-needed state funding, International Development Group, a joint venture between Wood’s New Heritage Properties and a team of developers, is set to complete a 12-month due diligence period on the long-awaited National Sports and Events Center. “Full allocation is $9 million,” says Wood of the figure, which includes a $3.6 million grant and a $5.4 million loan, both for land development, through the state’s Business in Our Sites program.
Owner hopes to sell East Allentown sports bar. Until then, it’s ‘business as usual,’ posting states.
A popular family restaurant and sports bar in East Allentown has been on the sales block for years. But until there’s a definite buyer, it’ll be “business as usual,” the owner of Stahley’s Cellarette recently posted on social media. Stahley’s, 1824-26 Hanover Ave., is listed...
PhillyBite
Where to Get The Best Desserts in Philadelphia
Desserts are a special part of any meal in Philadelphia, and you can find a wide variety of delicious treats at award-winning bakeries and coffee shops. Some of the city's dessert-only cafes are also popular, and you can even find a vegan milkshake or two. Rugelach at Essen Bakery. A...
Wall Street Journal: Students, Nuns Share Convent at Pennsylvania’s Neumann University
The exterior of the Our Lady of Angels Convent at Neumann, home to the Sisters of St. Francis of Philadelphia.Photo byNeumann University. Campuses around the country have struggled to find enough affordable housing for students but Neumann University in Aston, PA has found a unique solution to the problem.
Hank’s Place in Chadds Ford On the Rebound After Being Destroyed by Hurricane Ida
Hank’s Place in Chadds Ford plans to return better than ever after it was destroyed by Hurricane Ida in September last year, writes J.F. Pirro for Main Line Today. When the storm hit, the river flooded the restaurant, leaving everything inside the restaurant floating in more than seven feet of water. Owners Katie and Anthony Young were devastated.
PhillyBite
Where Are the Best Cheesesteaks in Delaware
If you are a foodie looking for the best cheesesteaks in Delaware, you probably wonder where to go. Delaware has several cheesesteak joints, but only a handful rival Claymont Steak Shop. The cheesesteaks at Claymont are famous, and the steaks are huge! Try one at each location. You will probably be satisfied for days.
A new major trail is opening in Montgomery County this winter — with other trail projects in the pipeline
Montgomery County officials are moving forward with two major trail projects that will make it easier for folks to travel through the county on foot or bicycle. “It really contributes to the quality of life for our residents, whether it’s in the form of recreation or as a commuting resource,” said Bill Hartman, the county’s trails and open space planning manager.
berkscountyliving.com
Just Married: Martha & Brian
It paid off for Martha (Blackwood) Balthaser to be the assertive one! On Jan. 31, 2015, she private messaged Brian Balthaser on Facebook, asking if he’d like to get a bite to eat sometime if he wasn’t seeing anyone. Sorting through conflicting schedules, and after a lot of private messages, the pair had their first date on Valentine's Day at the Bowers Hotel, which has been a regular hang-out ever since.
The Mummers and a Pottstown Distillery Step Out Together for Hard Iced Tea Brand
The Mummers are branching out into the adult beverage industry with a hard iced tea produced in collaboration with a Pottstown distillery. When Mummers’ Fancy Brigade Division members thought of launching a branded, seasonal hard iced tea, they chose to work with Pottstown’s Kiki Vodka to produce it. Ximena Conde reported on the collaboration in The Philadelphia Inquirer.
The FRIENDS Experience Opening Near Philly, PA in 2023
Ever wanted to see if you and a friend could move a couch up the stairs better than Ross and Chandler? Or feel what it's like to hang at Central Perk? The FRIENDS Experience gives you the chance!. The FRIENDS Experience is an immersive exhibit that lets you step INSIDE...
Comments / 0