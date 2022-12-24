ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Chester, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
papreplive.com

The Reporter/Times Herald/Montgomery Media 2022 Girls Soccer All-Area Teams

A state finalist, a repeat PCL champion, District 1 finalists in 4A and 3A, a gritty underdog postseason run and league champions highlighted the team level. On an individual scale, there were highlight-reel goals, remarkable saves, gutsy defensive plays and some standout numbers to go with a slew of all-league and all-state nominations.
PERKASIE, PA
papreplive.com

Lapp scores 1,000th point, Dock Mennonite rolls past Owen J. Roberts

TOWAMENCIN >> Nathan Lapp came into Tuesday night 21 points shy of 1,000 for his career and after quarter against Owen J. Roberts the Dock Mennonite senior had pulled just three points closer. Lapp, however, was not feeling any pressure. “I just trusted my teammates to find me,” he said....
LANSDALE, PA
papreplive.com

Mercury roundup (Dec. 27): Smith, Kropp double-doubles lift Methacton girls basketball over Berks Catholic

Highlights: Mairi Smith and Cassidy Kropp both had double-doubles in a win for Methacton over Berks Catholic in the Wildwood Boardwalk Classic in New Jersey. Smith scored 21 points with 19 rebounds and Kropp had 13 points with 10 rebounds. Smith made seven blocks and Kropp had six assists. Abby Arnold added 10 points for the Warriors and Madison Langdon led Berks Catholic with 12 points.
NORRISTOWN, PA
MaxPreps

High school basketball rankings: No. 2 Imhotep Charter, No. 6 Neumann-Goretti and No. 10 West Ranch ascend in MaxPreps Top 25

Plenty of movement was seen within the MaxPreps Top 25 this week as holiday tournaments continue to shake up the national rankings. No. 2 Imhotep Charter (Philadelphia) captured the City of Palms Classic title, No. 6 Neumann-Goretti (Philadelphia) took home the 'Iolani Classic title and No. 10 West Ranch (Valencia, Calif.) won the Tarkanian Classic last week.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
mainlinetoday.com

National Sports and Events Center to Be Built in Coatesville

Coatesville will soon be home to the National Sports and Events Center, set to include a velodrome, virtual reality gaming center and bistro. For 15 years, Crosby Wood has maintained his commitment to a “destination project with economic benefit” for beleaguered Coatesville, Chester County’s only city. Now it appears his persistence has paid off. With the necessary push provided by some much-needed state funding, International Development Group, a joint venture between Wood’s New Heritage Properties and a team of developers, is set to complete a 12-month due diligence period on the long-awaited National Sports and Events Center. “Full allocation is $9 million,” says Wood of the figure, which includes a $3.6 million grant and a $5.4 million loan, both for land development, through the state’s Business in Our Sites program.
COATESVILLE, PA
PhillyBite

Where to Get The Best Desserts in Philadelphia

Desserts are a special part of any meal in Philadelphia, and you can find a wide variety of delicious treats at award-winning bakeries and coffee shops. Some of the city's dessert-only cafes are also popular, and you can even find a vegan milkshake or two. Rugelach at Essen Bakery. A...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
PhillyBite

Where Are the Best Cheesesteaks in Delaware

If you are a foodie looking for the best cheesesteaks in Delaware, you probably wonder where to go. Delaware has several cheesesteak joints, but only a handful rival Claymont Steak Shop. The cheesesteaks at Claymont are famous, and the steaks are huge! Try one at each location. You will probably be satisfied for days.
DELAWARE STATE
WHYY

A new major trail is opening in Montgomery County this winter — with other trail projects in the pipeline

Montgomery County officials are moving forward with two major trail projects that will make it easier for folks to travel through the county on foot or bicycle. “It really contributes to the quality of life for our residents, whether it’s in the form of recreation or as a commuting resource,” said Bill Hartman, the county’s trails and open space planning manager.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
berkscountyliving.com

Just Married: Martha & Brian

It paid off for Martha (Blackwood) Balthaser to be the assertive one! On Jan. 31, 2015, she private messaged Brian Balthaser on Facebook, asking if he’d like to get a bite to eat sometime if he wasn’t seeing anyone. Sorting through conflicting schedules, and after a lot of private messages, the pair had their first date on Valentine's Day at the Bowers Hotel, which has been a regular hang-out ever since.
READING, PA
MONTCO.Today

The Mummers and a Pottstown Distillery Step Out Together for Hard Iced Tea Brand

The Mummers are branching out into the adult beverage industry with a hard iced tea produced in collaboration with a Pottstown distillery. When Mummers’ Fancy Brigade Division members thought of launching a branded, seasonal hard iced tea, they chose to work with Pottstown’s Kiki Vodka to produce it. Ximena Conde reported on the collaboration in The Philadelphia Inquirer.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy