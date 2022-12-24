Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
25 years ago, a couple went missing from their Manhattan apartment after a disagreement with their landlord.Fatim HemrajManhattan, NY
3 Great Pizza Places In PatersonTed RiversPaterson, NJ
Bonnie and Clyde Sought in Christmas Killing in BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Bronx woman is New York City's one billionth subway riderWelcome2TheBronxBronx, NY
Deadline nears for no monthly rent for qualifying Bronx residents in affordable housing lotteryBeth TorresBronx, NY
rocklandreport.com
Beloved Retired Orangetown PD Officer Robert “Smitty” Smith Passes Away
It is with deep sadness we share the passing of Retired Orangetown Police Department Officer Robert “Smitty” G Smith. Robert G. Smith Jr. of Pearl River, NY passed away on Monday, December 26, 2022. He was 67. Smitty worked as a police officer for 32 years. He began his career in 1983 working for the NYPD in the 47th Precinct. In September 1984 he transferred to the Orangetown Police Department where he worked until his retirement in 2015.
rocklandreport.com
Rockland County Executive Ed Day: County Corps Member Nationally Recognized
For over twenty years now, our Rockland County Youth Bureau has fostered a special program for teens and young adults called the Rockland Conservation and Service Corps (RCSO). Members dedicate their summer to carrying out environmental service projects in the communities they call home. It’s an incredible opportunity that allows...
Police: Burglars pose as delivery drivers again in Rockland County
They say they’ve been working with Stony Point police to see if the two incidents involve the same subjects or if there’s a connection to the victims.
Mulino's of Westchester, 99 Court Street, White Plains, NY 10601
Mulino's of Westchester is a local and national award-winning Northern Italian cuisine in the heart of Westchester County, NY. Location: 99 Court Street, White Plains, NY 10601 (914) 761-1818.
Decomposed Body Of Missing Hudson Valley Man Found On Island In New York
A Hudson Valley man who went missing from the region before Thanksgiving was found dead just after Christmas. On Tuesday, police confirmed a missing Lower Hudson Valley man was unfortunately found dead. He went missing about six weeks ago. Man Goes Missing From New Rochelle, New York. Christopher Corcoran, 61,...
‘My husband was thrown out like garbage.’ Monticello woman searches for answers in husband’s unsolved NYC death
NYPD says the Sullivan County man was found dead miles away from his destination in someone’s driveway he didn’t know.
anash.org
Record Turnout for Monsey Menorah Parade
The annual Chanukah parade in Monsey arranged by the Shluchim to Mesivta Lubavitch of Monsey had a record turnout this year, with over 175 vehicles taking part. It concluded with a menorah lighting in a mall. Photos: Yossi Burston. The annual Chanukah parade in Monsey arranged by the Shluchim to...
Bronx men arrested following Ulster County investigation
Two Bronx men were arrested following a months-long investigation by the Ulster County Sheriff's Office and several other agencies. Mario Rodriguez, 22, and Eric Rodriguez, 27, both of the Bronx, face multiple charges after a string of larcenies.
NYPD: Suspect arrested for fatal stabbing of Rockland doctor, slew of other NYC attacks
The NYPD arrested 35-year-old Roland Codrington in the Bronx this weekend and charged him with murder for the death of 60-year-old Bruce Maurice Henry. Henry was a doctor who lived in the Bronx but practiced out of Nyack.
Newburgh to include African American oral history project in K-12 curricula
CITY OF NEWBURGH – Lillie Howard has “beautiful, beautiful memories” about her childhood in Newburgh’s historic East End. She smiled when she recalled growing up in her grandparents’ three-story home on Smith Street and watching her grandmother tend to the garden. “She liked to plant vegetables and things. She had a grape vine, and...
5 Men Stole 56 Catalytic Converters In 5 Months Across Westchester County: DA
Five men are charged with stealing more than $50,000 in catalytic converters from buses and vans across five months in Westchester County, officials said. The indictments came after a year-long investigation into the thefts by 13 police departments in the county, Westchester County District At…
‘I’m not going to apologize’: Mayor Eric Adams berates reporters for questioning his whereabouts as storm ravaged parts of Queens
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Mayor Eric Adams on Tuesday strongly rebuked reporters questioning his whereabouts at the end of last week while a storm ravaged parts of Queens, announcing he “deserved” time away. The mayor was absent from public eye as tidal flooding caused by a massive...
New Rochelle Man Missing Since Mid-November Found Dead
A Westchester man who has been missing since November has been found dead in a Bronx park. Christopher Corcoran, age 61, of New Rochelle, was found by NYPD officers around 9 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 26 on the north shore of Orchard Beach, said Capt. J. Collins Coyne, of the New Rochelle Police.
yonkerstimes.com
Body of Missing New Rochelle Man Found in Long Island Sound
On December 26th, 2022, at about 9:00am, New Rochelle Detectives were notified by. the New York City Police Department that a body was found in the Bronx on the North shore of. Hunter Island, located within the confines of the 45th Precinct. New Rochelle Detectives responded, and the investigation revealed...
5 Reasons to Love Living in the Hudson Valley
I have lived in the Hudson Valley my whole life. I was born in Albany and raised i New Windsor in Orange County, which was basically part of Newburgh when I was growing up. We had the same zip code as Newburgh, and we all went to the same High School. I actually had over 1000 people in my graduating class at Newburgh Free Academy. All in all, I had a very happy childhood.
Orange County sheriff retiring after 20 years
Sheriff Carl E. DuBois, the longest-serving sheriff in the history of Orange County and the third-longest-serving sheriff in New York State, is retiring this week after 20 years at the helm.
talkofthesound.com
New Rochelle Public Library Announces $666,000 Bequest to Support Pasciuti Teen Center
NEW ROCHELLE, NY (December 28, 2022) — On Sunday, December 11th members of the New Rochelle Public Library Board of Trustees and NRPL Foundation gathered to announce a bequest of more than $666,000 by Dr. Ed Pasciuti which will support services and programs for children and teens at the library’s main branch as well as the Huguenot Children’s Library.
Person Struck By Train Near Spring Valley Station
A person was injured after being struck by an MTA train in the Hudson Valley. The incident took place in Rockland County around 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 27 in Spring Valley. According to MTA officials, the person was struck by a train departing Spring Valley Station at the Dutch Lane crossing.
Dobbs Ferry Man Accused Of Assaulting 2 Teens, Throwing 1 Through Window
A Westchester County man is facing charges after allegedly assaulting two teens and throwing one through a storefront window, officials said. On Thursday, Sept. 29, around 5:30 p.m., 62-year-old Dobbs Ferry resident Vincent Pappas threw a 15-year-old boy through a storefront window in Dobbs Ferry on Main Street, and assaulted a second 15-year-old in the same incident, according to an announcement by Westchester County District Attorney Miriam Rocah from Wednesday, Dec. 28.
Family of man fatally shot by Newburgh police in 2020 files lawsuit against city
CITY OF NEWBURGH − The family of Tyrell “Rex” Fincher, a 27-year-old man who was shot and killed by Newburgh police officers in 2020, is suing the city and the three officers involved in Fincher’s death. Fincher’s sister Twanda Fincher filed the lawsuit through Goshen-based civil...
