ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Haverstraw, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
rocklandreport.com

Beloved Retired Orangetown PD Officer Robert “Smitty” Smith Passes Away

It is with deep sadness we share the passing of Retired Orangetown Police Department Officer Robert “Smitty” G Smith. Robert G. Smith Jr. of Pearl River, NY passed away on Monday, December 26, 2022. He was 67. Smitty worked as a police officer for 32 years. He began his career in 1983 working for the NYPD in the 47th Precinct. In September 1984 he transferred to the Orangetown Police Department where he worked until his retirement in 2015.
PEARL RIVER, NY
rocklandreport.com

Rockland County Executive Ed Day: County Corps Member Nationally Recognized

For over twenty years now, our Rockland County Youth Bureau has fostered a special program for teens and young adults called the Rockland Conservation and Service Corps (RCSO). Members dedicate their summer to carrying out environmental service projects in the communities they call home. It’s an incredible opportunity that allows...
ROCKLAND COUNTY, NY
anash.org

Record Turnout for Monsey Menorah Parade

The annual Chanukah parade in Monsey arranged by the Shluchim to Mesivta Lubavitch of Monsey had a record turnout this year, with over 175 vehicles taking part. It concluded with a menorah lighting in a mall. Photos: Yossi Burston. The annual Chanukah parade in Monsey arranged by the Shluchim to...
MONSEY, NY
yonkerstimes.com

Body of Missing New Rochelle Man Found in Long Island Sound

On December 26th, 2022, at about 9:00am, New Rochelle Detectives were notified by. the New York City Police Department that a body was found in the Bronx on the North shore of. Hunter Island, located within the confines of the 45th Precinct. New Rochelle Detectives responded, and the investigation revealed...
NEW ROCHELLE, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

5 Reasons to Love Living in the Hudson Valley

I have lived in the Hudson Valley my whole life. I was born in Albany and raised i New Windsor in Orange County, which was basically part of Newburgh when I was growing up. We had the same zip code as Newburgh, and we all went to the same High School. I actually had over 1000 people in my graduating class at Newburgh Free Academy. All in all, I had a very happy childhood.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
talkofthesound.com

New Rochelle Public Library Announces $666,000 Bequest to Support Pasciuti Teen Center

NEW ROCHELLE, NY (December 28, 2022) — On Sunday, December 11th members of the New Rochelle Public Library Board of Trustees and NRPL Foundation gathered to announce a bequest of more than $666,000 by Dr. Ed Pasciuti which will support services and programs for children and teens at the library’s main branch as well as the Huguenot Children’s Library.
NEW ROCHELLE, NY
Daily Voice

Person Struck By Train Near Spring Valley Station

A person was injured after being struck by an MTA train in the Hudson Valley. The incident took place in Rockland County around 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 27 in Spring Valley. According to MTA officials, the person was struck by a train departing Spring Valley Station at the Dutch Lane crossing.
SPRING VALLEY, NY
Daily Voice

Dobbs Ferry Man Accused Of Assaulting 2 Teens, Throwing 1 Through Window

A Westchester County man is facing charges after allegedly assaulting two teens and throwing one through a storefront window, officials said. On Thursday, Sept. 29, around 5:30 p.m., 62-year-old Dobbs Ferry resident Vincent Pappas threw a 15-year-old boy through a storefront window in Dobbs Ferry on Main Street, and assaulted a second 15-year-old in the same incident, according to an announcement by Westchester County District Attorney Miriam Rocah from Wednesday, Dec. 28.
DOBBS FERRY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy