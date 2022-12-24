ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita, KS

KAKE TV

Wichita police arrest suspect accused of shooting man, teen

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Wichita police have arrested a suspect in the shootings of a man and teenager on the city's northeast side early Tuesday morning. Sedgwick County Jail records show 24-year-old Tmori Kyle Wright was booked at around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday for two counts of attempted first-degree murder. Police...
KAKE TV

Wichita man gets 2 years probation in connection to 2020 shooting

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Koby Fisher has been sentenced to 24 months of probation in connection to a west Wichita shooting that killed two people in 2020. Police at the time stated that two Wichitans, Keion Whyte and William Pottorff, died as a result of the shooting in the 5900 block of W Kellogg.
KAKE TV

Wichita police to conduct DUI saturation patrol on New Year's weekend

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - If you have plans to head out and have a few drinks in Wichita to ring in the new year, local police could be looking for you. The Wichita Police Department said its Traffic Section will conduct a saturation patrol this weekend as part of the statewide "Taking Down DUI" campaign.
KAKE TV

Missing 13-year-old Wichita girl found safe, police say

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Wichita police said just after noon Tuesday that 13-year-old Lavender Carlson had been found safe. Wichita police are asking for help in finding a 13-year-old girl who's been missing since late Monday night. Lavender Carlson was last seen at 11:50 p.m. on foot in the 1700...
KAKE TV

MISSING IN KANSAS: Jeslyn Agent

Teenager Jeslyn Agent was reported missing on July 13, 2022, in Wichita. She was 16 years old at the time, but has since turned 17 years old, according to records with the Kansas Bureau of Investigation. JESLYN AGENT. Missing from: Wichita, Kan. Missing since: July 13, 2022. Age when reported...
KAKE TV

Body found near Lord's Diner in southeast Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Wichita police have ruled out foul play after a person's body was found near the Lord's Diner on the southeast side. The body was found Monday afternoon in the 2800 block of South Hillside. The person has not been identified. Police said foul play is not...
KAKE TV

Sedgwick County Zoo reveals baby chimp Kucheza's cause of death

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - The Sedgwick County Zoo has confirmed that the baby chimpanzee "Kucheza" died from head trauma. "Our team is still trying to make sense of it all, but the reality of the situation is that we will simply never know what led to Kucheza’s injuries," the zoo said in a Facebook post. "Based on the family social dynamics and what we know of each individual chimp, we believe that whatever happened that night was an accident."
KAKE TV

Water pipes break in four Tabor College residence halls

HILLSBORO, Kan. (KAKE) - Multiple water pipes burst in the men's dormitories at Tabor College over the weekend causing massive water damage. The Tabor College Communications Specialist says that due to the extreme winter weather over the Christmas weekend, many water pipes have burst and caused damage to the men's quad. California, Oklahoma and Nebraska halls are all older buildings heated by a boiler and the thin copper lines connected to the boiler froze and burst.
KAKE TV

Teacher battles 8th grader in dance-off

(CNN) - Ever had a dance battle with your teacher? Well, these students at Sumner High School in Riverview, Florida challenged theirs to a dance-off between exams on December 23, and it sent them all screaming. A student went straight into attack mode, but their teacher, Yolanda Turner, brought her...
