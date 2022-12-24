WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - The Sedgwick County Zoo has confirmed that the baby chimpanzee "Kucheza" died from head trauma. "Our team is still trying to make sense of it all, but the reality of the situation is that we will simply never know what led to Kucheza’s injuries," the zoo said in a Facebook post. "Based on the family social dynamics and what we know of each individual chimp, we believe that whatever happened that night was an accident."

SEDGWICK COUNTY, KS ・ 7 HOURS AGO