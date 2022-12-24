It’s usually around Thanksgiving when I look back at the 11 months that have just passed and ask, “What were the top stories of the year?”. I asked the question out loud sometime last month, and a colleague and I were in agreement — there had been no undisputed seminal moment to 2022, in local news at least. There was no hurricane, no rise of COVID-19, no major election surprise. And all that was good news.

COVINGTON, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO