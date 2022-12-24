ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Battle of New Orleans reenactment and more metro area news

BATTLE OF NEW ORLEANS: Friends of the Battle of New Orleans will put on a living history encampment in Chalmette on Jan. 6-7 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., with re-enactors portraying military and civilian life during the British campaign to invade New Orleans. A free shuttle runs from the parking lot of the St. Bernard Parish Government Complex at 8201 W. Judge Perez Drive in Chalmette. For more information, go to bonolive.org.
Award-winning 'Salvage the Bones' is West Bank Book Club's choice; all are welcome

The West Bank Book Club will meet at 4 p.m. Jan. 4 at the Algiers Regional Library, 3014 Holiday Drive, to discuss “Salvage the Bones” by Jesmyn Ward. The book is described as a gritty but tender novel about family and poverty in the days leading up to Hurricane Katrina and as a wrenching look at the lonesome, brutal and restrictive realities of rural poverty.
Marc H. Morial is hosting an Emancipation Proclamation Watch Night Commemoration at Beacon Light on New Year’s Eve

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Marc Morial announced he is hosting an Emancipation Proclamation watch night on New Year’s Eve. I hope this holiday season is bringing you much joy. I want to cordially invite you to attend “Freedom is Not Free…The Fight Continues” Watch Night Service Commemorating the 160th Year Anniversary of the Emancipation Proclamation.
Chef Kevin Belton cooks up Bacon Bites, Finger Lickn' Kickn' Chicken

NEW ORLEANS — Bacon Bite. Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Line a baking sheet with aluminum foil. Set aside. Cut crusts off the bread. Use a knife or offset spreader to spread a thin layer of cream cheese on each slice of bread. Sprinkle ½ teaspoon of chives or green onions and a pinch of Creole seasoning on top of cream cheese.
Andrew's Angle: Let's walk together into 2023

It’s usually around Thanksgiving when I look back at the 11 months that have just passed and ask, “What were the top stories of the year?”. I asked the question out loud sometime last month, and a colleague and I were in agreement — there had been no undisputed seminal moment to 2022, in local news at least. There was no hurricane, no rise of COVID-19, no major election surprise. And all that was good news.
New Year’s Day second-line calls for end to violence

The Perfect Gentlemen and the Brasshoppers social aid and pleasure clubs will host a New Year’s Day second-line — while calling for an end to the violence in the city. Da Truth Brass Band will provide the soundtrack for the first second-line of 2023 on Sunday (Jan. 1).
Meshell Hale: "Black widow" accused of poisoning ex-husband and live-in boyfriend convicted of second-degree murder

It only took five minutes for the cab of a truck to be fully engulfed in flames between the moments firefighters responded to a call on Forstall Street in New Orleans on the fateful night of March 18, 2016, and when the second responding unit arrived to battle the flames — and a NOLA report from that night says what they found in the aftermath was truly harrowing.
Louisiana state reptile gets its ‘just desserts’

NEW ORLEANS – In his kitchen. In his element. That’s where you’ll find New Orleans executive pastry chef Matt Serkes at The Windsor Court. Matt has a rich resume of dishing up desserts in restaurants from Louisiana to Las Vegas. And now, WGNO Good Morning New Orleans features reporter Bill Wood wants you to see […]
Remaking Our Streets: Terry Parkway, from all-American suburban spine to global landing spot

Named for a real estate developer’s daughter, Terry Parkway is the trunk that supported spreading branches of classic, Space-age suburbia. At the foot of Terry Parkway, there were once oak woods. Within one mid-20th century generation, the area went from rabbit hunting territory to a continuous landscape of cozy, cookie-cutter ranch houses and automobile-accessible strip malls.
Man fatally shot in French Quarter, New Orleans police say

A man was fatally shot Wednesday afternoon in the French Quarter, New Orleans police said, and a 16-year-old suspect was arrested. Officers learned of the gunfire at 1:47 p.m., just off Bourbon Street near a daiquiri shop in the 800 block of Toulouse Street, Capt. Hans Ganthier said. Emergency Medical Services took the man to University Medical Center, where he died.
