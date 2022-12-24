Read full article on original website
Battle of New Orleans reenactment and more metro area news
BATTLE OF NEW ORLEANS: Friends of the Battle of New Orleans will put on a living history encampment in Chalmette on Jan. 6-7 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., with re-enactors portraying military and civilian life during the British campaign to invade New Orleans. A free shuttle runs from the parking lot of the St. Bernard Parish Government Complex at 8201 W. Judge Perez Drive in Chalmette. For more information, go to bonolive.org.
Award-winning 'Salvage the Bones' is West Bank Book Club's choice; all are welcome
The West Bank Book Club will meet at 4 p.m. Jan. 4 at the Algiers Regional Library, 3014 Holiday Drive, to discuss “Salvage the Bones” by Jesmyn Ward. The book is described as a gritty but tender novel about family and poverty in the days leading up to Hurricane Katrina and as a wrenching look at the lonesome, brutal and restrictive realities of rural poverty.
Why is Metairie Cemetery not really in Metairie?
Metairie Cemetery is not in Metairie at all.
Remaking Our Streets: St. Claude Avenue endures the pressures of gentrification, development
As a Xavier University student in the early 1990s, Chuck Perkins, owner of Café Istanbul on St. Claude Avenue, knew there was one place to be on Friday and Saturday nights: Frenchmen Street. Just blocks away from the tourist playground of the French Quarter, the strip teemed with a...
Mother of slain comedian ‘Boogie B.’ decries New Orleans’ inattention to youth, crime
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The mother of slain New Orleans-born comedian Brandon “Boogie B.” Montrell is lashing out at the city’s crime and leadership, days after her son was gunned down in the parking lot of a busy Warehouse District grocery store. New Orleans police have identified...
Marc H. Morial is hosting an Emancipation Proclamation Watch Night Commemoration at Beacon Light on New Year’s Eve
NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Marc Morial announced he is hosting an Emancipation Proclamation watch night on New Year’s Eve. I hope this holiday season is bringing you much joy. I want to cordially invite you to attend “Freedom is Not Free…The Fight Continues” Watch Night Service Commemorating the 160th Year Anniversary of the Emancipation Proclamation.
Remaking Our Streets: Fat City went bust. Severn Avenue didn't: 'Now, it's all business and no play.'
When Pearl’s Place, the women’s fashion boutique, first opened on Severn Avenue in 1973, it shared a strip mall with a Fat City nightclub. “The parking lot could be interesting at times,” said Pearl’s Place founder Elaine Schulman, 78. In the mornings, she’d sometimes find teenagers...
Southern University student among those killed in Monday’s Ninth Ward party shooting
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Crime tape still litters the scene from a mass shooting that unfolded early Monday morning (Dec. 26) in the 2000 block of St. Maurice Street in the Ninth Ward. “It’s with extreme sadness that we are at this location, mourning the loss of two families,” New...
Alabama Football Players Discuss their Favorite Cajun Dishes Amidst Sugar Bowl Preparations
Among the many things that makes The Big Easy great, Cajun food and culture are two of the highlights for the Crimson Tide.
Chef Kevin Belton cooks up Bacon Bites, Finger Lickn' Kickn' Chicken
NEW ORLEANS — Bacon Bite. Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Line a baking sheet with aluminum foil. Set aside. Cut crusts off the bread. Use a knife or offset spreader to spread a thin layer of cream cheese on each slice of bread. Sprinkle ½ teaspoon of chives or green onions and a pinch of Creole seasoning on top of cream cheese.
Andrew's Angle: Let's walk together into 2023
It’s usually around Thanksgiving when I look back at the 11 months that have just passed and ask, “What were the top stories of the year?”. I asked the question out loud sometime last month, and a colleague and I were in agreement — there had been no undisputed seminal moment to 2022, in local news at least. There was no hurricane, no rise of COVID-19, no major election surprise. And all that was good news.
Jefferson Parish woman reflects on tornado recovery 2 weeks post-disaster
Wednesday marks two weeks since a tornado damaged countless homes in Southeast Louisiana. Many people living in Jefferson Parish are still working to secure trailers and assistance as we move toward the New Year. Amanda Dufrene, who lives in Jefferson Parish, says she received a trailer a week ago and...
New Year’s Day second-line calls for end to violence
The Perfect Gentlemen and the Brasshoppers social aid and pleasure clubs will host a New Year’s Day second-line — while calling for an end to the violence in the city. Da Truth Brass Band will provide the soundtrack for the first second-line of 2023 on Sunday (Jan. 1).
Meshell Hale: "Black widow" accused of poisoning ex-husband and live-in boyfriend convicted of second-degree murder
It only took five minutes for the cab of a truck to be fully engulfed in flames between the moments firefighters responded to a call on Forstall Street in New Orleans on the fateful night of March 18, 2016, and when the second responding unit arrived to battle the flames — and a NOLA report from that night says what they found in the aftermath was truly harrowing.
Louisiana state reptile gets its ‘just desserts’
NEW ORLEANS – In his kitchen. In his element. That’s where you’ll find New Orleans executive pastry chef Matt Serkes at The Windsor Court. Matt has a rich resume of dishing up desserts in restaurants from Louisiana to Las Vegas. And now, WGNO Good Morning New Orleans features reporter Bill Wood wants you to see […]
Remaking Our Streets: Terry Parkway, from all-American suburban spine to global landing spot
Named for a real estate developer’s daughter, Terry Parkway is the trunk that supported spreading branches of classic, Space-age suburbia. At the foot of Terry Parkway, there were once oak woods. Within one mid-20th century generation, the area went from rabbit hunting territory to a continuous landscape of cozy, cookie-cutter ranch houses and automobile-accessible strip malls.
West Jefferson property transfers for Dec. 13-19, 2022. See a list of home and other sales
Below is a compilation of properties sold in West Jefferson Parish from 2022. Data is compiled from public records. Becky Drive 128: Denise C. Bourgeois, Robert C. Charbonnet Jr., Daniel D. Charbonnet and Felder J. Charbonnet to Roland P. Morvant III, $55,000. Center St. 418: Cascade Funding Mortgage Trust HB7...
New Orleans All-Metro Football: Arch Manning, Kennedy defender headline small-schools team
Newman quarterback Arch Manning played most of his senior season without his top passing target and still posted some impressive passing numbers. Senior tight end Will Randle hurt his knee in the third game of the season and Manning adjusted from there to help Newman earn a No. 1 playoff seed and a spot in the Division III select state quarterfinals.
Slain Bay St. Louis police officer and Slidell High graduate remembered as a hero
One of the last conversations Bay St. Louis police officer Branden Estorffe had with his father was about his performance during the five-hour tryouts for the Hancock County, Mississippi, SWAT team. The team tryouts, and the months of training his son had put himself through, had been grueling. “He's out...
Man fatally shot in French Quarter, New Orleans police say
A man was fatally shot Wednesday afternoon in the French Quarter, New Orleans police said, and a 16-year-old suspect was arrested. Officers learned of the gunfire at 1:47 p.m., just off Bourbon Street near a daiquiri shop in the 800 block of Toulouse Street, Capt. Hans Ganthier said. Emergency Medical Services took the man to University Medical Center, where he died.
