Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Story Behind the Infamous Italian Mummy in North Carolina Will Leave You SpeechlessTravel MavenLaurinburg, NC
Christmas weekend events across the Pee DeePee Dee News - Lisa BaileySumter, SC
Club alum, bank executive gives backPee Dee News - Lisa BaileyFlorence, SC
Premier basketball tournament returns for 36th yearPee Dee News - Lisa BaileyFlorence, SC
Christmas events this coming weekPee Dee News - Lisa BaileyLake City, SC
Related
dillonheraldonline.com
Lions Club Hears From Dillon VFW Representatives
On November 17th, the Dillon VFW was the program for the Thursday night meeting of Dillon Lions held at the Twin Lakes Country Club. Lions President Jimmy Sweat and Program Chairman Jimmy Sawyer welcomed VFW Post 6091 members Chris Norris and John Harlow and thanked them for their military service. The evening began with an impressive Thanksgiving meal prepared by the country club. Lion Leslie McLellan led the Lions in singing the Twelve Days of Thanksgiving.
dillonheraldonline.com
Harold Kornblut Named Latta Rotary Citizen Of The Year
Harold Kornblut, Certified Public Accountant in Latta, was selected by the Latta Rotary Club as Latta Citizen of the Year for 2022. Harold is the son of the late Moses Kornblut and Freda Kornblut and is married to Susan Mazer Kornblut. They have one daughter Jennifer K. Kalinsky of Mt....
dillonheraldonline.com
Kiwanis Club Presents Awards
KIWANIAN OF THE YEAR—Brad Sawyer was voted Kiwanian of the Year by the Dillon Kiwanis Club. Pictured are Dustin Cook, Brad Sawyer and Jonathan Wagner. (Contributed Photo) DR. PHIL WALLACE was voted as the Non-Kiwanian of the Year. Pictured are Lonnie Turner, Dr. Wallace, Dustin Cook, and Jonathan Wagner. (Contributed Photo)
dillonheraldonline.com
Latta Employees Instrumental In Decorating Downtown
THESE TOWN OF LATTA EMPLOYEES were instrumental in the decorating of downtown Latta this Christmas season. Pictured are (top) William Moore, Robert Woodbury, and Gary Williams; (Fourth Row) Quamaine Sanders and Miguel Lara; (Third Row) Officer Alex Lopez, Willie Grice, and Francisco Rico; (Next row) Rebecca Page; and (Bottom Row) Officer David Templet, Officer Jackie Wright, Cierra Sullivan, Janette Dupree, Officer Timothy Bourgoin, and Chief Zane Bryant. (Photo by Betsy Finklea/The Dillon Herald)
dillonheraldonline.com
Latta Fire Department Celebrates Christmas
LATTA FIRE DEPARTMENT CHRISTMAS PARTY—Back row, L-R: Latta Fire Chief Andy Britt, Mason Powers, Henry Brunson, Dillon County Councilwoman Detrice Dawkins, William Weatherford, Nikki Weatherford, Assistant Chief Brad Smith, Chris Price, Caleb Cook, and Gary Williams; Front row, L-R: D Jackson, John Bethea, Benji Long, Mitchell Gardner, and Jackson Gardner. (Contributed Photo)
dillonheraldonline.com
Latta Elementary Students Benefit From Efforts Of Seniors Group
Students at Latta Elementary School will benefit from the efforts of the Latta Empowerment Senior Citizens this holiday season. This group gathers together on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. to knit hats for the students. On Tuesday, district leaders met with the group and a total...
dillonheraldonline.com
Mertis Nance Barnett Making History In Lake View
Mertis Nance Barnett is making history not only as the first African-American town councilwoman, but also as the first African-American woman to lead the Town of Lake View as mayor pro-tem. The resignation of Dennis Townsend, the former mayor, who successfully ran for Dillon County Council put Barnett in the...
dillonheraldonline.com
Dillon County 4-H Shares Updates On Programs
Dillon County 4-H wanted to share club updates and upcoming programs. Our new club year kicked off on September 1st, with record membership enrollment. We are excited to announce that we currently have six clubs for youth ages 5-18. These include cooking, horse, fishing, shooting, chess, and leadership. Dillon 4-H...
dillonheraldonline.com
Free Guardian ad Litem Training To Be Offered
The Cass Elias McCarter Guardian ad Litem Program, a division of the South Carolina Department of Children’s Advocacy, is offering free online training beginning January 9, 2023, and January 30, 2023, to those interested in becoming a volunteer Guardian ad Litem for abused and neglected children who are involved in family court legal proceedings through the Department of Social Services (DSS) in Dillon County.
dillonheraldonline.com
Basketball Roundup 12-8-2022
The Thomas Sumter Academy Lady Generals defeated the Dillon Christian School Lady Warriors 19-6 in junior varsity action played in Dillon on Friday, December 2. The visiting Lady Generals jumped out to an early 7-2 lead after the first period of play and added 4 points in the second period. The Lady Warriors placed 2 points on the scoreboard in the first period of play and were held scoreless in the second period of play. Thomas Sumter Academy added 4 points each in the third and fourth periods of play while Dillon Christian School managed 2 points in each period of play.
dillonheraldonline.com
Donell Stanley Named DCS Head Varsity Football Coach And Athletic Director
Latta High School stand-out Donell Stanley was named Head Varsity Football Coach and Athletic Director at Dillon Christian School. Christian Wolfe who was in charge of the program at DCS stepped down prior to this season. Stanley, a Dillon County native, was a 2014 US Army All-American Bowl selection and...
Comments / 0